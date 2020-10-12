Vyne Therapeutics has executed extremely well so far this year, with the launch of Amzeeq powering through the COVID-19 pandemic. This novel acne medication has exhibited 20% compounded monthly prescription growth from early April when the U.S. economy shut down to until now, and prescriptions are now above pre COVID-19 levels according to Symphony Metys Rx data. The company recently announced the launch of its second dermatology product, Zilxi, to treat rosacea, a market where current treatments are sub-optimal. It is special to see small-cap commercial biopharmaceutical companies executing on their plan, and with another value-added dermatology product in the pipeline, the line-up of Vyne’s product portfolio looks compelling. With $100M in cash, management has stated that the company has the capital to fund the business plan through the end of 2021, which factors in a continued strong ramp of Amzeeq and a positive Zilxi launch. There are however additional areas where the company needs to execute, otherwise a dilutive capital raise may need to happen before Vyne achieves profitability and sustainable cash flows. These areas may include international partnerships to generate additional sales of Vyne’s products, a potential U.S. partner to eliminate some of the selling and marketing expenses, and of course an outright sale of Vyne, in which a larger pharmaceutical company consolidates the business and leverages these strong products without the overhead of Vyne as an independent company. Vyne recently hosted a virtual key opinion leader "KOL" event, showcasing the excitement for Amzeeq and the launch of Zilxi, which gives us confidence in the continued growth of this dermatology franchise. In this article, we summarize some of the highlights from that event.

Continued prescription growth should fuel higher prices in the stock, and if the company enters into a strategic transaction as mentioned above, VYNE shares could see significant upside. Meanwhile, the longer-term overhang of a future capital raise seems to be keeping a lid on the stock, so this is where the rubber meets the road, and company management needs to earn their keep by creating value before there is a need to go back to the capital markets. Recent announcements by the company that it is rationalizing expenses, clearly indicates that the senior leadership team is aware of the need to be proactive. With recently approved, launched and growing novel products, each with the potential to generate $250 million or more in peak sales, we believe VYNE has upside potential and could be an attractive take-out candidate.

KOL commentary on Vyne’s investor day supports the positive market adoption trends for Amzeeq. On October 1st, Vyne hosted an Analyst/Investor event featuring 3 KOL’s in different areas of the country that discussed their experience with Amzeeq and their enthusiasm for the launch of Zilxi. With respect to Amzeeq, all three of these high prescribing dermatologists stated that the results they are seeing in practice mirror the clinical data generated in Amzeeq’s Phase 3 trials, in particular, a rapid onset of action, favorable responses to get skin clear in patients with moderate to severe acne, and no safety or tolerability issues. These attributes are resulting in strong real-world patient satisfaction. Importantly, Amzeeq’s “elegant” foam delivery vehicle is appealing to use and does not cause bothersome side effects seen with most topicals, such as skin irritation or dryness. Skin dryness is a major issue with teenage girls and adult women, according to the KOLs speaking at the event, with this side effect often leading to discontinuation of treatment. Other topical products force patients to sacrifice efficacy for tolerability, however, according to the physician experts, Amzeeq’s unique product profile (foam-based minocycline with moisturizers) offers greater levels of drug delivery with moisturizers that prevent skin dryness and burning. Most importantly, the KOLs noted that Amzeeq provides the same efficacy seen with oral antibiotics without the systemic risks of antibiotic exposure. A significant percentage of patients prefer not to take systemic antibiotics, and Amzeeq is becoming the mainstay product for these patients given the efficacy and minimal systemic absorption. The KOLs stated that with Amzeeq available, there is little reason to continue using oral antibiotics, particularly oral minocycline, to treat acne patients.

Health plan coverage for Amzeeq is strong and expected to improve further. With respect to health insurance coverage, Vyne noted at its Analyst/Investor event that Amzeeq is on the formulary for 63% of covered lives in the U.S., and the company is negotiating with a major prescription benefit manager (“PBM”) that is expected to agree to cover the product soon. Of the 37% of lives without current health plan access to Amzeeq, the company stated that about two-thirds of them will be covered once this major PBM begins reimbursing for the product. The company notes that the average patient co-pay is in the $35 to $75 range, a reasonable price for acne products based on popular products and other solutions. Additionally, the company is supplying coupons for non-covered patients and to supplement patient co-pays.

