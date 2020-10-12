Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) is trading at as if it is a pure-energy play. In reality, the fund is a mixture of energy, infrastructure and other "essential assets." The fund's total NAV performance isn't that far away from what we see in some other popular utility/infrastructure funds. The deep discount is offering investors a potential opportunity for investors who are a bit light in the real asset area of the market.

Tortoise launched TEAF with the goal of "attractive total return potential with emphasis on current income and uncorrelated assets." Additionally, "access to differentiated direct investments in essential assets" and "investments intangible, long-lived assets and services."

TEAF is also targeting a "positive social and economic impact." Essentially, they are an ESG focused fund with an emphasis on infrastructure. The unique characteristic of this fund being that they have a large focus on direct investments or private investments.

The structure of the fund provides a potential termination date as a term dated fund as well. Which makes an extreme discount even more tempting. The fund expects the termination date to follow 12 years after the initial registration statement. As the fund launched in 2019, we should see that date fall sometime in the year 2031. At that time, they leave an option open to make a tender offer for 100% of all outstanding shares. If the fund has a minimum of $100 left in total net assets - they will change the fund to a perpetually trading structure.

That is significant - because it will offer investors the opportunity to lock in any potential discount in the fund if a discount is still present at that time. However, chances are that the closer we get to that date we should see price parity.

While that is a huge positive, the termination feature also creates a risk. Since the portfolio is heavily involved with private placement investments, liquidity to sell off these assets at "fair value" could come into question. That could keep the fund from reaching price and NAV parity as we near termination if true value becomes a question. Then again, the private investments also allow a retail investor to invest in areas that they wouldn't otherwise have access to. Relying on management's expertise to put assets to work in the right locations is essential in this fund.

They are targeting 60% of their assets to be in private investments, with 43% reported as of May 31st, 2020.

The fund might be too small for some investors at only $237.7 million in total assets currently. This might not provide enough liquidity for large positions. Though I believe it is still sufficient for most retail investors. The fund utilizes some leverage, but it is minimal at 12.8% of assets. The fund did lower its leverage by "$3.7 million as compared to 1st quarter 2020."

The fund also utilizes some call writing on individual positions in the portfolio.

Total expenses came to 1.99% for the period ending May 31st, 2020. That included leverage expenses and a fee waiver of 20 basis points. After the fee waiver from the first year, the expense ratio should climb. This does seem like a relatively reasonable expense ratio considering the private deals management is conducting.

(Source)

Performance - Energy Pricing, Infrastructure Performance

One of the more interesting observations of this fund, and what is getting me most interested in it - is that the fund's YTD performance on a total NAV return basis isn't that terrible. We can see the performance compared to popular utility/infrastructure funds such as Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) below.

Data by YCharts

What we can also notice in the top graph is the fund's total price return relative to those funds. While the NAV wasn't too far off on a YTD basis, the total price return is lagging egregiously!

Then we can take a look at the performance of two other Tortoise funds. These funds are what we would consider pure-play energy funds; Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP).

Data by YCharts

TYG and NDP are both showing some exceptionally terrible performance on a YTD basis. Now, this is for obvious reasons as energy got hit with the black swan event of the pandemic - then further hit by oil prices collapsing on the back of disagreements between Russia and Saudi Arabia. That issue has since been rectified; however, it wasn't before energy went negative and permanent damage had been done.

Now, this isn't an article on the merits of should energy be trading at such depressed prices or not. This is more specifically on TEAF's performance relative to these funds and its valuation.

That being the case, let's take a look below at all 5 of these funds highlighted.

Data by YCharts Notice something interesting here? TEAF's discount is in-line with TYG and NDP. At the same time, UTG is at premium levels or even close to it as UTF is at a slight discount. TEAF's current discount of 23.18% is just barely above TYG and NDP - pure-play energy funds.

In fact, TEAF's discount was the widest of these funds several weeks ago.

To me, that doesn't seem warranted based on the fact that the fund is trading much closer to its utility/infrastructure peers. Slightly less performance on a YTD basis due to its heavier exposure to energy, sure, but not such a disparity.

That to me seems like one giant opportunity. However, I would be remiss if I didn't highlight the performance since inception though. That is a different story. Looking at those numbers, we see TEAF falling well short of these UTG and UTF peers.

Data by YCharts

Still, the fund was showing a performance significantly better than its other Tortoise sister funds. There is a reasonable explanation for this though. When the fund launched they put a lot of assets into their more traditional area of competence, the energy sector. So, while the fund still does have exposure to energy, at launch, and for several months after, it was considerably higher exposure yet.

Distribution - Essential Cut

Another area of focus for investors, especially income investors, is the fact that Tortoise made several tough decisions. One of these was cutting all their distributions across the board - even suspended them for several of their funds. Then, reverse splits on several of their funds also agitated investors too. All of this could have possibly left a bad taste in investors' mouths for Tortoise.

While this disdain might be deservingly for some, I'm not so convinced. As an income investor, I want a reliable and predictable income. However, reliability also means some sacrifices. A distribution cut can be a great thing if it means going forward the fund is on better footing due to less erosion of assets to fund distributions.

After all, TEAF is still paying a 7.76% distribution rate. Due to its massive discount, this works out to a NAV distribution rate of 5.96%. That is even after its relatively smaller 30.9% distribution cut from $0.108 per month to $0.075.

The fund is also covering its distribution fully from NII too, as of their last Semi-Annual Report.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

In fact, since the fund does hold MLPs, they collected approximately $2.6 million for that reporting period in distributions from MLPs that are considered a "return of capital." That means that "income" is not reported. This means that the coverage from cash flow on TEAF is around 1.3x coverage.

