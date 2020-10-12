Investment thesis

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has been showing impressive growth during the last decade. The premiumization process and expansion in Asian markets carried out by Miguel Patricio turned out to end in a success story that catapulted sales even throughout the financial crisis that took place in 2007-2008, giving investors impressive returns over the years.

A 55.41% price decline suggests something is not going well. Declining revenues from 2014 to 2016 were a red flag seen by investors, but the trend was too short for the price to drop. The problem came when the company decided to make a mega-acquisition by purchasing SABMiller. Revenues immediately skyrocketed by as much as $10 billion as this new company's brands were added to Anheuser-Busch InBev's portfolio, promising a bright future once the debt incurred was significantly reduced. It wasn't long until it became clear that even so, revenues from there continued to decline, to the point of getting close to the same figures before the SABMiller acquisition. Now, there was a double problem: the negative trend in revenues from the sale of products and the immense interest expenses as a result of high leverage. But, at this point, it is very important to note that it is not a volume problem, but rather a dollar that has gained strength since 2015, reducing revenue from operations outside the United States.

Today, investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev is betting for a recovery. A very low price to free cash flow, which is much lower than the company's closest peers, and a declining net debt are signs the company can improve its balance sheet even in difficult times. The company is the leading player in a growing market. To be honest, the hit to sales has been harsh. The picture does not look nice, but a low price to free cash flow suggests the company is priced for mediocrity, while the company has started to take action by cutting the dividend, a measure that will save as much as $2.50 billion per year.

A brief overview of the company

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the largest beer brewer worldwide. It is the result of a mega-acquisition of Anheuser-Busch and Inbev, a merger that resulted in the largest brewing company in the world, composed mainly by moats.

The company operates in more than 50 countries and owns an immense portfolio of over 500 beer brands, within which very strong moats are included, like Corona, Budweiser, Aguila, Stella Artois, and a very long etcetera. Such a big portfolio makes it possible for the company to have a presence in almost every beer market worldwide.

The share price peaked at $133.44 on September 28, 2016. Since then, a difficult-to-digest debt has made investors punish the stock, as it naturally increases the investment risk. Today, the stock trades at $59.50 per share, a 55.41% discount from all-time highs. This is why the company deserves an exhaustive analysis to see whether it represents a negative trend that is a result intrinsic from the company's business model, or temporary headwinds that in the long term should tend to dissipate.

A defensive stock in a very stable market

To date, evidence has been found that beer was produced around 8500 BC to 5500 BC. Beer is one of the oldest markets. In Ancient Egypt and Ancient Irak, archeologists have found writings about beer. The fact that Anheuser-Busch InBev can enjoy such a diversified geographic market is because beer is indeed universal. It is true that alcohol bans have been applied in many countries throughout history, and thus beer consumption has been eventually limited in some places. But, in the absence of a ban, beer is something equally consumed everywhere in the world.

As of 2019, 39% of the global beer market is concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region, while 25% is located in North America. Even considering the impact of the current coronavirus crisis, the market is poised to grow 0.8% to $216.5 billion in 2020. Starting in 2021, the global beer market is projected to grow at a rate of approximately 5% CAGR until 2023. One of the main drivers of growth, as Carlos Brito explained in the second-quarter earnings call conference, is a 30% increase in the African drinking age population and the African economic growth, a trend that should continue beyond 2023.

Revenues

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenues (in billions) $43,195 $47,063 $43,604 $45,517 $56,444 $53,041 $52,329 Change in revenues +8.64% +8.95% -7.34% +4.39% +24.01% -6.03% -1.34% Volumes (in thousand hectoliters) 425,939 458,801 457,317 500,242 612,572 559,819 561,427 Change in volumes +5.79% +7.72% -0.32% +9.39% +22.46% -8.61% +0.29%

Source: FY results

Since 2017, revenues have experienced a slight but continuous decline, but overall, the upside trend is clear. In fact, from 2013 to 2019, revenues increased by 21.15% from $43,195 billion to $52,329 billion, although we must not forget that this increase is attributed to the acquisition of SABMiller. If we look at volumes, they actually have been increasing every single year except for 2018 when it dropped by 8.61%. In 2019, the drop stabilized and volumes grew by 0.29%. Mainly, the drop in revenues has more to do with forex than with the company itself. Since 2015, the USD has been getting stronger against many other currencies, and that limited the company's returns from abroad.

Source: FY 2019 results

As we can see in the image above, North America accounts for a limited fraction of the company's sales. That's why a stronger dollar caused sales from countries with other currencies to translate into fewer monetary units. With the dollar weakening again since the pandemic began, this headwind should get a bit attenuated. But the most important thing about this data is that the company, although it is not receiving the income that it would have received if the dollar were weaker, does not present such bad results after all, since it is a temporary headwind.

