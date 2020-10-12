Chamath Palihapitiya, The Sultan Of SPACs, Fails; Perils And Profits; And A Guide

At the end, I list three SPACs and their merger candidates that I like and am in. I don't give any details. I want you to investigate as I describe in the article.

Rule number ONE be a contrarian. If a bunch of target companies get announced for a reverse merger and they all crowd into one space like EVs, look somewhere else. For the other rules, read on.

You Need To Navigate The Crowded "SPAC" Space, Time To Be Very Skeptical

Chamath Palihapitiya announces his third SPAC deal which proceeded to fall flat. The company he was going to acquire is a fast-growing health insurance play in the Medicare Advantage space called Clover Health. There is actually a name for this: Insurtech, and I happen to like this space. Let me start by saying that I really appreciate what Mr. Palihapitiya has done for us small guys, and I mean no disrespect. He truly is turning the tables on the games the big guys play in IPOs. He practically legitimized the SPAC reverse merger with just a few others. That aside, "too much of a good thing can be trouble" definitely applies. Below is a simple chart that needs no technical analysis. Just look and you'll get the picture. Furthermore, the SPAC Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) did not recover. One might say that the fall was a "sell the news" action, but there was no bounce at all. Also, selling the news of a reverse merger almost never occurs, and I can't recall a "good" announcement that fell like this. Here is a weekly chart of IPOC, I pasted it below, with little annotation:

As I said, I have no truck with "Insurtech". Using Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), a recent IPO, as an example that I like because it's a pure DTC play. DTC - Direct-to-Consumer - is not just about dealing directly with the consumer, but it is also about creating a relationship with the consumer. I did not see that piece of the puzzle with Clover Insurance. It is just pushing the big data and e-commerce/cloud first build-out. Frankly, to my mind, that isn't enough. I think UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) can compete very well in the data sphere. Look maybe Clover is a bit better with data, but UNH has the huge cash flow and name recognition.

It's not only UNH, but there are also a lot of good companies that are not going to just cede market share to Clover. The fact is LMND has a created a different approach to its segment of the insurance sector, and if Clover had, then I'd be excited to get involved. To further an example of DTC, another great name is Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), it absolutely tries to create a relationship with the pet owner. To me, that is the secret ingredient to DTC online, and another key is the brand value. I just don't see how Clover can create brand equity without STANDING for something different. I think that is why the market was less than impressed. Mr. Palihapitiya gets all the credit in the world for SPACs, and I love the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) deal which is Opendoor. Opendoor is in a new space of instant home buying. Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) are active in this space, but Opendoor is 100% focused on the iBuying sector. I own IPOB - Opendoor, as well. So hey, the first one was Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), good, good, then IPOB, and IPOC not so much. So is Chamath Palihapitiya slowing down? Nope, not one bit! He's got numbers 4 to 6 coming right up...This is a land grab, and Mr. Palihapitiya is one of the best operators that is out there. In fact anyone who is out there trying to grab a piece, and if the best of the best falls flat, the rest of these players will find themselves in a ditch

Yes, We Are Approaching The Bubble Phase Of The SPAC Era, And Here Is Exhibit A, The Corpus Delicti If You Will...

I think we can confirm that we are in the bubble stage of SPACs with the news Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) will merge with that dinosaur of adult media; Playboy. Welcome back to the '60s and '70s. Does this herald the return of Pontiac, Old Spice, Lucky Strike, Aqua Velva and Brylcreem? The definitive agreement was announced last week, returning Playboy to the public market. The total value approaching $400 Million, really? Does that sound right to you? How is the Playboy brand going to be rebooted? If you told me that Playboy was worth $40 Million, I'd have to really find a way to justify that level, but $400M? I bet these four ancient brands I listed -- Old Spice, Lucky Strike, Aqua Velva and Brylcreem - probably have more brand value, and Lucky Strike is cigarettes! This is just one man's opinion, but researchers looking back on when and where the SPAC vehicle got out of hand, this deal, not the Clover Health Insurance deal, is the milestone that will surface. Clover is just not all that exciting, and the Playboy deal is just laughable.

