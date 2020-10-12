Unfortunately, the current valuation looks somewhat heady; long-term investors may consider buying here for the long run or awaiting a pullback.

Management is superior, and the business has ample opportunities to develop new product lines and expand overseas.

Investment Thesis

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) is a long-term compounder that sells automotive surface and paint protective films among other coatings. However, its true advantage lies in its management, branding, and software advantages. XPEL has reached its inflection point in terms of international expansion and is also continuing to develop new product lines. While valuation is currently stretched, this one is likely to be a winner in the long run.

The Company

I spend a lot of time looking for Monsters - companies with potential for long-term compounding due to their high quality management, long growth runway, and ability to reinvest capital at enviable rates. In XPEL, I may have found such a company.

XPEL primarily sells automotive surface and paint protective films. It has a handful of other products, including ceramic coatings, anti-bacterial coatings, and window glass coatings, but the paint protective films are really where the magic happens.

Source: XPEL

However, XPEL doesn't just sell a protective coating which you could buy from several other companies likely with similar properties. XPEL's real differentiating feature is its installation software and technology, which is well ahead of anything offered by competitors.

In short, the software and installation technology allows car dealers and detailers to much more efficiently coat the car. It takes less time, and less of the coating material is wasted in the process, saving the dealers both labor time and materials costs.

The Business

On the surface, selling a protective coating for cars does not seem like the best business to build a long-term durable brand.

However, XPEL is much more than that.

You can really think of XPEL as an end to end solution for this sort of car detailing work. They sell not only the film, but they sell the cutting and molding patterns through the installation software, as well as the training materials required to get installers up to speed.

Thus, on some level, you can think of XPEL as having a razor and blades type model. They sell the razor - the installation software and training package - then the blades - the recurring revenue from ongoing protective film sales as well as service, training, and subscriptions.

The last, and likely largest piece to this all, has been XPEL's ability to brand itself as a premium product in a niche market.

Balance Sheet

A review of a potential investment - especially in today's environment - should always begin with the balance sheet. Fortunately, we will be able to move through this one very quickly.

XPEL has a net cash position of about $13 million ($26m cash vs $13m debt), and a debt to free cash flow ratio of 0.34. Additionally, some of the important areas to watch for the coming balance sheet or operational shocks are tracking at neutral as well: inventory, accounts receivable, and accounts payable have all grown proportionate to the business and don't portend any storm clouds on the horizon.

Data by YCharts

Growth History and Prospects

XPEL has shown phenomenal growth over the last ten years, and as it hit its inflection point in 2018, it has been able to bring this growth down to the bottom line.

Data by YCharts

Where did this inflection point come from?

A few things. First, I think XPEL, after building relationships and its brands for some time, has hit a point of recognition as a premium product in its segment. Second, XPEL has done an extraordinary job of expanding this brand internationally.

XPEL started internationally in 2014 when it first opened an office in the UK. A distributor acquisition in Canada followed in 2015, and since then, international growth has launched to the moon. The company has established a European headquarters, an office in Mexico, and offices/distributors in Asia and China.

This international has been a huge driver of growth. Just take a look at some of the growth rates from the most recent annual report:

Almost every single country/continent in which XPEL sells its product is demonstrating double-digit growth.

For completeness, I have also included a similar chart from the most recent quarterly report, as you can see here re-escalation (to put it mildly) of the sales rate in China.

Additionally, it's worth noting that management is taking steps to expand its product offerings and has recently developed a window protective film that can be applied to cars but also to residential buildings.

The window film clearly makes up a smaller portion of revenue, but it's worth noting that this has been growing substantially and has the benefit of offering product diversification.

Again, this performance has held up well into 2020, with window film set to show ~50-60% growth and to further develop into a more meaningful stream of revenue.

Aside from the physical product mix, it's nice to see that management has continued to grow its software segment, where all-in growth is in excess of 23% yoy.

Last, it's worth noting that the above numbers are quite strong despite the business being challenged in light of the COVID-19 environment. As you can see above, revenue actually declined in the US over the last quarter. However, again highlighting the benefits of international expansion, you can clearly see that this decrease in domestic sales was more than offset by international growth.

Management sees continued avenues for growth both in the form of acquisitions of distributors as well as further development of international markets. They are continuing to expand into new product lines as well, currently trying to ramp up its ceramics coating business along with further development of the window film.

Management's Performance

The incredible performance of XPEL under Ryan Pape's leadership cannot be overstated. Pape rejoined the company to take over as CEO in 2009, taking the reins of a company that was cutting its workforce and had never made a profit. For an entertaining anecdote about him putting some of the company's debt on his personal credit card to keep it solvent, click here.