This carries significant weight in my decision to invest in TEAF as a fund that holds equities, which means they should also potentially be able to produce capital gains. Which should mean even higher distribution coverage. Of course, they haven't been able to capitalize so far for the higher allocation to energy last year, and the black swan COVID-19 event this year.

ROC can be quite attractive for investors holding this fund in a taxable account. Last year, ROC was more than 50% of the tax classification.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Holdings - Surprisingly Transparent

Some investments in other CEFs can be a complete black box. However, for TEAF, they are surprisingly transparent and provide regular updates to their private investments. Additionally, not even a majority of their assets were reported as level 3 securities as of May 31st. The fund had approximately $225 million in assets at that time comprised of; ~$112 in level 1, ~$45 million in level 2 and around $68 million in level 3.

As I highlighted above, the risk of the fund around the termination date receiving "fair value" could be a factor. It still can be, but currently, around 30% of their assets are in the more difficult to value level 3 classification. As they reported 43% of their assets were in direct investments, which means that not even all of these positions are as hard to value. Level 2 assets, while not having a regular market to trade, still have "significant observable inputs" for valuing a position.

(Source - Deal Summaries)

When reading through TEAF's website, we can stumble upon the deal summaries list. For their recent deals, we can see them listed above. They provide which sleeve of the portfolio they belong to, and the amount invested. The most recent direct investment was in an energy infrastructure company, Enviva Partners LP (EVA).

This was an equity investment through a private investment in public entity "PIPE" transaction. Basically, they get a discounted price to purchase additional shares of a company. The company raises funds, without the need to go through the whole regulatory hurdles of a more traditional stock offering. Then, the investor wins by receiving a discounted price. A type of transaction completely out of reach for a traditional retail investor.

EVA is listed as an energy investment, which it is, but it isn't the traditional energy investment. They are an MLP that "aggregates natural wood fiber and processes it into wood pellets used by global power generators." The key benefit is "the emissions of pellet based electricity is ~75% lower than that of coal-based electricity."

While that is an interesting holding in itself, we also get a preview of what makes TEAF truly unique with the next deals we will highlight. Take, for example, the Hillcrest Christian School. They list this as their "social infrastructure" sleeve. This is a debt offering that is structured as a senior secured bond. Being a private Christian school, it is a taxable bond. While schools might be struggling due to the pandemic, this school was founded in 1976. That leads me to believe they have suffered other strenuous events that have tested their financials in the past, and they have survived.

This bond has a maturity date of June 15th, 2030. Even better, the yield to worst on this investment is a high double-digit 11.1%.

Then, there is another deal that they have with C2NC Holdings that is also classified in their "social infrastructure" sleeve. This is another debt offering via a subordinate bond offering. The maturity date of this is April 1st, 2027. This is a fairly sizable investment and shows up as their third-largest holding overall. It has a mouth-watering interest rate of 13%.

The full name of the company is Carbon Cycle North Carolina. They "will build a biomethane-producing waste-to-energy anaerobic digester plant in North Carolina." As it isn't complete yet, this does carry significant risks. However, what this plant will potentially do is turn animal waste into renewable natural gas "RNG." They also already have in place a deal with a utility company for "direct injection into a pipeline that has an access point on the company's property."

As we've highlighted before, governments are requiring utility companies and energy producers in the U.S. and abroad to add to sustainable sources of energy production. Whether rightly or wrongly, as many have strong opinions either way - is irrelevant, as it is more important that we focus on what this means as investors going forward. How can we play into this ESG trend that is only getting stronger. That is where an investment such as this C2NC makes sense.

They continue to say "demand for this project is high, as the state of North Carolina has mandated that energy companies obtain a certain portion of their fuel from animal sources..." With an additional comment; "because the state program limits the number of participants, C2NC's RNG is critical to the ability to meet this mandate." This basically means to me that this 13% paying investment TEAF was able to get into, has at least a slightly higher than a neutral chance of survivability. Even with how risky this is, you aren't likely to gain this type of exposure anywhere else. At least, not in any of the other CEFs I follow.

(Source - Fund Website)

Energy infrastructure now makes up the minority of its portfolio. As it previously made up the majority about a year ago, this is a big shift. The focus on social infrastructure and sustainable infrastructure highlights TEAF's potential play as an ESG investment. Differing from the plethora of ETFs that are being launched in the space, by also providing significant income. Additionally, offsetting itself via its private investment focus from the two other CEFs we have seen make transitions to ESG; Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF).

Conclusion

TEAF is a truly unique investment. I have covered this fund several times now, and it now appears to be a solid buy. The fund's enticing discount has finally reached a level of absurdity. Even if Tortoise "blew its reputation" with most investors on their other funds, TEAF is truly different. On a side note, the poor performance of energy for the last several years is really what has produced the terrible performance for Tortoise overall. It isn't all down to poor management.

Of course, there are risks unique to TEAF as well - they aren't a perfect match to funds like UTG and UTF. They provide a significant amount of assets to direct investments that can possibly cause issues for when the term structure ends for TEAF. This could come as a result of not being able to get "fair value" for all of their investments should the fund liquidate, without the switch to perpetual. Additionally, some of the positions in the portfolio are speculative as they are yet to even become an operating business. Namely, the C2NC Holding investment that isn't even built yet.

TEAF has now shown that they are just more than an energy investment too. This comes as the performance of the fund on a YTD total NAV return basis is rather similar to the more popular investments out there in the CEF space. Investments in UTG and UTF, that are trading at a premium or a near-premium level. While TEAF languishes with "pure-energy" type discounts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SZC, KMF, UTG, UTF, TEAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on September 20th, 2020.