Investors should use the ill-fated momentum stampede to sell existing positions or outright short the shares for some quick gains.

With oil markets no longer in Super-Contango and low demand for oil transportation, an ongoing oversupply of vessels has recently caused the Baltic Dirty Tanker index to fall to new all-time lows. The company's second half results will be impacted by the weak charter environment.

The move is unlikely to result in any meaningful changes to the company's business.

Long-standing CEO and Chairman Symeon Palios simply transferred his 46.7% ownership stake in the company to his youngest daughter, Aliki Paliou.

Discussing the rather weak catalyst behind Friday's late session momentum rally. Expect shares to reverse course soon.

I have covered Performance Shipping (PSHG) (formerly DCIX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Friday's session, shares of Performance Shipping, a small Greece-based Aframax tanker operator, staged a major rally. The stock finished the late session up 85% on massive volume.

Unfortunately, I fully expect shares to reverse course during Monday's session once market participants have figured out the rather trivial background of Friday's SEC Filings.

Shortly after the closing bell, a Marshall Islands company called "Mango Shipping Corporation" disclosed a new 23.4 million or approximately 46.7% stake in Performance Shipping:

Mango Shipping acquired an aggregate of 23,436,446 Common Shares from Taracan Investments S.A. ("Taracan"), a Marshall Islands corporation ultimately beneficially owned by Mr. Symeon Palios, pursuant to a Contribution Agreement dated September 29, 2020, by and between Taracan and Mango Shipping. In exchange, Mango Shipping issued 999 shares of its own common stock to Taracan. Taracan thereafter distributed as dividend in kind such 999 shares of Mango Shipping (through an intermediary holding company) to its ultimate beneficial owner, Mr. Symeon Palios. Subsequently, also on September 29, 2020, Mr. Symeon Palios transferred in a private transaction all of his interest in Mango Shipping to a Ms. Paliou. (...) Depending upon overall market conditions, other investment opportunities available to the Reporting Persons, and the availability of Common Shares at prices that would make the purchase of additional Common Shares desirable, the Reporting Persons may endeavor to increase their position in the Issuer through, among other things, the purchase of Common Shares on the open market or in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as the Reporting Persons may deem advisable.

In layman's terms:

The company's long-standing CEO and Chairman Symeon Palios simply transferred his ownership in Performance Shipping to his youngest daughter, Aliki Paliou who joined the board of directors earlier this year. She is actually married to Andreas Michalopoulos, the company's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary.

In fact, investors should not expect any change to the company's business as a result of the ownership transfer.

While the company has recently adopted a more shareholder-friendly approach, years of diluting outside equity holders have caused shares to trade at a steep discount to net asset value ("NAV"):

With the Baltic Dirty Tanker Index hitting another all-time low last week amid an ongoing oversupply of vessels, near-term prospects for the company's small fleet of Aframax tankers aren't exactly great. Thankfully, the company managed to fix one of its vessels, the "Blue Moon" with Saudi Aramco for 18 months at a gross charter rate of $28,000 in June which is approximately 50% above current market rates.

Photo: Aframax Tanker "Blue Moon", spotted at Le Havre, France in January 2020 - Source: MarineTraffic.com

While Performance Shipping generated almost $3 million in cash from operations in Q2/2020, second half results will likely be impacted materially by the ongoing weak charter environment.

That said, the company's cash position should have increased even further during Q3, mostly due to the recently announced sale of its last remaining Panamax containership "Domingo".

Bottom Line

Friday's after hours momentum stampede appears to have little fundamental background as the announced ownership transfer from the company's long-standing CEO and Chairman to his youngest daughter does not change Performance Shipping's business fundamentals in any way.

At the after hours closing price of $1.09, the shares are trading substantially above their April highs when the oil markets were in "Super-Contango" thus causing tanker charter rates to go through the roof.

But with the demand for floating storage now largely gone, an oversupply of vessels has put ongoing pressure on charter rates. As a result, most of the company's peers like Euronav (EURN), Frontline (FRO), DHT Inc. (DHT), International Seaways (INSW), Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), Nordic American Tankers (NAT), Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) and Teekay Tankers (TNK) are currently trading at or near year-lows.

Investors should use the unexpected opportunity to sell existing positions or even outright short the shares as the momentum crowd will soon move to assumed greener pastures, particularly given the lack of a real catalyst behind Friday's late session rally.

I fully expect the shares to trade back below $0.70 at the end of the week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PSHG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.