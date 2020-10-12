As a result of its secured cash flows, the company valuation has a premium attached, while its current yield is at an all-time low.

Dividend growth investing is one of the most successful ways for investors to grow their wealth. By reinvesting dividends to acquire more equity, investors, especially retail ones, can hopefully reach a point at which dividends have grown big enough to be able to cover for the everyday expenses, and eventually lead to healthy cash flows during retirement.

Dividend Aristocrats often include a great selection of equities for investors seeking dividend growth, as these companies have already demonstrated excellence in doing so for decades. Further, different Dividend Aristocrats are able to satisfy different investor needs, as well. For example, many retirees here, in the Seeking Alpha community, have continuously expressed their love for AT&T (T), as the company's rock-solid distributions ideally fit their income goals.

Others may not be looking for such fat distributions in the first place and would instead prefer some additional growth in the mix. There are are several Dividend Aristocrats to meet this strategy as well, such as Ecolab (ECL), Roper Technologies (ROP), Abbot Labs (ABT), as well the stock we want to cover today, S&P Global (SPGI).

Why we want to focus on this particular stock is because it's a bit unique. Besides showcasing a dividend growth record of 47 consecutive annual increases, S&P Global is at the top dividend growth range amongst its peers, featuring double-digit DPS growth. Source: Company website

Business model and financials

For those not familiar with S&P Global, the company provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It also manages and licenses indices, including the iconic S&P500, and the Dow Jones.

Because of its capital-light business model and frictionless business model related to selling information and intelligence, the company's margins have been gradually expanding over the past two decades. With net profit margins at 36.2%, the company is a cash cow, generating tons of free cash flow to return to shareholders. Revenues have been growing a 5-year CAGR of around 6.7% as demand for the company's services, such as ratings and index licenses, has been rising as well. Further, sales are set to be growing organically too.

One example of the company's organic growth can be seen in its indices segment. As you can see, while asset-linked revenues slightly declined due to the indices losing some AUM, the company still benefited from the increased volatility, recording derivatives growth of 20%. At the same time, with indices rallying higher since, the company asset-linked fees should not only lead to increased revenues next quarter but theoretically in perpetuity, as the public markets grow larger.

Source: Q2 results

Further, the revenue streams that the company generates from its asset-linked fees and intelligence subscriptions account for more than 70% of its total sales. Because of their recurring nature, the company is unlikely to face and steep revenue declines. While some segments like the indices may lag during a market downturn, the company's ecosystem of revenues is designed to make up for that. For example, in Q2, when the market was still in a volatile and uncertain state, the company's rating revenues grew by 26% to $1,006 million, followed by strong demand for credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors.

Source: Q2 results

As a result of SPGI's high organic growth and margins expansion, its net income has been growing rapidly, currently, at a record last-twelve-month high of $2.6B. With record profits and predictable cash flows, the company seems to be at an excellent position in terms of returning capital to shareholders, including expanding its robust dividend growth record.

Capital returns

As we mentioned, SPGI's profitability has been hitting record levels. However, in order to accelerate shareholder value creation, the company has been buying back stock consistently. Over the past 15 years, the company has retired more than 1/3 of its shares outstanding. Combining consistent net income growth and buybacks, SPGI currently enjoys a 10-year EPS CAGR of 15.4%. Therefore, management is able to grow its dividend equally fast, which makes it really special amongst Dividend Aristocrats.

As you can see, by sorting Dividend Aristocrats based on their 5-year DPS CAGR, SPGI comes in third, with the figure at an impressive 15.22%.

Source: Data by Sure Dividend, Data compiled Author

Dividend yield & valuation

SPGI's dividend growth is undoubtedly amazing. However, the same cannot be said about its yield, as SPGI's shares have been disproportionally advancing compared to its financials.

The company has been converting more and more of its cash flows into recurring revenues. Further, its profitability has been snowballing, and capital returns through buybacks and dividend increases are continuously strong. Hence, investors have attached a "safe-heaven" status to its shares.

As a result, the stock's valuation has undergone several expansion phases, recently trading above 30 times its forward underlying earnings. An illustrative example is trying to imagine that the company's current dividend yield is a barometer of its safety. With a payout ratio below 25%, 47 years of dividend increases, and robust financials, investors have been treating the company's distributions as a "risk-free" return, similar to the 10-year T-bill, which the graph below includes for context. The question that arises now is by how much SPGI's all-time low dividend yield and premium valuation have affected the current expected shareholder returns.

Investor returns and conclusion

To try to predict the medium-term shareholder returns as accurately as possible, we will assume an EPS CAGR of 10% to ensure a margin of safety. This figure is likely to be higher, though, based on current earnings growth and buybacks.

Further, we are assuming a DPS CAGR of 15% over the next few years. While we would like to be more conservative and go below the 5-year average, SPGI's latest dividend increase of 17.5% points towards an acceleration of its growth. After, all the payout ratio remains incredibly low, below 25%.

Further, we have emulated a range of potential valuation multiples in the future. As you can see, despite the SPGI's low yield, EPS & DPS growth can easily compensate for the stock's valuation premium.

Assuming a reasonable P/E range between 28 and 34, investors are still looking at a double-digit return potential, in spite of the stock's prolonged rally. Source: Author

Everything considered we believe that SPGI is an excellent dividend growth pick for investors not necessarily interested in a high yield stock.

While the valuation may look a bit pricy, the company enjoys secured cash flows, with high enough margins to maintain profitability under various economic scenarios. Finally, its 47-year dividend growth record is just a testament to the company's quality and long-term focus on shareholder returns. Hence, it is quite likely that we will initiate a position over the next few weeks, subject to market conditions.

