Investment Conclusion

Dominos Pizza (DPZ) delivered strong F3Q2020 financial results. Buoyed by a rebound in international retail sales and sustained growth in domestic retail sales, revenues for the quarter were sharply higher on a year-over-year basis. Although operating margins contracted over the quarter, we’re not overly concerned, as the weakness was driven by Covid-19 related spending which is not a recurring expense for the most part. Moreover, despite the erosion in operating margins, on a year-over-year basis, operating profits expanded by ~13%, net income was higher by ~14.8%, and earnings per share increased by ~21.5%.

In the third quarter, DPZ added two new specialty pizzas to its menu and extended its carside delivery to ~95% of its restaurants. The company indicated that its plans to expand its global footprint to 25,000 stores by 2025 might be delayed as unit development slowed down in FY2020 due to pandemic related challenges in securing the necessary authorizations for opening new stores, particularly in foreign geographies. In our opinion, although the delay in the launch of new stores pushes back incremental growth targets, the development is not that dramatic, as considering the success the company is currently enjoying across the world as an indication of the strength of its highly profitable business model and growing customer demand, the issue is clearly one of timing rather than a change of strategy.

Over the short-term and medium-term, given that the pandemic conditions which have driven a significant fraction of DPZ’s financial outperformance over the previous two quarters will possibly persist for awhile, we expect the outsized growth the company has recently evidenced to be sustained over the next two quarters before moderating due to tougher comparables from the same quarters in FY2020.

Similarly, on a long-term basis, we expect DPZ to outperform and sustain its secular growth targets beyond the pandemic, despite the significant growth we project for FY2020 and F1Q2021. Our confidence in the firm’s long-term business success is driven by the substantial value proposition DPZ offers its customers and the fact that with ~20% share of the quick service restaurant pizza market, the company still has significant room to capture additional share.

Moreover, based on retail sales figures from the three predominant pizza companies, it appears that consumer spending on the pizza category within the quick service restaurant segment has increased significantly over the course of the pandemic. Furthermore, considering the magnitude of the growth in retail sales in absolute dollars experienced by DPZ, it appears that the firm has not only captured most of the shift in size of the food service pizza market, it has also gained share from the competition.

Given the above described factors, we’re increasing our long-term revenue growth for the company. In addition, we’re modeling higher: gross margins, operating margins, and profit margins because the potential increase in retail sales will result in a revenue mix comprised of more higher margin royalty revenues. Given these adjustments to our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow model, we arrive at an updated 1-year Price Target of $498/share versus the prior $450/share for DPZ. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report “Domino’s Pizza: Set To Capture An Additional Fraction Of The High Growth Global Pizza Market” for our long term opinion on the stock).

F3Q2020 Results Summary. For the quarter revenues were $968 million (+17.9% on a year over year basis), ahead of consensus estimates of ~$955 million, and earnings per share came in at $2.49 (+21.5% compared to F3Q2019), below analyst projections of $2.77. On a year-over-year basis, retail sales increased across the board, with global coming at +14.4%, U.S. at +21.3%, and international at +7.7%. Same-store-sales were similarly higher, with U.S. growing by 17.5% and International by 6.2% over F3Q2019. Net income for the period was ~$99.1 million, reflecting an increase of 14.8% over the previous year’s same quarter. For three months ended F3Q2020, operating cash flows came in at ~$158 million, and free cash flows were ~$141 million.

Contraction In Operating Margins Not A Major Concern. Over F3Q2020, consolidated operating margins shrunk by 110 bps when compared to the F3Q2019 quarter, driven by increased spending related to the Covid-19 outbreak. The U.S. company-owned store operating margins decreased by 220 bps on a year-over-year basis due to higher labor costs. Supply chain operating margins contracted by 60 bps compared to the prior year’s same quarter due to volatility in commodity pricing. In our opinion, the erosion in operating margins over the third quarter is not critical to the business, as the spending is largely a situational charge and not a long-term recurring expense.

