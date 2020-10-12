It's been a tough couple of months for the precious metals sector, and the silver producers (SIL) have been the hardest-hit within the group. Despite an impressive Q2 report, Hecla Mining (HL) has not been able to sidestep the sector-wide carnage, with the stock sliding more than 30% from its August highs. Fortunately, this correction has done minimal technical damage, and the valuation is becoming much more reasonable after the drop. This is helped by the fact that earnings estimates continue to climb, with FY2021 estimates sitting at almost double the level they were just three months ago, given the higher silver (SLV) price. While I still believe there are better opportunities elsewhere in the sector, I see Hecla as a Speculative Buy below $4.55.

(Source: Hecla Mining Company Presentation)

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Hecla Mining and warned that it was a terrible time to be chasing the stock. This is because the stock was trading at more than 40x forward earnings, it was up over 375% in less than 100 trading days, and bullish sentiment was through the roof for silver miners. The stock has since pulled back over 25%, but analysts have been busy pulling earnings estimates higher at the same time as this correction has occurred. Meanwhile, the company just reported another strong quarter for silver production, though gold production came in a little shy of my estimates. Let's take a closer look at the company's Q3 production results below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see in the table below, Hecla produced over 3.54 million ounces of silver in Q3, a 9% increase from the same period last year. Year-to-date, silver production is tracking at 11% above last year's levels, and the increased silver production combined with the significant rally we've seen since Q2 should bolster Q3 and Q4 revenue. Unfortunately, we saw a much softer quarter from a production standpoint with gold production down 19% year-to-date, and 47% year-over-year. This softness was due to stockpiling at the company's Nevada operations, and a weak quarter in Q2 at Casa Berardi with the mine offline for a good chunk of the quarter due to government-mandated shutdowns related to COVID-19. Let's take a closer look at the individual operations below:

(Source: Company News Release)

Beginning with the company's flagship Greens Creek Mine, it was an exceptional quarter, with silver production of ~2.63 million ounces, and year-to-date production of ~8.16 million ounces. These figures are up 4% and 14%, respectively, which is very encouraging as this is the largest contributor to revenue for the company. Meanwhile, Lucky Friday had a strong quarter as well, with silver production up 450% year-over-year to ~636,000 ounces. It's worth noting that this increase is relative to a non-comparable period due to the Lucky Friday strike last year. However, even on a sequential basis, production was up over 30% from the 469,500 ounces produced in Q2 2020. This is quite encouraging as this was a massive drag on Hecla's company-wide production last year, with FY2019 production of just 633,000 ounces from the mine.

(Source: Hecla Mining Company Presentation)

However, when it comes to gold production, it was a much softer quarter for Hecla with no contribution from Nevada operations, and a weaker quarter from the Casa Berardi Mine. While a significant amount of ore was mined at the Nevada operations, the ore was stockpiled for third-party processing and may not be realized as production until Q1 2021. Meanwhile, Casa Berardi saw quarterly production of ~26,400 ounces, which was down 28% year-over-year. The decrease in gold production year-over-year was due to lower throughput related to major maintenance activities. The good news is that we should see a significant improvement in Q4 production as Hecla will be mining higher grades from the East Mine.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the trend in quarterly metals production above, this marked a new 2-year high for silver production with Lucky Friday back online and a solid quarter for Greens Creek. However, it was also the worst quarter in over two years for gold production, offsetting the material increase in silver production. Fortunately, the increased metals prices more than offset this weakness, and we should see a 17% jump in revenue year-over-year, with Q3 estimates currently sitting at $189.0 million (Q3 2019: $161.5 million). This is what's driving the increased earnings estimates we've seen in the past two months, with FY2021 annual earnings per share [EPS] estimates soaring from $0.18 to $0.34. Generally, earnings revisions of this magnitude are a bullish development. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, Hecla had a rough few years from FY2017 to FY2019 as lower metals prices and a strike at Lucky Friday weighed on annual EPS. Fortunately, we're expecting to see a massive sea change in FY2020, with annual earnings per share estimates currently sitting at $0.05. Not only will this mark the first year of positive yearly EPS since FY2017, but it will also allow annual EPS to break out of the downtrend it's been trading in since FY2016. The more important development, though, is that annual EPS is on track for a breakout year in FY2021.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at earnings estimates for FY2021 and FY2022, we can see that they're sitting at $0.34 and $0.36, respectively, and this is incredible growth. Assuming Hecla meets its FY2021 estimates, the company will grow annual EPS by 580% year-over-year, and this will also translate to a new multi-year high in annual EPS. Earnings breakouts occur when annual EPS emerges from a multi-year range to new highs, and they are generally very bullish. Therefore, there's lots to like here for investors as long as silver prices stay above $24.00/oz. It's worth noting that if Hecla manages to meet these estimates, it will be one of the top-40 growth stocks next year on the US Market as very few companies are on track to grow annual EPS by over 100% in FY2021, with only a handful on track for 500% plus annual EPS growth.

(Source: Koyfin.com, Author's Notes)

Fortunately, this increase in annual EPS estimates has significantly improved Hecla's valuation, with Hecla's forward P/E ratio improving from 45 to 18.7 despite only a 30% correction in the share price. This is because earnings estimates have nearly doubled in the same period, which has completely changed the valuation here, combined with the 30% correction. As of Friday's close, the median forward P/E ratio for Hecla's peers is 19.0, so the stock is quite reasonably valued relative to peers, especially considering that it operates out of Tier-1 jurisdictions (USA & Canada).

So, why not pay up for the stock here at $5.50?

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While there's no disputing that Hecla is cheap, most silver producers continue to trade at significant premiums to some intermediate and senior gold producers. I prefer to buy the cheapest stock in a sector with the most attractive long-term earnings trend. Although Hecla has seen an improvement in its earnings trend, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) has one of the best earnings trends in the sector, with multiple consecutive years of new all-time highs for annual EPS while the sector was stuck in a rut in terms of earnings growth. Also, Kirkland Lake Gold is trading at a 30% cheaper valuation than Hecla at 13.8x forward earnings, meaning that investors can buy a higher-quality at a cheaper valuation. This doesn't mean that Hecla can't trade higher; it merely means that Kirkland Lake Gold offers a larger safety margin, which is quite important when trading in a cyclical sector like the precious metals space.

(Source: Hecla Mining Company Presentation)

For investors interested in a producer operating out of safe jurisdictions in the silver space, Hecla Mining is an ideal candidate, especially given its explosive earnings growth. However, I prefer gold producers at this juncture as they are valued more attractively than silver producers, because they did not see the parabolic climb that many silver producers did in July and August. Therefore, while I believe that any pullbacks below $4.60 would provide a low-risk entry for Hecla, I see better opportunities in the sector currently like Kirkland Lake Gold.