Recent acquisitions and divestitures

In October 2016, the company announced the completion of the SABMiller mega-acquisition for over $100 billion. From here, a huge headache began regarding debt.

Source: Marketwatch

By acquiring SABMiller, Anheuser-Busch InBev was intended to expand throughout the Asian continent, as its brands have a strong presence there. It is true that the debt is quite worrying, but the company has been digesting it little by little, and with the last two cuts in the dividend, the company should have ample resources to navigate the current coronavirus crisis and continue its debt reduction process. On the other hand, the acquisition of SABMiller is outrageous. One must realize that the acquisition was more expensive than Anheuser-Busch InBev's full market capitalization today. Once the debt starts to lessen, the share price should recover moderately fast.

On June 1, 2020, the company sold Carlton & United Breweries to Asahi Group Holdings (OTCPK:ASBRF), an Australian brewer founded in 1903, for AUD$16 billion (~$11 billion). This movement is part of the deleveraging strategy of the company.

On September 30, 2020, the company completed the acquisition of Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) for ~$220 million. Before, Anheuser-Busch InBev owned 32.2% of outstanding shares since 2011.

Source: Craft Brew Alliance's website

The Craft Brew Alliance is composed of 8 beer brands: Kona, Widmer Brothers, Red Hook, Omission, Cisco Brewers, AMB, Wynwood, and Square Mile. This makes the company the 7th largest beer company in the United States. In 2019, the company had net sales of $192.97 million, although margins are about half that of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Impressive margins predict excellence

Data by YCharts

Sales are the main ingredient needed to succeed for any company. Although this is a fact, it is very important to assess the ability of a company to convert these sales into money because only in this way will investors be rewarded in the long term. Currently, the company's gross profit margins stand at 59.19%, this means the company earns $0.59 for every dollar of products sold after subtracting the cost of goods sold. This is quite an impressive figure considering it represents a company operating in a very competitive market, and reflects the pricing power of the company that comes from a very high market share, the premiumization of its products, and production efficiency.

Comparing with its closest peers, we can see the company's margins are traditionally close to The Coca-Cola Company's (KO) margins of 60.04% and Diageo's (DEO) margins of 60.45%. What the three companies have in common is the capacity of their products to capture consumers in the long term, creating strong loyalty rates due to the strength of their brands.

When comparing to other beer leaders, Anheuser-Busch InBev's margins are much higher than its closest peer Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and Boston Beer (SAM), which achieve profit margins of 38.01% and 47.06% respectively. In this sense, Anheuser-Busch InBev is the winner in the beer brewing business, not only by revenues and volumes but also by margins.

The financial position keeps slowly improving

Data by YCharts

Long-term debt has been on a decline since the SABMiller acquisition. This will allow the company to capture more of the money from sales as interest expenses decline. More interestingly, net debt has been steadily declining since the SABMiller acquisition.

This data represents the net debt of the company as of December 31, each year:

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net debt $42.2 billion $108.0 billion $104.4 billion $102.5 billion $95.5 billion

Source: FY results and Macrotrends

Net debt is a very valuable key measurement to evaluate the deleveraging process of a company since it calculates the total short-term and long-term debt after subtracting all cash and cash equivalents from them. If a company consistently manages to decrease net debt, it means the company is deleveraging from generating actual cash. The current cash on hands of $25.67 billion is enough to pay debt maturities until 2024, meaning the company has plenty of room to maneuver any headwind.

The dividend will have to wait

Data by YCharts

A dividend cut of 50% was announced in April this year as a measure to ensure the health safety of the balance sheet during the current COVID-19 crisis. Luckily for the company, a $7.76 billion expense from total dividends paid for 2018 gave the company a lot of wood to cut. Dividend expenses declined in 2019 to $5.02 billion, giving the company an extra $2.74 billion as volumes and revenues declined. A 50% dividend cut will mean about an extra $2.50 billion to continue the deleveraging process even in such a hostile environment as a global pandemic crisis can be. In the case of a catastrophe, another $2.50 billion can be cut from dividends, so the company still has room to maneuver if things turn even uglier.

This is why I consider the time horizon for this investment should be long, very long. The company is a leading one and has been paying vast amounts of dividends. Having cut the dividend twice, the company is still offering a ~1.80% dividend yield. The company is constantly deleveraging even in a very bad environment, the USD is weakening against the EUR by about ~8%, and the end of the coronavirus pandemic is slowly coming. Once the dividend can be resumed, a ~7% yield on cost is awaiting for those with enough patience. And to that equation, we have to add the dividends received in the process, which can be reinvested somewhere else.

