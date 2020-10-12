Sarepta website

Genomic medicine is the future of healthcare. Spawned by the Human Genome Project ("HGP"), this precise and personal approach to medicine is an emerging discipline with enormous potential. Genomic medicine is showing signs of being a curative transformative force. This article continues a series on cell and gene therapy and genome (aka gene) editing.

Sarepta (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been added to the tracking group becoming the preferred valuation comp for all others. This article will provide an overview of why M&A valuations are useful and show how Sarepta is reasonably valued.

Sarepta has two commercial products. Eteplirsen was approved in 2016. Golodirsen was approved at the end of 2019. These medicines should generate over $500 million in US revenues this year. Casimersen has completed phase 3 and is awaiting FDA review with a decision expected early in 2021.

Sarepta signed their first large collaboration agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) toward the end of 2019 which included a cash infusion of over $1 billion which is being leveraged to ramp the gene therapy pipeline. Sarepta is leading the genomic medicine wave and valued reasonably, making them a buy for investors looking to invest in this sector.

Sarepta quarterly data

Trended cash flows, product revenues and operating expenses are summarized in the tables below. This presentation is consistent with all other companies in my tracking group, facilitating easy comparisons.

A modified cash flow model was constructed to highlight items of primary importance, but should not be considered an alternative to generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. This format was adopted to fit these companies which are predominantly pre-commercial requiring attention to their primary sources and uses of cash, shareholder dilution and how long existing cash will fund pipeline progression.

Sarepta is one of the few gene therapy companies with product revenues. The following schedule provides a summary of the net cash impact of quarterly product revenues. Product revenue is reduced by cost of goods sold or COGS. The balance is then increased or decreased by changes in accounts receivable and inventory.

Golodirsen was approved in December 2019 but Sarepta has not indicated whether or how much revenue it has generated in 2020. Total product revenue is currently attributed to Eteplirsen until it is separately disclosed.

Trended operating expenses are shown in the next table. Operating expenses or Opex per employee or EE, spending per clinical program and stock-based compensation or SBC per EE are useful metrics which compared to other stocks in the tracking group.

M&A Valuation Comps

The following table summarizes six gene therapy companies that were acquired between 2017 and 2019. All of these companies had Phase 3 or approved products. Revenue multiples are the most useful valuation metric as they factor in total available market or TAM and market penetration in the short term, though fall short of a full-blown discounted cash flow model valuation. Two valuation metrics have proven useful as comps for other gene therapy companies:

Enterprise value or EV per pipeline program-This metric divides the enterprise value by the number of pipeline programs (preclinic, clinic and commercial). This simple metric provides a crude yet useful starting point which can be further refined by likelihood of approval or LoA relating to the phase of assets.

EV per trailing research spend-This metric presumes that research spending correlates to company valuation. Another crude but useful metric.

Kite and Juno were the leading autologous cell therapy companies before they were acquired. Kite was acquired by Gilead (GILD) for almost $12 billion in August 2017. At that time, Kite had already submitted their Biologics License Application or BLA to the FDA, which was approved two months later in October. Kymriah had minimal approval risk which helped derisk the remaining pipeline. The acquisition value represented 8.0 times projected 2020 revenues as disclosed in the 14D-9.

Juno was acquired at a somewhat earlier stage. Their lead indication (JCAR017) phase 3 program was initiated in July 2017, just six months before the acquisition, with approval expected in 2019 per the press release. Juno was valued modestly higher than Kite. The revenue multiple was 9.4 times projected 2020 revenue. The EV per pipeline program follows suit at $643 million versus $595 million for Kite. This makes sense intuitively. Though JCAR017 was still early in Phase 3, more of the remaining pipeline was already in the clinic as opposed to Kite. It was notable that the revenue projections were similar and have since proven to have been overly optimistic.

The valuation metrics for the other companies in the table provide incremental valuation insights. For instance, AveXis highlighted the value of in-house manufacturing. Note that three of the six companies did not have any significant collaborations while two of the remaining three were acquired by a partner.

Why focus on M&A valuation?

The road from the bench to the bedside is a long one. The LoA is less than 10% for programs entering phase 1 and only improves modestly to 15% for programs entering phase 2. Risk adjusted net present values or rNPV of cash flow models are not only imprecise given these failure rates, but also require an understanding of the market and competition beyond most investors' reach. The reality of significant eras in biotech is that a majority are acquired if they are clinically successful. The capital required to push a large portfolio of programs through discovery and the clinic is significant, but that is only the start. Manufacturing, regulatory compliance and commercialization on a global scale is even more so. (Note: Sarepta revenues are US only despite having an approved product in 2016).

Most of these companies will be acquired if they are fortunate enough to move a program through phase 3. This makes M&A valuation comps important to investors and, in theory, the valuations of commercial stage companies with diversified pipelines should be comparable. So now we can look at Sarepta.

Why is Sarepta considered the best comp?

The first part of the answer is that Sarepta has a broad pipeline including commercial products. That alone makes them distinct among the group. There are very few approved genomic medicine products, and most are now owned by large pharmaceutical companies where any revenue is too small to provide valuation insight. Having multiple commercial products as well as phase 3 programs represents the goal line for the rest of the tracking group. Per the website in October, Sarepta has 12 preclinic, 8 clinical (NDA filed for Casimersen with decision expected February 25, 2021) and 2 commercial products.

Another reason is that the valuation metrics are comparable to the M&A group. Recall that Kite and Juno were valued on estimated 2020 revenues or approximately 2-to-3 years out. The Sarepta EV/Revenue multiple is 11.9x using consensus 2021 revenues which is only 1.5 years out.

Sarepta has an EV/trailing R&D that is close to both Audentes and Juno. And the EV/pipeline metric also fits quite comfortably within the M&A group comps. Aside from doing a full-blown discounted cash flow model, these metrics appear useful and position Sarepta similarly to third party M&A valuations.

Who is most overvalued in the group?

CRISPR (CRSP) jumps out as the most overvalued of the group. They have a small pipeline of 5 programs with none commercially approved or in phase 3. That should put their EV/pipeline value at the low end of the group, yet they are by far the highest at over $1 billion per program. The lead CRISPR program indications for beta thalassemia and sickle cell are partnered with Vertex (VRTX). The milestone potential of CRISPR collaborations is approximately $2 billion. CRISPR has in-licensed much of their intellectual property or IP which means they owe license, milestone, and royalty payments for commercially approved programs.

Who is most undervalued in the group?

Sangamo (SGMO) is the most undervalued of the tracking group. They have a broad pipeline by modality, indication, and clinical phase including 8 preclinical and 10 clinical programs (Hemophilia A in phase 3). Sangamo has partnered programs with Biogen (BIIB), Gilead, Novartis (NVS), Pfizer (PFE), Sanofi (SNY) and Takeda (TAK) while retaining a mix of programs to pursue on their own. The milestone potential of these collaborations is $7 billion.

Summary

Genomic medicines have become an important biotechnology sector. A tracking group of 12 companies provides useful comps for each other and the hundreds of other companies pursuing regenerative medicines. The companies included in the tracking group are shown in the following recap.

Sarepta is a leader in the space with a broad pipeline including two approved medicines with a third product that is pending FDA BLA review. Sarepta is a buy at $150 with a February 2021 potential catalyst.

