Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - October 11, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Virtusa (VRTU)

Virtusa was one of the strongest performers for the week from our index of cash merger arbitrage spreads. This seldom covered stock is currently the subject of a $51.35 per share takeover offer from Baring Private Equity Asia. The deal was formally announced a month ago.

This stock has been moving ahead nicely and has already provided traders with some healthy profits. At the close on Friday, the stock had advanced $1.07 for the week, a rise of 2.17%. The simple spread now stands at 2.05%. On October 2, the company held its annual general and subsequently announced in an 8-K SEC filing all votes had gone as expected.

However, what is of interest to arbitrageurs, and the driver behind this weeks positive performance is the announcement that

it has entered into an agreement with New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. ("NMV"), which economically owns approximately 10.8 percent of Virtusa’s outstanding common stock, regarding the election of directors and Virtusa’s pending acquisition by BPEA. Pursuant to the agreement, NMV has withdrawn its nominations for directors at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Following the Annual Meeting, which was held on October 2, 2020, the Virtusa Board has appointed Patricia "Patty" Morrison as a new independent director, effective immediately. Additionally, NMV has entered into a voting agreement under which NMV will vote in favor of the previously announced transaction with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) under which BPEA will acquire Virtusa for $51.35 per share in cash. The BPEA transaction remains on track to close in the first half of 2021.

This now clear the way for the merger to proceed, at least as shareholders are concerned. However, what is of even more importance is the final line from announcement from NMV which says

our independent nominee Patty Morrison, will give due consideration to any superior proposals that may arise in a manner consistent with the terms of the merger agreement

Investors are viewing this deal with the possibility of a superior proposal forthcoming.

The expected completion date is H1 2020. This is because regulatory approvals are needed from Germany, India, Australia & New Zealand, along with HSR and CFIUS clearance. The current annualized return is approximately just over 2.6%. If the deal was to close in 6 months, the return moves up to 4.1%.

We currently have a small position in this stock but we rarely speculate on the possibility of higher bids. Should the stock move up further we will trim our position unless there is reasonable evidence to suggest an alternative bid is likely. Should the stock move down as traders take profits however, we may decide to top up our position.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market powered ahead last week as the market speculated an agreement over the latest stimulus package was in the offing. The speedy recovery by the president having contracted Covid-19 also helped allay fears of a market downturn. Despite a downturn on Tuesday the market was able to produce one of its best weekly returns since July. With limited economic data released during the week, traders instead turned their focus to the stimulus package. Latest reports suggest the president is prepared to raise the level to $1.8bn although still short of the $2.2bn package already passed in the house. It remains unclear as to the President's strategy for negotiating this bill and whether or not this will be finalized before the election. Big tech exhibited a similar performance to the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) which at the end of the week was higher by 1.57%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) continues to demonstrate why merger arbitrage can be a valuable addition to a diversified investment portfolio. The ETF produced another positive return extending its winning run to five straight week. The closing of the Sunrun (RUN) and Vivint Solar (VSLR) merger assisted by the advancing Netent AB were the main drivers of the positive performance in the MNA. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 0.74%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 1.02% SPY 3.88% Index Dispersion 1.91% VIX (9.52)% Winners 15 MNA 0.74% Losers 4 ARB.TO (0.31)% Week Ending Friday, October 9, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads also posted an average increase during the week although not to the same extent as the broader market. Despite no deals among the index constituents closing, the majority of spreads tightened as the market improved. As we have previously discussed, an advanced market raises the floor prices of these cash merger arbitrage spreads and subsequently tightens the spread value available to arbitrageurs. As M&A activity continues to increase, we continue our increasingly optimistic view of merger arbitrage activity in the near future.

The T20 winners regained the upper hand and outpaced the losers by 15 to 4 with 0 non-movers. There were 19 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The index of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved by 1.02% whilst the dispersion of returns was 1.91%. This figure is significantly below both the 3-month average and the long-term look-back periods.

The T20 index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average return of 12.13% which is lower than last week's figure of 13.66%. This decrease in the potential average return is due to the broad rise in the majority of the index constituents as discussed above. As deals close (or as in the case this week, we removed Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) as it traded over the offer price) and new deals are added, the average return higher will again move higher. Although for now we do draw attention to the significant narrowing of cash merger arbitrage spreads. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 19 deal constituents.

