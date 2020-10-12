Micron (MU) reported a decent F4Q2020, but provided a guidance that shows a big decline in the F1Q2021 gross margin “GM”. My thesis has been that memories are commodities whose ASPs are driven by the supply demand balance. Since actual ASPs are well-guarded trade secret, the next best gauge for industry supply demand balance and hence the profitability of MU is its GM. The GM guidance clearly indicates that we are seeing a W-shape recovery, at best. It is likely that MU is experiencing its next leg in the down cycle driven by lack of demand. MU management continues to say that “demand improvement is expected in two quarters”. Management has been preaching this demand improvement for many quarters, but the improvement has not yielded improved results. However, investors seem to continue to buy into this hope as indicated by MU’s elevated share price. In addition, given the over-supply in the Flash market, the next upturn for MU, when it does come, will be subpar. I believe most investors are not cognizant of this risk. As such, I continue to stay on the side-line.

GM guidance indicates large supply demand imbalance in both DRAM and Flash

The GM guidance was so far below consensus that it shocked most of the analysts, judging by the focus on the GM during the Q&A session of the F4Q2020CC. MU reported a GM of 34.1% for F4Q2020, but guided to a GM of only 26.5% (at the mid-point) for F1Q2021, a 760bps decline QoQ. The GM trend is shown in Figure 1. The last data point on the GM curve (blue line) shows the GM guidance for F1Q2021.

Figure 1: GM and closing share price on the day following earnings release. Source: 10-Q, 10-K reports and SA data base.

To put this low GM guidance in context, note that the lowest reported GM in the “trough” of the latest cycle was 26.6% in F1Q2020. This means that MU is expecting the GM to go below the “trough” of the latest cycle. This guidance is clearly foretelling a deeper downturn for the memory business ahead. This guidance is confirming the recovery head-fake that I wrote about in my last MU article, and a W-shaped recovery ahead. Investors should brace themselves for another leg down in the cycle.

I have written a bearish article on Western Digital (WDC) recently. In that article, I estimated that the Flash GM for WDC would drop from around 30% in the June quarter to around 20% in the September quarter. I expect MU to suffer similar GM compression in their Flash business. Given the horrible GM guidance, it becomes clear to me that MU’s DRAM business is suffering from a horrible GM compression as well.

To estimate how bad the GM compression is for both technologies, I have done some modeling to estimate the GM for both Flash and DRAM using MU’s guidance for both revenue and GM as inputs. The results are shown in Figure 2. The most likely scenario is that the Flash GM will drop from around 30% in F4Q2020 to around 20% in F1Q2021. Under this scenario, the model shows that DRAM GM drops from around 37% to around 29%, an 800bps drop QoQ, a huge drop no matter how one looks at it. Even if I model a Flash GM of 10%, a very unlikely scenario, the model shows that the DRAM GM still drops around 550bps.

Figure 2: Modeling of DRAM GM based on Flash GM scenarios. Source: Author’s model. (Note: The F4Q2020 Flash GM assumption of 30% is based on the actual GM for WDC for the June quarter of around 30%. The F1Q2021 Flash GM of 20% scenario is based on the estimation of WDC’s Flash GM of around 20% for the September quarter. The 10% scenario is the worst-case scenario used for the model. Other combinations of assumptions show similar results in large GM decline for both Flash and DRAM.)

The GM guidance is indicating a precipitous drop in demand. The question is: why is it happening now?

I believe it is caused by a combination of weak end use demand and a build-up of inventory in the supply chain. For the case of DRAM market, the largest demand source is mobility devices. It is well known that smart phone sales dropped around 20% each for both 1Q and 2Q. MU also reported weaknesses in the enterprise market as well as the desk top PC market. In addition, in 1Q and 2Q, OEMs probably built inventory due to concerns of supply chain disruption caused by COVID-19 and due to trade tension. A combination of decline in end use market and excess inventory in the supply chain likely cause dramatic drop in demand, causing prices and GM to drop.

In the case of Flash, mobility devices are the primary driver for demand, followed by SSD for clients and servers. The decline in smart phones mentioned above affect the demand for Flash as well. Meanwhile, supply of Flash continues to expand beyond the growth of demand, further exacerbating the GM decline. I will not deal with the supply glut issue in this article but will refer readers to another SA article and here for details.

Management continues to tout "demand improvement is expected in two quarters", but these forecasts fail to improve results

If one has listened to the CCs of MU over the last year and a half, one hears the chorus of “demand improvement is expected in two quarters”. Time and time again, these forecasts fail to yield better results. Let us look at some examples of quotes from MU management.

