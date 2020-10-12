Dividend Changes: October 3-9, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This week, six companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends, including one of my DivGro holdings. The table below presents a summary of these dividend increases.

Please note that no dividend cuts or suspensions were announced for Dividend Radar stocks last week.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

AEE operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company engages in rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities, and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. AEE was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Oct. 9, AEE declared a quarterly dividend of 51.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.04% from the prior dividend of 49.5¢.

Payable Dec. 31, to shareholders of record on Dec. 9; ex-div: Dec. 8.

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Founded in 1919, AON is a professional services firm that provides retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions; health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges; investment banking services; and customized insurance programs. The company serves individuals and corporate customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. AON is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

On Oct. 9, AON declared a quarterly dividend of 46¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.55% from the prior dividend of 44¢.

Payable Nov. 13, to shareholders of record on Nov. 2; ex-div: Oct. 30.

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

MCD operates and franchises restaurants that serve locally relevant menus of food and drink in more than 100 countries worldwide. The company operates primarily as a franchisor, owning the land and building for both franchised and company-operated restaurant sites. MCD was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

On Oct. 8, MCD declared a quarterly dividend of $1.29 per share.

This is an increase of 3.20% from the prior dividend of $1.25.

Payable Dec. 15, to shareholders of record on Dec. 1; ex-div: Nov. 30.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN)

NWN is engaged in the storage and distribution of natural gas in the United States. The company has operations in Oregon, Washington, and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. NWN was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

On Oct. 8, NWN declared a quarterly dividend of 48¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.52% from the prior dividend of 47.75¢.

Payable Nov. 13, to shareholders of record on Oct. 30; ex-div: Oct. 29.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Medina, Ohio, RPM manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products, including paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants, and adhesives. The company markets its products worldwide, focusing primarily on industrial, specialty, and consumer markets. RPM has manufacturing facilities in approximately 120 locations.

On Oct. 8, RPM declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable Oct. 30, to shareholders of record on Oct. 19; ex-div: Oct. 16.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

THO designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments: Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. It markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. THO was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

On Oct. 9, THO declared a quarterly dividend of 41¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.50% from the prior dividend of 40¢.

Payable Nov. 6, to shareholders of record on Oct. 23; ex-div: Oct. 22.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from FASTGraphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, RPM, AON, and AEE. In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

Source: FASTGraphs RPM's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in RPM in June 2010 would have returned 16.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Source: FASTGraphs AON's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in AON in January 2010 would have returned 17.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Source: FASTGraphs AEE's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in AEE in January 2010 would have returned 12.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date. Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: October 12-25, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (9 Oct.) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 13 October (Ex-Div Date 10/13) TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 6 $55.37 0.72% -1.1% 0.4 10/29 Wednesday, 14 October (Ex-Div Date 10/14) AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 8 $87.14 5.42% 19.0% 1.18 11/16 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 7 $108.64 1.33% 8.3% 0.36 11/16 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 15 $68.95 2.61% 12.5% 0.35 10/26 Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 6 $108.07 0.48% 10.5% 0.13 10/28 Camden National Corporation (CAC) 8 $30.30 4.36% 10.6% 0.33 10/30 City Holding Company (CHCO) 10 $56.98 4.00% 6.8% 0.57 10/30 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 51 $44.82 1.45% 5.2% 0.1625 10/29 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 11 $178.12 1.12% 10.8% 0.5 10/30 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 8 $110.95 0.87% 8.0% 0.24 11/12 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 11 $120.29 3.33% 5.4% 1 10/30 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 20 $24.57 4.07% 4.0% 0.25 11/02 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 20 $23.47 2.98% 6.3% 0.175 11/01 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 10 $19.47 3.90% 12.5% 0.19 10/30 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 7 $232.08 3.06% 20.1% 1.775 10/30 Watsco, Inc. (WSO.B) 7 $232.92 3.05% 20.1% 1.775 10/30 Thursday, 15 October (Ex-Div Date 10/15) Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) 7 $27.12 7.82% 5.0% 0.53 10/30 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 13 $179.49 0.88% 4.8% 0.395 10/30 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 28 $61.21 2.74% 9.9% 0.42 10/30 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 9 $163.19 0.74% 9.8% 0.3 10/30 Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) 6 $10.65 2.25% 17.3% 0.06 11/06 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 10 $109.43 4.20% 18.4% 1.15 11/05 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 11 $187.40 1.43% 12.1% 0.67 10/30 Friday, 16 October (Ex-Div Date 10/16) Graco Inc. (GGG) 23 $61.55 1.14% 11.8% 0.175 11/04 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 54 $49.28 1.89% 13.8% 0.2325 11/16 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 46 $82.40 1.75% 6.7% 0.38 10/30 Monday, 19 October (Ex-Div Date 10/19) Owens Corning (OC) 7 $69.66 1.38% 7.3% 0.24 11/06 Tuesday, 20 October (Ex-Div Date 10/20) Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 58 $167.17 1.44% 17.8% 0.6 11/04 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 8 $164.03 0.49% 18.9% 0.2 12/01 Thursday, 22 October (Ex-Div Date 10/22) Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 57 $77.06 2.28% 3.3% 0.44 11/16 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 12 $98.61 1.62% 8.2% 0.41 11/06 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 14 $93.76 2.05% 7.2% 0.48 11/27 Friday, 23 October (Ex-Div Date 10/23) Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 9 $20.92 3.59% 11.4% 0.1875 11/10

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

This week, we screened for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-yr trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Three stocks pass the screen, and we'll look at ABBV this week.

Dividend Challenger ABBV is a worldwide, research-based biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets products to treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn's disease; hepatitis C; human immunodeficiency virus; endometriosis; thyroid disease; Parkinson's disease; and chronic kidney disease and cystic fibrosis.

ABBV yields 5.42% at $87.14 per share and is trading well within the margin of safety (by about 39%):

Source: Portfolio Insight

The stock has a quality score of 16 (Rating: Decent).

Recently, ABBV received bullish coverage on Seeking Alpha from several authors:

We think ABBV is worth looking into!

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.