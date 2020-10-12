Investment Thesis

Smartsheet (SMAR) was founded in 2005 and is the creator of a no-code collaborative work management platform that can be used across a variety of technical and non-technical departments (i.e. sales and marketing, finance, and customer success). One of the key-value props of the platform is its ease of use which allows business users, with minimal training, to quickly generate value from utilizing the platform. The company continues to perform well, at least versus the S&P500 as seen below, even through the COVID-related environment due to the mission-critical nature of the platform as well as tailwinds driven by remote work demands.

In general, there is a litany of project management solutions out on the market ranging from Asana, Clickup, and Monday.com. And although Smartsheet is considered one of the leaders in the space, there is quite a bit of overlap in terms of feature set and capabilities amongst the core competitors in the space.

As the project management piece of the platform trends toward commoditization, I am encouraged by Smartsheet's move into ancillary domains and building out the breadth of the platform. As an example, the company's recent 10,000ft acquisition.

This acquisition bolsters the Smartsheet platform with a strong capacity and resource management solution in a much more user-friendly manner, which fits into the general ethos of the platform. Another example is the company's acquisition of Brandfolder, which brings in a strong Digital Asset Management asset to the overall Smartsheet platform and allows them to offer a strong content management solution to its customer base. As the company continues to build out the breadth of the platform, I see Smartsheet continuing to separate itself from the pack from a product differentiation perspective. Additionally, given the company's strong install base which has a more enterprise lean vs competitors (99,000 customers, 90 of the F100, and 3/4 of the F500) there is a strong TAM just within the company's current customer base to drive upsell.

The company's user economics are also very strong with dollar-based net retention increasing YoY hitting 135% in FY'20. This comes along with increased ACV as the company increasingly penetrates larger enterprises and as they drive upsell within the existing customer base.

This growth in the enterprise can best be seen below with strong YoY growth across segments particularly in enterprise customers of (ACV > $100K) and Mid-Market (ACV > $50K). Enterprise customers are more valuable not just due to the obviously higher ACV but also because churn is lower and the ability to upsell is higher just given the size of these organizations.

Financial Review

As we can see below, overall revenues increase to ~$91.2MM from $64.6MM YoY, which is a nearly 41% YoY increase. Alongside this, gross margins remained steady at around 80%. This is well within the range of a SaaS-based business. However, the burn did accelerate this year as the company invested in the platform from an R&D perspective and built out its sales and marketing team.

(Source: Q2 Press Release)

On the balance sheet, the company ended July 2020 with nearly $546 million of cash which should provide a multi-year runway just given the ~$100 million of annual run-rate net income loss in Q2'21.

Valuation

Compared to the other 40% YoY growers, the company does trade at a slight discount vs comps as seen in the chart below. I believe this is due to concerns around the competitive landscape, the unclear product differentiation of the core platform, as well as the generally high burn profile of the company. As I mentioned before, I believe the company is taking meaningful steps to address the competitive differentiation issue and although burn is high that is offset by the strong growth the company has achieved and the strong operating leverage of SaaS-based businesses in general. Thus, I believe a re-rate to the 25x range is well within reason. Thus, my 12-month price target of $73.5 represents ~36% upside from these levels.

Risks

Smartsheet operates in a competitive space with many well funded participants. Continued growth will be dependent on the company's continued success in terms of its go to market strategy and product leadership.

COVID-related headwinds may lead to continued slowdowns in enterprise sales cycles. This dynamic can lead to a near-term top-line slowdown.

The company is still burning cash, and although well-capitalized, there is a risk that it'll eventually need to raise a dilutive equity round.

Conclusion

SmartSheet is a strong collaborative work management platform with strong enterprise penetration, decent user economics, and strong historical performance. The valuation is undemanding and I see 36% upside from these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SMAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.