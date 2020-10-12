The cash generated from ratings and indexes will allow it to fund synergistic acquisitions of even more data orientated startups.

S&P Global (SPGI) has a business situated at the intersection of three important global trends. First, SPGI's rating business benefits from the record issuance of debt in today's frothy markets. Second, SPGI's index business is eating active management. Finally, the cash generated from ratings and indexes allows it to acquire innovative alternative data startups, bolstering its market intelligence and Platts energy data segments.

This chart shows how its revenue and operating profit are diversified across business lines:

Every business line has been growing steadily for over a decade

Although the favorable global trends driving SPGI's business could be reversed, the combination of businesses makes SPGI a tough business to beat.

Rise in Debt Issuance

In recent months, companies have scrambled for liquidity because they are uncertain how long lockdowns and other COVID-19 disruptions will last. They were helped by aggressive intervention by the Federal Reserve, which in March even pledged to buy corporate bonds for the first time. This borrowing binge started with a rush of highly rated investment grade companies, then extended to more speculative companies as well.

SPGI's investor presentation shows how the US compared to other markets. Notably, most of the surge in issuance was from corporates.

The surge in liquidity led to lower rates, forcing investors to accept lower returns. Yet SPGI's performance is tied to volume of issuance, so this trend has been extremely favorable. Revenue was up 22% year over year during the first half of 2020. Moreover, profit margins increased in their ratings business- from 63.1% to 66.4%. In the most recent 6 months, the ratings business accounted for 48% of SPGI's revenue, and 56% of SPGI's operating profit.

As central banks around the world break every monetary policy taboo, it seems reasonable to expect companies to continue issuing new debt and rolling over old debt. Even if the surge in issuance proves to be a temporary blip, SPGI's market position will likely allow it to maintain its extremely high profit margins in this segment. SPGI has about 40% market share in the ratings business. Moody's (MCO) and Fitch control 40% and 15% respectively, so it's extremely difficult for a new entrant to make a dent. There has been a recently renewed regulatory push to weaken the rating agencies oligopoly, but it clearly hasn't harmed the business of the incumbents like SPGI.

Indexation

SPGI dominates the world of passively managed indexes. As of the end of 2019, approximately $4.5 trillion was indexed to the S&P 500 alone. An additional $6.6 trillion was benchmarked to the S&P 500. In total, there are approximately $6.3 trillion in assets indexed to SPGI indices, and another $9.2 trillion benchmarked to SPGI indices. The rise of passive investing has happened at the expense of active management.

According to the Investment Company Institute's 2020 Factbook, index ETFs and mutual funds receive $1.8 trillion in inflows from 2010-2019, almost perfectly mirroring the $1.7 trillion in net outflows from actively managed mutual funds.

This trend is driven by more and more investment advisers using index ETFs as standard parts of their model investor portfolios. Between 2011 and 2019, fee based investment advisers tripled the percent allocation to ETFs in their portfolios. Consequently, index funds are a larger and larger portion of the fund market.

Indexes have altered market structure. Index markets are far more liquid than individual securities. Market makers typically like index products because when they deal with them, they avoid adverse selection risk, and can therefore quote narrow bid ask spreads. Indexes have lowered the cost of investing for retirees.

Yet the growth of indexation has created many market distortions. Since the S&P 500 is market cap weighted, it is effectively a momentum strategy- it buys more of individual constituents as the market cap increases. In recent years, the S&P 500 has become increasingly lopsided. Even though there are over 500 constituents, top 6 holdings account for ~22.5% of assets. Since index funds hold such a large portion of the float for some companies and active management is so much smaller as a portion of the market, it will be difficult for indexes to rebalance without a sharp drop in prices for their top holdings. This is why Horizon Kinetics has called indexation the "world's most crowded trade". Therefore, if there is ever a selloff in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), it could be accelerated by the role of index funds. Momentum strategies have a tendency to work until they don't.

Nonetheless, even if the indexing model is disrupted, it's unlikely to go away. SPGI will be able to retain its dominant position in the aftermath. Most importantly, index licensing fees will continue to be a capital light business model and an important source of revenue for SPGI.

It's also possible that there is much further to go for the growth of indexation. The indexing business accounts for 13% of SPGI's revenue, and 17% of its operating profit. Most likely this segment of the business will continue to grow in the coming years.

Data

SPGI's domination of the ratings and index businesses generates cash that allows them to maximize their advantage in a third trend: the rise of alternative data and data science. In the most recent six months, market intelligence accounted for 27% of SPGI's revenue and 16% of its operating profits. Adding in the Platts energy intelligence business, and data and intelligence accounts for 38% of revenue and 31% of operating profits.

In recent years, SPGI has made several notable acquisitions to expand its reach in the market intelligence business. For example in 2019 they acquired 451 Research, which covers emerging technologies. In 2018 they acquired artificial intelligence firm Kensho Technologies. There will likely be increasing synergies between these businesses in coming years.

Is the best case scenario priced in?

As this table shows, SPGI's recent business performance is well above its peers, yet its valuation is only slightly above. Yet a P/E ratio of 32 and a Price/Sales ratio of 12.5 might be more than many investors are comfortable paying for a business.

Company Name Return On Invested Capital - TTM P/E (TTM) EV/Sales TTM S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 68.8% 32.12 12.50 Moody's Corp(MCO) 39.6% 30.15 10.84 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) NA 30.23 8.31 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 35.8% 49.34 17.51 Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 9.0% 52.34 7.29 IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) 9.9% 28.25 8.35

SPGI's current valuation implies extremely lofty expectations for the future. Will it be able to meet those expectations? A disruption to the global debt boom indexation trend would be devastating for SPGI. However, in either of those scenarios, there would be nowhere for investors to hide. The most likely scenario is that the world continues to muddle through- debt issuance and indexation will continue to grow, but perhaps not at as fast a pace as the past few years. Under this scenario, SPGI's valuation will appear to be justified.

