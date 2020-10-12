About a month ago, I detailed how short interest in chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) had recently dropped to a multi-year low. After a strong Q2 report combined with a problem at major competitor Intel (INTC), those betting against the name decided to find the exits. Since then, the declining short interest trend has continued in a big way, but some recent news from the company could put in a bottom for this key indicator.

It turns out that September saw an even larger decline in short interest than any of the prior seven months. That's quite remarkable given the number of shares short was at a then low point going into this report. As the chart below shows, more than 16 million shares short were covered last month, putting short interest only a little above 28 million shares. That number is down more than 85% from the peak reached in April 2018.

(Last data point on chart is for settlement date of 9/30/20. Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page)

With revenues soaring in recent years, AMD has turned from large losses and cash burn to profits and positive free cash flow. This is the main reason why short sellers have been running away. Between the great performance and large short covering, shares have gone from less than $2 to the mid $80s, which has brought its market cap up over $100 billion.

With that surge in market cap, we received news late last week that AMD was seeking to purchase another name in the space, Xilinx (XLNX). This would expand the number of markets that AMD serves, helping it to better compete with Intel in the telecom and defense markets. There is speculation that a formal deal announcement could come as early as this week, although there are some that are skeptical Xilinx would sell to AMD.

This would certainly be a major purchase for AMD, with a deal price being rumored to be $30 billion or even more. It would likely be an all stock deal, since AMD doesn't even have $2 billion in cash on the balance sheet. As you might expect, Xilinx shares rallied on Friday by more than 14%, while AMD shares lost nearly 4% on the news. A deal like this would mean massive dilution for AMD, although as the chart below shows, AMD investors have become accustomed to the share count rising considerably in recent years.

(Source: AMD quarterly filings, seen here)

There are three primary reasons why a major acquisition like this could be a turning point for short interest. First, in an all stock deal, the number of shares outstanding would soar, meaning there would be a lot more shares in the market that could be borrowed against. Second, you would likely have some non-believers who would bet against any deal of this size. Finally, you probably would have a number of merger arbitragers come in here with a pair trade. In this case, they would short AMD while buying Xilinx, especially if there is an implied difference in what Xilinx shares trade at versus what a deal price would be based on where AMD shares are at.

As for AMD shares, Friday's dip puts them in an interesting spot. As the chart below shows, they closed last week only a little more than a dollar above their 50-day moving average. This key technical level has been on the rise, and has seemingly provided support to the name over the last six months. However, a break below this trend line could make the 50-day roll over, which might add some technical sellers to the mix.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, while short interest in AMD hit a multi-year low at the end of September, the tide may be about to turn. The news of the potential purchase of Xilinx certainly brought in some sellers on Friday, and there a number of reasons to believe that a deal like this could attract new short sellers. This information all comes and a pivotal time for AMD shares, just a few weeks ahead of earnings, with a stock near a key trend line that could rollover and turn lower. Should that happen, a retest of September's low below $74 would seemingly be in play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

