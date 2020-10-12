The seasonality of palladium is friendly in Q4, leading us to believe that the rebound in PALL has more to run. Our bullish target is $260/share over a three-month view.

Palladium’s technical market action has been very bullish, with prices making higher highs and higher lows since April, which could attract the CTA community.

Although platinum has enjoyed a relatively stronger upward pressure, we think that palladium may outperform in the months ahead, mainly thanks to its firmer fundamental picture.

PALL has rebounded strongly since late September, which has been part of a broad-based rebound in the precious metals after the rally in the dollar paused.

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Thesis

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

In addition, palladium's technical market action has been very bullish, with prices making higher highs and higher lows since April, which could attract the CTA community.

Finally, the seasonality of NYMEX palladium prices is friendly in the final quarter of the year, making us bullish on PALL in the near term.

We expect PALL to reach $260/share over the next three months.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed its net long position in NYMEX palladium by 41 koz in the week to September 29, according to the CFTC. This was the largest weekly fall since late March.

Despite this, the net spec length in palladium has rebounded well since July, which leads us to continue to believe that a positive swing in favor of palladium has emerged.

However, we could argue that the NYMEX palladium price looks a little too expensive compared to its current positioning, as the chart below shows.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The red point is the last data point, which is above the regression line, itself based on the 2019-today period. However, the relationship between palladium prices and spec positioning is not very strong, neither in the short nor in the long term. The R-squared is "only" 40%.

More importantly, spec positioning looks too light judging by historical standards. This suggests plenty of room for additional speculative buying in the months ahead.

Implications for PALL: The light spec positioning is positive for palladium prices because it implies plenty of fresh buying pressure in case of a sustained positive swing in sentiment. This is, therefore, positive for PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors raised their palladium holdings by 12 koz in the week to October 9, according to our estimates.

This was the largest weekly inflow since August.

As the chart above shows, ETF investors have boosted their palladium buying meaningfully since April, which could reflect either 1) a positive swing in investor sentiment or 2) a sign that the market is in surplus.

Palladium ETF holdings are close to their all-time low, making the palladium price overvalued given the positive relationship between ETF holdings and prices, as shown below.

Source: Orchid Research

The red point, which corresponds to the last data point, is significantly above the regression line. But similar to the relationship between prices and spec positioning, the relationship between prices and ETF positioning is not very tight. The R-squared is 52%.

Implications for PALL: We argue that investors are willing to accumulate palladium prices at current levels, suggesting that they are constructive on the outlook for palladium. Even though the increase in ETF holdings could be a sign of looser refined market surplus, we think that investor interest for palladium may push its price higher for longer. This is positive for PALL.

Seasonality check

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The chart above shows the box plot of the quarterly returns of NYMEX palladium from 2000 to 2019. The median performance in Q4 is 5.2%, which is positive though slightly below the Q3 median performance of 8.9%.

Taking a more granular look, we capture the seasonal component of the NYMEX palladium price over 2000-2019. We find that the price seasonality is particularly positive in November.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Implications for PALL: The seasonality of NYMEX palladium is positive in the final quarter of the year, which should, therefore, bode well for PALL.

Closing thoughts

In line with our expectations, PALL has rebounded well of late after the rebound in the dollar proved transient.

We expect palladium to perform better than platinum into the year-end, thanks to its relatively stronger fundamental picture.

Since the near-term momentum in palladium has improved notably, the CTA community could assert more upside exposure to NYMEX palladium, which would be positive for prices, especially considering the light spec positioning in the futures market.

Finally, the seasonality of NYMEX palladium is positive in Q4, leading us to believe that the rebound in PALL will continue for longer.

Against this backdrop, we set a three-month bullish target of $260 per share.