Don't count on share buybacks

Data by YCharts

When investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev, it is very important to give up the benefits of a company that constantly decreases the number of outstanding shares. Anheuser-Busch InBev is a major acquirer of companies and brands that historically has been using cash to acquire brands, instead of increasing the share of the company for each stock. In the future, this trend could change, but for the good of the company, this should not happen for at least a decade.

The stock is priced for mediocrity

Data by YCharts

Anheuser-Busch InBev's price to free cash flow ratio is very low when comparing to its closest peers. This means investors expect to continue seeing declines in sales in the medium term. That is why those interested in acquiring shares in this leading company in a market as large (and growing) as beer, should not wait too long to buy shares. We must remember that debt is constantly shrinking, and the market continues to grow. Bad times like these make the dips possible, but the company has plenty of room to maneuver the current situation, and a 55.41% share decline is a good place to start.

The impact of the coronavirus crisis

During the second quarter, volumes were down by 17.1% and revenues by 17.7% as a result. Margins also were negatively impacted. However, the market is starting to see some recovery from here. From a 32.4% decline in April, we went to a 21.4% drop in May, and a 0.7% increase in June. As we can see, volumes are starting to grow again as economies worldwide start to reopen. In China, growth was by mid-single-digit. Overall, the impact was not as catastrophic as it would be expected. What I mean with this is that it is not the end of the world for Anheuser-Busch InBev, but just a bad year for reasons outside the company's business model.

Certainly, it is very important not to forget that the current coronavirus crisis is a one-time event, and that as soon as it is settled and the world continues its course, sales should return, as we have seen in June. Nevertheless, the impact that this sudden and temporary event will have on the balance sheet will last for years, causing this company to demand a longer time horizon from us, in exchange for an additional ~16% drop since the crisis began.

Risks worth mentioning

In the beer market, named brands compete against private labels. This is applicable to supermarkets and convenience stores. On the one hand, recognized brands find a paradise free of private labels in bars, restaurants, and other entertainment venues. On the other hand, these brands have a strong influence on the consumer, as they become part of their personality. The war between name brands and private label products is an intrinsic one when it comes to consumer goods, but Anheuser-Busch Inbev is well-positioned to live without major problems with them, and this is reflected in the high profit margins of its brands, that is, in its pricing power. Anheuser-Busch InBev is the largest shareholder in Compañía Cervecera de Canarias, which supplies beer to the largest supermarket chain in the archipelago, Mercadona, for its Steinburg private label. This is an example of how strategic positioning with local companies can make Anheuser-Busch InBev take over part of the private label market if the war intensifies. After all, their production efficiency is excellent.

Investing in strong and very stable companies that are temporarily struggling, yet they operate in traditional but slowly growing markets, sounds like a good idea, but trying to find the bottom is nearly impossible. I believe that by adding the stock today, one should wait for a continued decline until the bottom is finally found. This investment requires plenty of patience. The potential reward from here seems appealing, but there are only two possible ways to reduce risk. The first is to average down. Don't be afraid to fall short and watch the stock go up too fast, missing the chance to complete the position by not seeing the stock falling further. It is much better to fall short when a stock rises too quickly than to continue to watch the price fall once our position has been completed. Opportunities like this one are found very often in the market. The second way to reduce risk is to extend our time horizon for this stock. The market is growing, the company is the leader, and everything is priced in. A 55.41% discount from all-time highs is nice for a leader company in such a stable market. Just be patient.

A second coronavirus wave would have a disastrous decline. So far, Spain seems to be on the verge of new lockdown measures. In France, closures of bars and cafés also closed for two weeks in Paris. Unlike what happened in March and April of this year, I think it is most likely that lockdowns will take place in the different countries that experience second waves separately, and not at the same time.

Conclusions

The story of Anheuser-Busch InBev is a very interesting one. The share price has been in a continuous decline since 2016, mainly driven by a mix of flat volumes, a strengthened dollar, and high debt exposure. The current COVID-19 crisis has put the company under pressure since the financial health was weak prior to the coronavirus pandemic after taking too much leverage from the SABMiller acquisition in 2016. Still, the company has the means to navigate the crisis and recover its track.

In the first hand, most of the revenue declines are a consequence of a forex headwind, a headwind that hit this company particularly since most of its sales come from abroad, and is not linked to declining volumes. In this sense, we only saw an 8.61% decline in volumes in 2018 and a slight recovery in 2019. On the other hand, we are talking about the leading company in a market that is forecasted to grow at a ~5% CAGR until 2023, once the coronavirus crisis is overcome.

From here, averaging down looks like a conservative way to approach this investment idea. In addition, it is very important to make the decision willing to put a lot of patience in the company. This is a very long-term investment, a recovery story that is just beginning and will take many years to complete.

