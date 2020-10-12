With an earnings yield of -3.75%, from a value perspective, FATE is not attractive.

Over the past three years, the stock has soared well over 900%.

Fate Therapeutics has outperformed many of its peers in the often volatile and risky biotechnology industry.

If only the human body could handle trauma as well as biotechnology stocks do. - Alex Berenson

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is a biotechnology company based in San Diego, California, with a market cap of $3.8B. The company specializes in developing programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders.

FATE shares have enjoyed quite the ride. Year-to-date, the company has seen its share price rise from under $20 in January to well over $40 recently. If we consider an even more extended period, the past three years have seen the stock soar well over 900%.

Biotech stocks are notoriously volatile and risky. Profitability timelines can extend years with no guarantee of success. Breakthroughs tend to send names soaring while many other companies waste away as cash reserves dwindle. It's a high stakes industry, with lives, quite literally, on the line.

It's an industry we watch closely at The Lead-Lag Report. And although not FATE's focus specifically, its industry has seen a lot of action this year with attention shifting to developing a COVID-19 vaccine. COVID has quickly redirected many biotech companies' priorities and subsequently led to some rapidly appreciating stock prices in this space. It's no surprise then that 2020 has also seen a spike in biotech IPOs, but that's a subject for another day.

Although Fate Therapeutics isn't in the business of discovering a COVID vaccine, it hasn't stopped its shares from outperforming the biotechnology industry as a whole this year and its category peers specifically.

As is often typical in biotech, Fate Therapeutics has been operating in the red for several years. 2019 saw the company closing in on a $100M net loss for the year. That said, 2019 also saw the company break a stretch of flat revenue, signaling potential growth.

Source: YCharts

From a fundamental standpoint, Fate Therapeutics appears reasonable. There is revenue growth, albeit limited, and with a current ratio of 11.92, the company is well-positioned to cover any short-term obligations.

With an earnings yield of -3.75%, from a value perspective, FATE is not attractive. Further, its trailing-twelve month (TTM) price-to-sales ratio is worrying. The PS ratio takes a company's market cap and divides it by its total sales spanning the preceding 12 months. Higher ratios are less desirable, and at 234.21, the PS ratio for FATE is multiples of the industry average. FATE's PS ratio essentially indicates investors are paying $234.21 for every $1 of sales.

TTM PS Ratio. Source: YCharts

As a biotech company operating at a loss for consecutive years - coupled with an aggressively appreciated stock price - a position in FATE at this time might be risky. Like other names in the biotech industry, an investment in Fate Therapeutics is likely only wise if you believe there is potential for future value that has yet to be realized.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.