4Q2020CC, Mr. Zinsner, CFO, in prepared remarks:

“We expect improved financial performance in the second half of the fiscal 2021 as we benefit from improved market conditions and declining costs.”

1Q2020CC, Mr. Mehrotra, CEO, in prepared remarks:

“Recent trends in our business give us optimism that our fiscal second quarter will mark the bottom for our financial performance, which we expect to start improving in our fiscal third quarter, with continued recovery in the second half of calendar 2020.”

4Q2019CC, Mr. Mehrotra in Q&A session:

“Yes, maybe calendar Q1 may have some cyclicality, but the industry fundamentals overall from demand/supply point of view, I think in 2020 will be in a much healthier place.”

3Q2019CC, Mr. Mehrotra in prepared remarks:

“This reinforces our confidence that bit demand for DRAM will return to healthy year-over-year growth in the second half of calendar 2019.”

2Q2019CC, Mr. Mehrotra in prepared remarks:

“Looking beyond our fiscal 2019, we expect bit demand growth to accelerate as mobile and server demand improves. In particular, we expect robust DRAM bit demand growth in fiscal 2020, bouncing back from a weak fiscal 2019.”

The reality is that revenue and GM have been range bound for the reporting periods shown above when management was touting a demand improvement two quarters out (see Figure 3). The reality is that the demand improvement has not translated to improved results. As my head-fake article postulated, the “improvement” in the last 2 quarters was driven by OEM over stocking due to concerns for supply chain disruption and trade tension.

Figure 3: Revenue and GM. Source: 10-Q, 10-K, and MU earning release.

I do not believe that MU management intends to mislead investors. The reality is that in this business, one needs to look at both supply and demand, and it is very difficult to forecast two quarters out. Even when bit demand grows, a supply demand imbalance will result in lower ASP and hence no growth in revenue and GM. Yet, investors are holding on to the hope of better results which has kept MU’s share price elevated (see Figure 1). With such difficulty to forecast results two quarters out, I continue to favor my GM indicator, which give investors a forecast of supply demand balance one quarter out.

Figure 4 shows that despite the optimism of investors, MU shares have actually underperformed the S&P500 by a little over 16% YTD. MU shares have actually declined about 10% YTD. Investors in MU have lost out so far this year in buying in the hope of improvement.

Figure 4: YTD MU share price performance as compared to SPY - SPDR S&P500 Trust ETF. Source: SA.

Next cycle, when it comes, will be subpar for MU because of the drag on profitability by Flash

The last up cycle that started in the middle of 2016 and peaked in the summer of 2018 will not repeat itself in the next up cycle when it finally materializes. In the 2016 to 2018 upturn, both DRAM and Flash went through the upturn simultaneously, juicing the increase in profitability for MU. However, the outlook for the Flash market is quite clouded, with the likelihood of a surplus in supply for years to come. A price war may even ensue with the ramp up of capacity by the Chinese supplier YMTC and with other suppliers not wanting to yield market share. While Flash is the smaller segment (about 30% in FY2020), it is large enough to impact MU’s profitability when the ASP falls precipitously. Investors can see a preview of this effect in the F1Q2021 guidance already.

When investors realize this likely scenario, they will have to adjust their expectation on the full cycle profitability of MU. Unlike the last cycle where GM peaked a bit over 60% and EBIT peaked a bit over 50%, the profitability will be much lower with the Flash GM likely in the 20% range or even lower. When MU’s profitability peaked in 2018, its share price peaked at around $62, which is about 24% higher than the current price of around $50. With a profitability peaking likely below that of 2018, it is likely that MU’s share price will peak at a price lower than $62. Hence, the RoR will be quite limited. Meanwhile, investors have to deal with a likely W-shaped recovery, with another down leg to come.

Takeaway

MU’s guidance for F1Q2021 paints a picture of sharply declining GM for both its DRAM and Flash segments. As commodities, the decline in GM is an excellent indicator that both DRAM and Flash markets have large supply demand imbalance. It appears that this current down cycle has not ended, but will go through another down leg. Management, as they have done so for the last year and a half, continues to tell investors that demand growth will happen two quarters out. These forecasts have not yielded improved results and MU investors have seen their share underperform the market this year. Because of the over-supply in the Flash market, the next upturn for MU, when it does come, will be less profitable when compared to the 2016-2018 upturn. When investors realize this risk, they should be less bullish on MU shares, especially given where the price is today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.