Lost In Space

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) appears to be a forgotten stock. Despite its storied history, reputation for mission success, and tremendous growth in order backlog of late, the stock is languishing.

We believe this is for three reasons.

First, the space and defense sector has lagged the market recovery since the March lows. Initially simply a casualty of investors' shift toward digital stocks, the sector has since been weighed down by the market's opinion that (a) the Presidential election could go the way of the opinion polls, i.e. a Biden win and that (b) a Democrat White House is likely to be bad for space & defense spending.

Secondly, there appears to be some lingering concern that the recent NASA orders for RS-25 rocket motors for the SLS rocket could be subject to post-facto price cuts.

Thirdly, the company conducts virtually nothing in the way of capital markets marketing - not even earnings calls! - this in an era when corporate Twitter feeds are very much germane to the stock price. So the name is on few investors' radar.

Despite, or more likely because of all these headwinds, we think the stock offers an attractive entry at the moment - both on a fundamentals basis and on a chart basis.

Let's first turn to fundamentals. The company has delivered strong fundamentals for quite some time now. Here's a quarterly summary going back to Q1 of FY12/18.

Look closely at the run-up in backlog in the last 2-3 quarters. Backlog in a defense business like AJRD represents revenue growth looking some years out. The length of the delivery contracts means that 48% growth in backlog will never translate to 48% revenue growth, but the fact that backlog is growing so much faster than revenue tells us that the revenue growth rate ought to move up over time, not down. Bearing in mind this is a company with a financially disciplined management team, revenue growth is highly likely to translate to profit and cash flow growth. Which taken together ought to mean an uptick in valuation multiples. Instead, the stock has witnessed material compression of its revenue, EBITDA and cash flow multiples this year, even while those big upward moves in backlog have been clicking in.

Fundamental valuation today stands at an unchallenging level.

Now let's consider the stock chart.

First up, we should flag two qualifiers here. One - look long enough at any stock chart and you can end up seeing whatever you want to see. And two - there are far better technical analysts in this world than us. So we make no great claims here. But to our eyes this looks like a stock making lower highs, higher lows, reaching a consolidation zone. And the backdrop is much improving fundamentals over that period. So our conclusion is - this is a stock which can move up. (To draw those blue lines above, we ignore the boost the stock received in early Q1 when there was an attack on a US base by Iranian forces - and we ignore post-Crisis lows and a strange and as-it-turned-out wrong market worry about the stock before Q2 earnings. By excluding these moves, we make the lines more shallowly angled which makes for a weaker not stronger technical argument. But even having done so - we can still make the technical argument with some credibility).

Finally, turning to the question of hold period - long or short. Over the longer term, AJRD has been a superb stock to own since the current CEO Eileen Drake took the reins in mid-2015. Here's how it has performed vs. the market at large over the last five years.

For much of this period the name has outperformed both the S&P 500 (here represented by its proxy ETF, SPY) and the Nasdaq (here represented by its proxy ETF, QQQ). In the most recent QQQ acceleration post-COVID-19 lows, the Nasdaq has moved ahead. But the stock remains a huge outperformer vs. the S&P 500. We think it can continue to outperform going forward. Regardless of who occupies the White House come November, the fact is that given the relentless progress of China's space program (for which read its marketing for its defense program), the US has to maintain its focus in this area; and AJRD being a core supplier of propulsion systems for spacecraft and missiles alike, we see the US' necessary response to Chinese moves as of benefit to AJRD.

Short term? The stock presents many short-term trading opportunities. We've had many successes doing so - most recently in Q2. We believe that the stock has a chance of moving up in the near term after its Q3 numbers - Q3 backlog ought to benefit from the first awards within the Air Force 'GBSD' nuclear renewal contract which is primed by Northrop Grumman (NOC) - AJRD is a supplier to NOC in this contract. The stock may not immediately benefit post-earnings as it did in Q2, because it's likely that the release will be in the middle of the post-Presidential election period where it is hardly likely to be noticed. But we think that once the dust settles, move up it can.

Speaking for our staff accounts we hold personal positions in the stock on both a long- and short-term basis and look through both lenses as a result.

And if we're wrong? One more chart for you. We think there's a good degree of support for the stock in the mid-30s, around 10% down from the current price. So if we're over-optimistic on entry valuation, we think there's an opportunity to average down without too much pain.

All told we're at a confident Buy on the stock.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 12 October 2020.