The 25,000 Stores By 2025 Target Likely To Be Delayed. Based on pandemic related challenges, the shortfall in new store openings in FY2020, particularly in international markets, is likely to push back DPZ’s long-term objective for number of stores. The company had set a target for 8,000 stores in the U.S. and 25,000 stores on a global basis by 2025. Presently, it has roughly 6,239 restaurants in the U.S. and 11,017 restaurants internationally. Although, the extended timing will delay incremental growth targets, we’re not overly concerned, as the business model is strong and customer demand is increasing. As long as the company can sustain its business model and customer demand, the potentially delayed growth is bound to be achieved sooner or later.

New Items Added To The Menu. DPZ launched new: specialty pizzas and chicken wings in F3Q2020. On July 7, it introduced new chicken wings with improved sauces, and on August 24, it debuted the cheeseburger pizza and chicken taco pizza. The chicken wings are available for $7.99 and the specialty pizzas are sold for $8.99 each. Given that the items do not increase operational complexity in stores, that the new pizzas each require only one additional ingredient to prepare, and that the items generate higher margins, the new additions to the menu are favorable. As per management, the company is selling all the wings it can prepare, and the specialty pizzas are at the top end in terms of mix of DPZ’s specialty pizza range.

Plans to Hire An Additional 20,000 Workers. In August, DPZ indicated that it expects to employ an additional 20,000 workers, beyond the 10,000 it hired earlier in the year. The hires will include delivery drivers, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers, and assistant managers. In addition, the U.S. supply chain centers are looking to add additional production and warehouse team members as well as CDL drivers.

If the company is hiring 20,000 new employees to support an anticipated sharp growth in the business, the initiative would ultimately reflect in higher profitability. However, if the measure is being undertaken to support for the most part the current business with leverage for some additional growth, the policy is likely to shrink margins and reduce profitability over the long-term.

Increased Focus On China As A Growth Driver. DPZ indicated that longer term, it expects China to develop into its largest market outside the country. In order to meet the objective, the company opened a minority interest position in Dash Brands, its Chinese master franchisee, with $40 million in investment, and has plans to provide an additional $40 million if the group meets certain key objectives. DPZ currently has 300 restaurants in China with plans to develop the footprint to a 1,000 restaurants by 2025. Yum Brands’ (YUM) Pizza Hut has 2,200 restaurants (representing 17% of the total) and Papa John’s (PZZA) has ~210 restaurants in China. As per Statista, the Chinese food service pizza market was estimated to expand to $5.56 billion in 2018.

Balance Sheet Appears Strong. At the end of F3Q2020, the company had an unrestricted cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$331 million and long term debt of $4.11 billion on its balance sheet. For nine months ended FY2020, operating cash flows came in at ~$370 million and free cash flows were ~$319 million. In regards to available funding, DPZ has $160 million remaining from the $200 million it previously borrowed under variable funding notes. Given these factors, we believe that the company will handily maintain liquidity over the projected course of the pandemic. DPZ announced a dividend of $0.78/share for F3Q2020.

Model Updates To Reflect Stronger Growth Outlook. We have updated our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow model to account for the improvement in DPZ’s business. In specific, we have raised our normalized 5-year revenue growth rate to 8% from the prior 7%, increased 5-year straight lined profit margins to 12% from the previous 11%, and raised our 5-year normalized operating cash flows to 13% from the prior 12.5% of revenue/year. We have maintained our 5-year normalized capital expenditures as 2.87% of revenue/year. Based on the adjustments, we arrive at our new 1-year Price Target of $498/share versus the prior $450/share for DPZ. Reiterate Buy Rating.

Bottom Line

DPZ is literally king of the block. Organically, its value proposition to customers is solid with best in class: prices for good quality pizza and convenience features, its unit economics for franchisees is strong (particularly given the in-house delivery platform), and its business model remains highly profitable. Externally, its competitive positioning couldn’t be better – PZZA can’t compete with DPZ because it’s relatively weaker retail sales, revenues, and earnings indicate that to go head-to-head with DPZ on price, the company would have to accept significant margin contraction, which given its history, appears unacceptable, and although Pizza Hut will eventually figure it out (as they have access to comparatively unlimited funding and superior management), DPZ meanwhile with its business firing on all cylinders will solidify its dominant position, to the effect that by the time its turnaround is effective, Pizza Hut will have to accept being a far second for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.