Exhibit B: About half of all money raised in IPOs for 2020 are SPACs. As of this August, a record 82 Special Purpose Acquisition Corporations went public this year to raise a record $31 billion so far and more are on the way

Also, as of August, the total amount has raised more than $70 billion in U.S. IPOs so far in 2020. The number is moving so fast that I have trouble toting up all the billions of dollars that are rushing to the SPAC space. That shouldn't just raise a red flag; the red cape of a torero would barely do it justice.

The conclusion is that there are now too many dollars chasing too few good companies, and investors are going to get very hurt with bad merger candidates.

In case you are coming back from North Korea and haven't kept up with the stock market, SPACs are blank check companies where investors blindly invest in the IPO in the hopes that the sponsor, because of prestige and business acumen, will find a great deal. The SPAC organizer then offers a private company the opportunity (with the proper inducement of a slug of cash) to merge into the SPAC to become public. This in return for usurious fees and percentages, but it's still better than the traditional IPO process to the surprise of no one.

Critics characterize SPACs as a backdoor way to raise funds with less scrutiny than a traditional IPO. This article is both a caution about the flood of SPACs coming to market as some problematic players are beginning to make their way in. It is also a nuanced confirmation of stock picking and a SPAC battle-plan. Read on...

Wall Street is the king of trend following. If a company succeeds on Wall Street, you will get a half dozen other IPO offers in the same category like EVs. There are perhaps 6+ startups going or have gone public via SPAC. Companies like Canoo (Canoo), Lordstown Motors (RIDE), Fisker, and a charging network called Chargepoint. Chargepoint is a good case in point with a market value of 2.4 billion. I estimate the price per charger is $20K for a glorified electrical outlet. The cash flow is de minimis. One of the big selling points for EV is that electricity is much cheaper than gas, so accelerating cash flow in the future, perhaps not. Who's using it? Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) the biggest player has its own network. So maybe in five years, there will be an appreciable number of other brands on the road to patronize Chargepoint. You can rage against me and say I'm a throwback and don't understand how fantastic Chargepoint will be. Great! My message for the rest of you is if you are like me and can't make a case for how this SPAC merger gets to generate any appreciable revenue, stand back and let the geniuses who do get it take a bite.

I don't want to just pick on EV/self-driving plays. There are a number of biotech names that have gone out with SPACs. I treat most "regular" IPOs of biotechs with suspicion, and give them a wide berth. I would do that for biotech SPACs even more so. So what to do? If you don't understand the underlying technology, just walk...

As in all things trading and investing, rule number one be contrarian. Also because SPACs are getting crowded, be skeptical, VERY skeptical.

If more than two or three innovative names are moving into a new sector, each additional new company takes away from the "Scarcity Factor". Adjust the value of your current holdings and instead of being a "collector," be a "curator". Always look to have the best one or two names in a new sector instead of having three middling names and one good one. If in the span of two months you have a dozen names in the space that are similar, reassess the value of the entire space.

Don't you buy a SPAC without knowing what the target is. I don't care if Prince reanimates because he wants to IPO a "Purple Rain" SPAC. DON'T BUY IT. Don't buy a pig in a poke unless you are splashing around millions and don't know what to do with your money.

When evaluating an announced target for reverse merger, ask yourself, does this business make sense? Would I invest in it if it was an IPO? Is it creating a new business segment, is it a disrupter? Does it have accelerating revenue growth, or can you see it accelerating once the pandemic is over? More to the point, if it is a SPAC merger for a burger chain you never heard of, maybe take a pass (I'm not kidding).

