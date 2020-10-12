From a technical chart perspective, we expect an upside break of near-term resistance levels at 90.70 to open the door for a later bullish move into the 93.30 region.

In our view, the region's underlying fundamental data support the outlook for continued gains and long-term macroeconomic uncertainties could help the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust overcome resistance levels.

Since March 24, 2020, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has experienced a significant technical reversal and the fund is now higher by 5.4% since the beginning of the period.

In currency markets, the Japanese yen is often thought of as a safe-haven currency and this is why the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) tends to rally during periods of extreme market uncertainty. Of course, this might help to explain the rallies that have been generated by the fund over the last few months. Since March 24, 2020, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has experienced a significant technical reversal and the fund is now higher by 5.4% since the beginning of that trading period. In our view, the region's underlying fundamental data support the outlook for continued gains and long-term macroeconomic uncertainties could help the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust overcome resistance levels near 93.30 as we head into 2021.

From the short-term technical perspective, we can see that the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has met some recent selling pressure and this was likely based on increased volatility in the market that came as a result of failed stimulus negotiations in the United States. FXY often trades in conjunction with these types of news stories, so it is critical for investors to watch the longer-term net flows in order to get the best sense of where trends in sentiment are actually moving.

Over the last one-year period, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has seen positive net flows of 39.48 million. For some investors, this bullish result might appear to be perplexing because the chart above shows many instances of heavy selling pressure in the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust over this period of time.

However, this chart should make it clear that the net results of the unprecedented market uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic turned out to have a positive impact on the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and these upward trends could continue if fundamental weaknesses remain apparent in global economic reports.

Of primary importance here will be Japan's GDP report, which currently makes up 4.22% of the world economy. In 2019, the country's Gross Domestic Product came in at roughly $5.1 trillion but the market is expecting steep declines for the region's annualized output figures in 2020.

Specifically, Japan's GDP figures collapsed during the second-quarter period and showed declines of nearly 10% (on an annualized basis). Of course, even these excessive declines have not been as extreme as figures reported in other parts of the world (for example, in the United States) and this is why the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust might continue to be favorable when compared to currency market instruments like the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) during the next few months.

However, one issue that could change this outlook might be found in Japan's inflation rate and consumer price activity because this is an additional element that could call the current interest rate outlook into question. During the month of August, Japan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 102, however, this was only a slight gain on the results from July (at 101.90) and we are still far below the trend levels that were in place before the coronavirus pandemic began.

On a percentage basis, consumer inflation trends in Japan slowed to 0.2% during the month of August and this suggests that we could see markets revisit the post-coronavirus lows of 0.1% growth if economic activity doesn't start picking up.

During the period, food prices surged by 2.9% but education costs dropped by a massive 10.3% and this helps to explain large portions of the recent weakness. Most of the other important figures were largely unchanged for the period, with transport costs rising by 0.2% and fuel costs falling by 1.9%. For the period, core inflation levels actually fell by 0.4% and so investors will need to continue watching for developments in these figures because they could signal a rapid change toward a deflationary environment if recent trends continue.

From a technical chart perspective, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has shown a steady uptrend since the March 2020 trading period. However, investors must understand that this uptrend followed a significant "whipsaw" period which saw significant position readjustments on both sides of the market. After this highly volatile trading period was finished, market stability returned and this suggests that the dominant trend for the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust is likely to remain bullish.

For these reasons, we expect an upside break of near-term resistance levels at 90.70 to open the door for a later bullish move into the 93.30 region. However, a downside move through the support levels at 86.20 would invalidate this bullish stance and indicate a period of sideways consolidation before the next major trend emerges.