Source: VYNE October 2020 Investor Presentation

In terms of the impact of COVID-19, physicians indicated that wearing masks is causing adults and children that are prone to acne to experience outbreaks and seek treatment. They also noted that their prescribing of Amzeeq is now back to pre-pandemic levels. Accordingly, Amzeeq in-market prescriptions have fully recovered following initial decline in early April due to the effects of COVID-19.

Zilxi launched and expected to begin contributing immediately. Like Amzeeq, Zilxi leverages Vyne’s proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (“MST”) platform to deliver minocycline in a foam-based vehicle containing coconut and soybean oil as moisturizers, without the use of surfactants or drying agents. Vyne’s second commercial product, Zilxi launched October 1st, and is the first minocycline product to be approved for rosacea. The product is indicated to treat the inflammatory lesions, where other products fall short, and is marketed as the most potent treatment available to treat rosacea with the benefit of very rapid onset of activity. Rosacea affects 16 million Americans and treatments for this condition generate $1.2 billion in annual sales. The leading treatment for rosacea is Oracea, an oral antibiotic that has systemic issues comparable to oral antibiotics used to treat acne (i.e. nausea, diarrhea, headaches). As a result, the rosacea treatment market is large and remains underserved.

Results from the Phase 3 clinical trials for Zilxi showed not only that the drug was effective in reducing inflammatory lesions, but it also met secondary endpoints with favorable results on a lack of flushing/blushing, dryness, itching, and hyperpigmentation - side effects that are seen with oral treatments.

In preparation of the Zilxi launch, Vyne has raised awareness of the product with its existing physician customers and their favorable experience with Amzeeq. Impressively, prior to launch, Zilxi has secured reimbursement for 46% of covered lives in the U.S. through coverage by Express Scripts (announced October 7), and Vyne expects to win additional PBM contracts in the coming months.

Very strong physician commentary on early prescribing of Zilxi. At Vyne’s recent Investor/Analyst event, KOLs voiced very favorable opinions regarding Zilxi’s efficacy and tolerability profile. Dr. Ted Lain from Austin Texas, stated that Zilxi will be a “home run for rosacea – everything else we have doesn’t work so well”. He goes on to say that the product will quickly become first line for him - "This is a drug I have been excited about for a long time, and perhaps will be used as monotherapy and as combination therapy”. It is worth listening to the last 30 minutes of the Analyst/Investor event replay, where all three physicians speaking at the meeting express extremely high enthusiasm for using Zilxi in their practice.

Recent prescription trends demonstrate the effectiveness of management’s efforts to launch Amzeeq. As expected, total prescription trends were disrupted in April of this year with a 38% drop following the COVID shutdowns. However, prescription levels recovered quickly back to prior levels in June, and are now 29% above prior levels and continuing to grow at a 20% compounded monthly growth rate since April. We would note that at August prescription levels, and assuming more normalized pricing of $250, this would suggest sales of roughly of $34M in annual sales already. With a differentiated product, growing coverage, a strong sales effort, and DTC marketing to launch in 4Q, we expect trends to continue to grow strongly over time.

Source: VYNE October 2020 Investor Presentation

Launch data from other acne product demonstrate the potential for both Amzeeq and Zilxi. In the chart below, new acne products have averaged 200,000 prescriptions in Year 1, and 564,000 prescriptions in Year 3. With list pricing of $485 per prescription (assumed net pricing of $250) for both Amzeeq and Zilxi, achieving this number of prescriptions would suggest Year 1 revenues of roughly $50 million and Year 3 revenues of $140 million for each product.

Source: Vyne Therapeutics (Formerly Menlo Therapeutics)

Longer-term, we see the potential for Amzeeq and Zilxi to be $250 million products each. Note that the market for acne treatments is large, with 18 million prescriptions written in 2018, $5.2 billion in sales, and 40-50M total Americans affected. Top treatments such as Aczone and Epiduo Forte each generate over $250M in total sales. With differentiated and competitive profiles, we believe Amzeeq and Zilxi are likely to generate similar peak sales or higher over time. Vyne’s pipeline asset, FCD105, a novel formulation combining minocycline with the powerful retinoid agent adapalene has potential to contribute even more to the top line longer-term, meaning Vyne is on track to develop a dermatology franchise with potential blockbuster sales.

Conclusion: Vyne has two unique, recently-launched drugs that have the potential to generate $250 million each in peak sales, and a promising asset in FCD105 that could provide further upside. While we believe the stock has held back due to investor concerns over a potential capital raise, we see a number of ways that management can create value for shareholders, including partnerships or a sale of the company. Trading at just 0.6x peak sales of its two launched products, we see the risk/reward as favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VYNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.