You need to do extra due diligence, because one of these merger targets will be a total scam. If there is one Bernie Madoff out there, you know there are three still free, and if I were that level of evil, man, SPACs would be very enticing. In any case, yeah, be skeptical, ask questions, look at websites, and go to stores and see what's on the shelf. Forum Merger II (NASDAQ:FMCI) is going to combine with Tattooed Chef. I went to Costco and Walmart to verify that it was in stock in the freezer. I looked at their Insta and friends tasted it verdict: - GOOD. In the end I sold, which turned out to be a mistake. I wanted a Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) alternative, and this wasn't that. Still, do the work and you won't be scammed.

Also ask yourself, this company going public, is it too soon? We have Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) that went public via SPAC. Lidar is a very interesting technology. The growth market for Lidar is autonomous cars. Please name one car today that is autonomous? You can't because there aren't any, and it's very likely not to be any for another three or more years. Do you want to sit in a stock without a ready market for its products? Yes, LIDAR is used in remote sensing, and also probably for warehouse robots. However, when you hear about the huge total addressable market for LIDAR that is what they are talking about. With the rush of SPAC money, there will be a bunch of candidates that will be no more than a business plan and some prototypes as businesses. Not for me, and it shouldn't be for you.

So who is buying into the IPOs of SPACs? Hedge funds, they know if they don't like the deal, they can vote it down and get their money back. Or just sell out. SPACs that have a decent pedigree tend to have a stable price. I just think the space is getting overcrowded, and they will be sorry come merger announcement time

Let me stress this one more time, people are buying a SPAC because they recognize the name of the player creating a SPAC. This is very dumb, don't be a "Fan Boy". If it is Ackman or Shaquille O'Neal (yeah, he just got into it, too), don't invest your hard-earned dollars into it until you know what you are getting. On top of what I said prior, it could take a year before they find something they think is worthwhile, so there is opportunity cost.

Look I am very enthusiastic about SPACs, there are opportunities, but don't invest before the deal is announced, just don't. I say this for the third time and hope that even some of my dear friends get the message (they haven't yet). Even after the announcement, you should wait a few weeks when the news flow dies down, and then start buying. The stock invariably falls as people begin to lose interest and there is a buyer's strike. Meaning no one is buying, so the few that need to sell are dragging down the price of the SPAC even if it is a good candidate. That is what is happening to the three below.

Here are the 3 SPACs I like:

LCA merging with Golden Nugget phone app TRNE merging with Desktop Metal IPOB merging with Opendoor

I am not going to give you my thesis on each. Do some reading. Check their websites and social media and make your own decisions. There are videos, slides and interviews out there. I believe that it's not the horse but the jockey. If the CEO seems solid and you like the business model, that should give you conviction. You'll need it; SPACs are very volatile, even the good ones. Ease into your positions. Don't buy right away. Wait a few weeks. It usually takes three or four months to complete a merger, and the stock will fall in the interim.

My next piece will be about preparing for the next dip.

Good luck.

My trades: I bought GoodRX (NASDAQ:GDRX). I said I would wait until the price would fall into the 40s. It just didn't happen. I want to build a more of a long-term trade with this name, so if it does fall into the 40s, I will add to it. In the meantime, I got some shares in the low 50s so far. I am in Lemonade, and I have been trading around in it since August. I like this name longer term, so I started adding equity to my call spreads. The name has started running this week on no news. I suspect that market participants are looking at their pet insurance business and thinking they may have some upside to report. Anyway, I think they have a great charity angle to the stock and that is how they create a relationship with the customer. It's really an interesting business model, but I own it, so take that with a grain or two.

Last week, I said that I would sell Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) if it broke 9, and I did. Then I had seller's remorse and bought it back. Yes, I am human, and I broke my own discipline. So shoot me. I have both stock and calls. I just think the market has this one wrong. I think its commercial piece Palantir Metropolis is going to grow a lot faster than what the market is giving it credit for. I will take the pain and wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long LMND in call spreads and stock; GDRX in stock; and PLTR in call spreads and equity. LCA, TRNE, IPOB in calls and warrants.