The Yield Curve Is Steepening, Here's What That Means For Markets

With the yield curve where it is today, stocks are expected to be near all-time-highs, but not for long.

Historically speaking, the yield curve is one of the best ways to forecast equity market performance. While history does not repeat perfectly and wide discrepancies can occur, it is among the few recession indicators that have a very high statistical degree of accuracy.

To refresh, the "yield curve" I use is the difference between the 10-year Treasury bond yield and the 2-year Treasury bond yield. When the difference is large (i.e "steep"), it indicates investors are significantly discounting future cash-flows. This is usually the case when the economy is rapidly growing and returns on investment and labor are strong.

When the difference is small (i.e "flat"), it indicates investors are ambivalent regarding the future. This is often during times of slowing, but not negative or flat, economic growth.

Finally, when short-term yields are above long-term yields (i.e "inverted") it indicates investors don't want to put too much money into short-term markets, usually due to recession concerns or aggressive dovish monetary policy.

It is well-known that an inverted yield-curve "predicts" recessions and market crashes. However, many fail to realize they usually arrive around 1-2 years after the yield-curve makes its local minimum. In fact, the stock market usually crashes during the most aggressive phase of the curve's steepening cycle.

This is important to keep in mind since the curve has been rapidly steepening. As you can see below, this rapid steepening is also associated with a rise in permanent unemployment which we are also seeing. See below:

Data by YCharts

Historically, a situation like this is associated with a decline in stocks. The last time the curve was at current levels (and rising) was November of 2007, weeks after the S&P 500 made its pre-crash peak. Before that was March 2001, after which the S&P 500 declined 30% and the Nasdaq 100 50%. There are countless other examples with similar results. Let's take a closer look and see if the rising curve signifies another crash equity indices.

Equity Performance Following Yield-Curve Minimum

On average, it takes about 15 months for the stock market to peak after the yield curve hits its local minimum. We are currently 13 months since the yield-curve hit its last local minimum in September of 2019. This is demonstrated in the chart below which shows Wilshire 5000 performance (essentially all stocks) following each yield-curve trough:

(Data Source - Federal Reserve)

The "Median" line is the median market performance following all of the yield-curve minimums besides last year's. As you can see, Wilshire 5000's performance is almost exactly in-line with the median/(i.e "expected") level. If this historical pattern repeats, the market should peak soon (if it has not already) and then be followed by about two years of negative or at least flat performance.

On average, it takes about 3.5 years for the yield-curve to reach a local maximum after hitting a local minimum. This was found using the same data and corresponds to the fact that the economy tends to be in a seven-year cycle. It is generally about half-way through this period that equity's peak and subsequently decline. Stocks historically reach a bottom around two-years after, but that is highly variable.

Equity Performance Vs. Yield Curve Steepening

The timeline of these events is not always consistent. Occasionally, stocks peak quickly after the yield-curve makes a bottom (as occurred in 2000). Thus, it is perhaps more accurate to look at stock-market performance vs. the rise in the yield-curve from its minimum level. For example, the yield curve is currently at 0.65 and hit a minimum of -.04 last year so it is 0.69 above its minimum.

In this case, we are looking at the Wilshire 5000's drawdown from its maximum level for each period following a yield-curve minimum. Today this is only 3.5%. This is historically a very strong way to estimate the market's performance given a steepening cycle in the yield-curve. See below:

(Data Source - Federal Reserve)

This may seem complicated so let me simplify. Today the yield curve is 0.69 above its 2019 low and the Wilshire 5000 is about 3-4% below its last peak (set in September). Historically, with the yield curve 0.69 above its minimum, we'd expect the Wilshire 5000 to be about 1-2% below its peak (see best-fit line equation), so the model is relatively accurate today.

Most importantly, there is not usually a significant drawdown in equities until the yield curve is one point above its minimum. Practically speaking, this means stocks will likely see material declines as the yield curve reaches 1.0. This could certainly happen within the next month or two given the current pace of the curve's rise (it rose 10 bps over the past month).

The Bottom Line

Some of this discussion may seem a bit technical, but the bottom line is simple; based on relatively consistent data over the past 40 years, the stock market is likely within a few months of its bull-market peak. Specifically, it could have occurred early September or in the coming weeks/months. Statistically speaking, it is highly unlikely the stock market continues to rise over a six-month timeframe and should make a peak before then.

The primary reason this prediction could be wrong is if there is considerable volatility in the yield curve. In 1980, the curve made a minimum, rose considerably, and then made another minimum a few years later. It is entirely possible the 2019 yield-curve inversion was not the minimum. That said, 1980 was a time of extreme bond-market volatility due to inflation while today is perhaps the least volatile period for bonds, so this is unlikely.

Of course, the highly contentious election adds the possibility for significant variability. Given stocks are essentially at an all-time high in the face of extreme economic and political uncertainty, I would garner election volatility will favor the downside. However, 2020 has taught us time and time again to expect the unexpected.

We are certainly looking at an interesting few weeks. Please "follow" my account if you'd like to stay updated. If you found this article interesting, you may enjoy "Pre-Election U.S. Economy: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly" which covers today's economy and election market possibilities in greater depth.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Conviction Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.