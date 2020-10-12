Image source

The takeout trade has been huge in 2020. Pandemic conditions have made restaurants with high levels of convenience much more attractive to consumers and, therefore, investors. Pizza is perhaps the takeout food with the highest levels of convenience, and pizza stocks have flown higher this year, including Papa John’s (PZZA).

However, as we can see above, the stock has pulled well off of its highs and, indeed, has traded quite weakly for the past six weeks or so. This total loss of momentum has created a situation where Papa John’s is vastly underperforming its benchmark, and I think it is a sign that the pullback is probably a chance to sell, not buy.

The company’s peer group has performed about even with the S&P 500 this year, although there have certainly been some ups and downs. Papa John’s has still outperformed its peer group, but in the weeks since August began, it has produced an enormous level of underperformance. The peer group has continued to rise while Papa John’s has drifted steadily lower, and given the valuation of the stock, I still see much better food stocks to own; Papa John’s should be avoided.

Papa John’s is benefiting from a rising tide

I have said numerous times here on SA that I look for stocks that are in the best-performing sectors, and then try to find the best stocks within the best sectors. The restaurants have performed wildly differently this year, so it isn’t like all have benefited from lockdown conditions. Pizza, as I said, is one that has benefited meaningfully from lockdown conditions, but Domino’s (DPZ) has been the clear winner due to its exemplary execution of several initiatives. Papa John’s, by contrast, has simply seen higher volumes because it happened to be in the right place at the right time. Permit me to explain.

Here’s a look at Papa John’s revenue for the past several years, as well as estimates for this year and next year. One thing is abundantly clear; Papa John’s had a revenue problem leading up to the pandemic. I mentioned Domino’s has been the winner in the space, and that meant that – without a bigger overall pie in terms of revenue – Papa John’s was left out. This year, the major pizza chains are seeing much higher demand overall, so Papa John’s can grow without the benefit of necessarily taking market share. That is fine for 2020, but what about when conditions normalize? That’s where I think Papa John’s will have problems, which can be illustrated with the below.

The company’s same store sales growth has been pretty weak in recent years, with the above quarterly look showing the ~2 years of pretty intense weakness that was somewhat resolved last year, but saw massive gains early in 2020. This is the rising tide I mentioned, and as we can see, if we look out into 2021, those gains are currently forecast to at least partially unwind. Given Papa John’s rather weak performance in the preceding years to the pandemic, I fully expect we’ll see weakness in 2021+.

That poses not only a revenue problem, but a margin one as well. This table shows the company’s profitability metrics for the past decade, and it isn’t pretty.

Gross margins have risen in recent years, but so have SG&A costs, effectively neutralizing those gains. Indeed, we can see that operating profit margin has spent the last couple of years in the area of 4% of revenue, which is a very long way from being best in class. In fact, one wonders how Papa John’s makes so little when the same metric for Domino's is in the high-teens.

We can see below that Papa John’s has managed to grow EPS in the past, but the last couple of years have been pretty ugly, to be brutally honest.

Profits are set to rise this year and into 2021, but investors would do well to keep in mind that not only does the company have the issues I’ve already raised, but it bought back a lot of stock in past years to juice EPS growth.

The share count was 53 million a decade ago and ended last year at less than 32 million, which has the net impact of boosting EPS via a lower float. Buybacks have, however, slowed way down in the past two years, so if they don’t pick back up, investors must build that headwind into growth calculations. With the valuation the way it is, I’m honestly not surprised management has opted not to spend heavily on buybacks.

The bottom line

Speaking of the valuation, this is where things get really interesting.

Even with massive EPS growth expected through at least 2022, this stock is still very expensive. Earnings are expected to hit $2.30 per share next year, which I think is overly ambitious, given the company’s issues, but even if we accept that as truth, shares are already at 35 times that number.

Couple the problems I’ve noted here, an arguably unstable former chairman that is an ongoing PR nightmare, and this absurd valuation, and Papa John’s looks very unattractive. I wouldn’t short here because the stock has already come well off its highs, but it certainly looks like it is working on a downtrend to me, so I think it should be avoided.

