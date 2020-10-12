Shares of Upwork have rallied ~30% since the start of September (defying most software stocks' direction that month) on little news.

Few companies this year have been made more relevant than Upwork (UPWK). Once a niche site that catered primarily to freelancers, Upwork has fully capitalized on the workplace's shift toward remote work. The company has attracted far more attention from both employers and prospective employees alike, and has committed itself to a new growth trajectory in which the CEO has claimed Upwork can grow at a ~20% y/y pace in perpetuity.

These bold moves have sent shares of Upwork soaring this year. Year to date, Upwork stock is up ~2x, beating most other technology stocks. Shares took a leg even higher in September, rising ~30% even while most other tech stocks gave up some of their gains.

Data by YCharts

I was bullish on Upwork through last quarter due to the company's promising growth prospects, its focus on and affinity to the remote-work trend, and most importantly, its attractive valuation. But given the recent ~30% September/October rally in Upwork shares that have little basis in news, we have to conclude that Upwork's valuation has finally caught up to normalized levels: and thus, I don't see much upside left.

At Upwork's current share prices near $20, the company trades at a market cap of $2.43 billion. After netting off the $146.4 million of cash and $14.5 million of debt on Upwork's latest balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $2.30 billion. Meanwhile, that represents a 5.7x EV/FY21 revenue multiple, based on Wall Street's next-year revenue target of $406.7 million (+15% y/y) for FY21, per Yahoo Finance.

Just a quarter ago, Upwork's multiple was sitting below 4x - a true bargain play. But now with Upwork's valuation sitting closer to ~6x, I think the stock is appropriately valued for a mid-teens/low-20s grower. At these higher valuation levels, I think more of investors' attention will shift to Upwork's risks.

Recall that shares of Upwork slid ~10% before rebounding after posting Q2 results. The quarterly print (which I went through in my last article on Upwork) was not a perfect one, and another disappointing earnings for Upwork may cause the stock to lose substantial steam.

The bottom line here: Upwork has had a tremendous run, but after the robust outperformance in September/October despite no material changes in the company's growth trajectory or fundamental prospects, I think the best move is to lock in gains and return to the sidelines until a better price avails itself.

Risks on the horizon: deceleration, enterprise shift

Let's start with the risks that have already started to surface, particularly around deceleration. Recall that last quarter, Upwork's revenue growth of 19% y/y fell two points relative to Q1's revenue growth of 21% y/y. Looking ahead to Q3, consensus expects growth to decelerate even further to 15% y/y (though historically speaking for Upwork, the company usually overachieves a few points above expectations).

Yet a lot of the bullish thesis for Upwork (and, I'd expect, the recent lift in Upwork's valuation multiples) rides on the company's ability to stick to the ~20% y/y growth trajectory that CEO Hayden Brown laid out in May. If Upwork falls light of that plan, the stock's year-to-date gains could be at risk.

The company's plan to sustain growth, of course, comes from a greater enterprise contribution - yet this strategy shift alone comes laden with both risk and opportunity.

At present, 80% of Upwork's business comes from what it classifies as SMBs. This could mean anything from a single proprietor looking for freelance help, to a small company with <100 employees.

The remaining 20%, meanwhile, comes from large corporate clients. Upwork has frequently highlighted its increasing workload from companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and General Electric (GE) this year amid the pandemic, and now the company is aiming for more of that business.

Figure 1. Upwork platform mix

Source: Upwork September investor presentation

The way to do that is to do what all enterprise software companies do: ramp up a direct sales force to pitch to enterprise clients. Take a look at Upwork's sales expansion strategy in the slide below:

Figure 2. Upwork enterprise strategy

Source: Upwork September investor presentation

Of course, enterprise growth is a positive spin. There's a lot of market opportunity plus recurring business that Upwork can attain in the enterprise space that doesn't exist with SMBs and individual proprietors (Upwork estimates its global remote-work market opportunity at $560 billion - estimated by taking $3,500 in average GSV that Upwork makes from a single worker, multiplied by its estimate of 161 million service jobs that can be performed remotely from an annual basis).

But the crux is that this will be an expensive and potentially margin-reducing endeavor, at least in the near term. At present, Upwork has relied primarily on organic growth to drive traffic to its platform - as shown in the slide below, 80% of its users are acquired organically. Year to date, it has spent only 38% of its revenue on sales and marketing.

Figure 3. Upwork user acquisition Source: Upwork September investor presentation

There's a lot of uncertainty that comes with Upwork's planned enterprise shift. Sales new hires usually take several quarters (if not longer) to ramp up to full quota-bearing capacity, so we may not see the impacts of Upwork's sales investments for quite some time (and by that time, the current craze for remote work may well have died down, and many companies may be reverting back to normal talent pools). Pro forma operating margins in Q2 already pulled back by four points year-over-year, driven by a six-point increase in sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues. At the same time, Upwork hasn't been able to pull its growth rates above that psychological 20% y/y threshold. It's possible that this confluence of sub-20% growth and declining margins/increasing sales spending may be the "new normal" for Upwork for awhile.

Key takeaways

In my view, Upwork's substantial upward re-rating in valuation will spur more investors to look at the company's risks, rather than its upside potential. When a stock is trading at 52-week highs, the natural question becomes: "what could go wrong?" For Upwork, this could come in the form of growth deceleration as well as margin headwinds from the company's planned ramp in enterprise sales which could take several quarters (or years) to bear fruit.

Given the excellent rally we've enjoyed since August, it's a good time to take profits on this trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.