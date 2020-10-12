VMware has bet all of its chips on enabling the so-called "hybrid cloud", with software tools that help companies coordinate their datacenter operations.

The ultimate challenge in the markets these days is finding solid technology stocks that have not already seen massive rallies leaving no upside. While this does mean shunning some of the higher-profile, newsworthy momentum plays like Snowflake (SNOW), I think positioning portfolios more defensively is a wise move given the fact that the markets (especially tech stocks) are teetering at all-time highs again despite continued uncertainty over the pandemic recovery as well as the U.S. elections.

In times like these, we need stocks that are built to withstand any weather, and VMware (VMW) is one of the best examples of these sturdy plays. Not only is VMware a technology leader in many categories (including and especially its bread-and-butter of virtualization, which is the base technology that empowers remote desktops), but the company also enjoys a solid financial profile that investors shouldn't underestimate in a world of far richer-valued tech peers.

Data by YCharts

There are two factors, for me, that underpin the bullish thesis for VMware:

Subscription transition. Some companies were later to this game than others, and this includes VMware: but at least the company is catching up now. Subscription revenues are growing at >40% y/y and continuing to represent a larger and larger piece of the business. When we look at the other "legacy" tech stocks that have successfully converted themselves into primarily SaaS businesses (think Adobe (ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK), Splunk (SPLK), Microsoft (MSFT) and many others) - we find that these names have seen tremendous stock pops accompanying their shift to SaaS. VMware - whose stock has lagged behind most software peers since 2019 - is in a position to capture this "SaaS rally" as long as it continues to execute as strongly as it has in the cloud.

Cash flow-oriented value stock. Few technology companies have reached VMware's scale (>$10 billion in annual revenue) - and its financial profile is one to envy. Despite still growing in the low teens (pandemic aside, growth would likely be in the mid teens), VMware is generating >30% free cash flow margins. Year to date, VMware has generated a 34.4% FCF margin. If we apply that margin to Wall Street's FY22 revenue estimate of $12.82 billion (+11% y/y), we'd get an accompanying free cash flow estimate of $4.41 billion. That means at VMware's current market cap of $63.64 billion, the company trades at just ~14.4x FCF - a discount to the broader market.

Over its twenty-year history, VMware has proven agile at adapting to technology shifts - and it's doing so now by claiming its stake on the "hybrid cloud." What that means is this: not every workload has the ability to shift over into public cloud servers like Amazon's (AMZN) AWS. Some industries, and some workloads, will always be too sensitive to move off-premises. VMware has made itself a go-to vendor for enabling a hybrid setup where some workloads can be offloaded to the public cloud, while some are kept in on-premises data centers running VMware software that helps offer some of the benefits of the public cloud.

And so when you think about the small club of large-cap tech stocks that have either gone the way of IBM (IBM) or successfully reinvented themselves like Microsoft (MSFT), I think of VMware as a company that's on its way to being the latter.

Stay long here and take advantage of VMware's still-modest share price to build up a position.

Q2 download: subscription strength shines

Let's now dig into VMware's latest quarterly results. The stock this year has been flat, deeply underperforming not only the S&P 500, but dramatically below most other software stocks. The market has interpreted VMware's year-to-date performance as largely underwhelming, but I think there's several points of strength to highlight.

The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. VMware Q2 results Source: VMware Q2 earnings release

VMware's Q2 revenue grew at 9% y/y - admittedly, this is a rather low point in VMware's growth curve. However, VMware's management believes that Q2 and Q3 will be the worst quarters for the company before VMware rebounds in Q4 - a curve that it describes as a "Nike swoosh."

Here's how CEO Pat Gelsinger described his view of VMware's recovery on the Q2 earnings call:

As we indicated, we're in this Nike Swoosh kind of recovery cycle as we see it with Q2 and Q3 being the bottom quarters. So we expect Q3 to still be challenging with recovery in Q4 and Q1 and into next year.

The real highlight here, in spite of the overall slowdown in revenue from the mid-teens to the high single digits, is the stark growth in the subscription business. Subscription and SaaS revenue soared 44% y/y to $719 million in spite of the pandemic. And when we look at the table below, we also note that subscription/SaaS revenues now comprise 22% of the overall business - 530bps richer than in the year-ago Q2.

Figure 2. VMware revenue mix Source: VMware Q2 earnings release

It's important to note that VMware isn't solely about on-premises deployments. In fact, one of the company's flagship cloud offerings, VMware Cloud on AWS, has seen startlingly fast growth - again, in spite of the pandemic. Per Gelsinger's commentary:

We're also pleased with the performance of VMware Cloud on AWS, which once again grew revenue in triple digits year-over-year. In addition, the Amazon reseller channel performed very well in Q2. These contracts will be recognized as revenue in future quarters.

VMware's subscription universe contains this cloud offering as well as a broad range of other offerings, including recently-acquired Pivotal Software (a PaaS platform that helps developers build applications), Carbon Black, another successful acquisition that gives VMware security capabilities within its portfolio, as well as other infrastructure management tools delivered as a service.

Figure 3. VMware SaaS definitions Source: VMware Q2 earnings deck

Also important to note is that in spite of declining license revenue, VMware has been successful at ensuring that its subscription revenue growth is more than enough to offset the decline in license revenues. Total license and subscription revenue grew 11% y/y in Q2. Other companies that have made the switch from license to subscription, most notably Autodesk, experienced very lumpy periods in which revenue declined, but this has never happened for VMware.

VMware has also won some very high-profile clients lately. VMware's Tanzu product - a DevOps tool intended to simplify and speed up the process of internally building applications - has landed the U.S. Space Force as a client in Q2, with other Federal prospects waiting in the wings.

And throughout the pandemic, VMware has also continued to deliver solid profitability results. VMware's Q2 operating income grew 15% y/y to $534 million, representing a 18.6% GAAP operating margin - up 80bps from the year-ago quarter, driven largely by a reduction in sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenue.

VMware also delivered solid cash flow results for the umpteenth time, with FCF rising 17% y/y in Q2 to $643 million:

Figure 4. VMware FCF trends Source: VMware Q2 earnings release

Key takeaways

Very few technology companies have managed to remain relevant for 20+ years, but VMware has done exactly that. Right now, the company is latching onto the hybrid cloud trend and pivoting into becoming a primarily SaaS-driven company, and its share price doesn't fully reflect both the company's growth initiatives nor its rich existing cash flow stream. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VMW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.