Since that time, he has turned XPEL into a powerhouse. Since he took over, revenue has increased 35x from ~$4m annually to ~$140m. Earnings have gone from nonexistent to $0.53 per share today.

The metrics supporting management's efforts as capital allocators have been strong as well, and they have had good opportunities to reinvest capital into the business to drive superior returns.

Data by YCharts

It is also worth noting that management has managed to deliver full scale profitability while aggressively investing in international expansion through organic growth but also well placed acquisitions. This is not an "investing in the future" despite catastrophic losses story. This company is making money at the same time.

Additionally, management is aligned with shareholders. Insiders currently own 44.9% of shares outstanding. At the same time, shares outstanding have been kept fairly stable since new Pape took over in 2009.

Data by YCharts

Astute investors will note, however, that insiders have been selling shares since the recent run-up over $25.

I have three thoughts to offer on this.

1.) The shares sold represent a minority (by a wide margin) of the insiders' respective holdings in almost all cases.

2.) This did occur after a large run-up in share price.

3.) Frankly, the share price may have gotten a little ahead of itself and could represent a good time to take the skin off the table for someone who had been holding since $0.20 per share. We will get to this in the Valuation segment.

Risks

The primary risk for this company is the nature of the product itself.

Automotive paint protective films are by definition a luxury product. Personally, I would never in my life consider spending thousands of dollars coating my car's paint. Then again, as a person who thinks nice cars are a tragic financial mistake and a giant waste of money, I am about a thousand miles from their target market. But... I have invested in plenty of things I would never spend my own money on.

Beyond the luxury nature of the product, the actual chemicals used are essentially a commodity. There are several other protective coating products out there - such as SunTek. Notably, SunTek competes at a lower price point. Reviews broadly indicate that the installation software is grossly inferior but that the actual coating is of similar quality. The software is where XPEL's product is differentiated and less of a commodity.

Last, XPEL is essentially a one-product-show right now. Growth in ceramics and window coating may help to mitigate this... but not yet. If we were to enter a prolonged recession (big question mark right now), it is likely less people would be in the market for car paint coatings. Similarly, if a competitor were to develop similarly high quality software, XPEL's differentiating features may be lost.

At the end of the day, I think a lot of these risks are mitigated by XPEL's phenomenal management, branding/marketing, and impressive software lead. I also think that they have shrewdly gone about expanding globally to mitigate economic risk to some degree, and they have made smart acquisitions in distribution channels to gain further control of end markets. As long as management can continue to do this, I expect results to continue. Their track record has earned a solid nod from me.

Valuation

Unfortunately, growth is attracting a brutal premium in this market, and XPEL is no exception.

XPEL currently trades at a P/S ratio of approximately 4.8 and a PE ratio of about 51. Its forward PE ratio is similarly high at 48, although this likely reflects an underestimation of next year's earnings.

Why?

Well, value has been painfully distorted in our current market.

XPEL has not been an exception, and, actually, its chart tells a fascinating story that shows you exactly where the valuation "went wrong."

In the first quarter of 2020, management noted that growth had been significantly impacted by the pandemic, seeing a 21% decline in overall revenue in April although with some rebound in May. Shares swooned from a Jan/Feb range of $16-17 to an April/May range of $9-12.

However, in Q2 - the quarter described above in the growth prospects section - management actually noted a significant increase in demand, particularly in China where revenue grew at greater than 100%. However, it's worth noting that there was still a small decline in US revenue.

My interpretation of this is that growth remains strong absent external shocks. The company can put up great numbers, and it can still put up good numbers even with those external shocks. Last, results show that we may even see "catch up" demand as countries or markets are able to move on from pandemic concerns.

In other words, all is well at XPEL, and we may proceed with the Bull case. Unfortunately, the market overdid it on this re-pricing opportunity and heavily bid up XPEL.

You can see how all of this plays out in a PE ratio chart below:

Data by YCharts

There is the premium valuation the company deserves at the start of the year. There is a swoon in valuation over pandemic concerns. There is a steady climb upwards as investors decide that XPEL will be resilient. Then, there is the exuberant, overdone surge in valuation as investors discover that, yes, XPEL has indeed been resilient.

This, of course, is nonsensical.

Yet, I am still bullish?

Yes. Overall... but not jubilantly so.

At the end of the day, I think XPEL has top tier management, a long runway for growth into international markets, and is doing a phenomenal job of developing new product lines. Someone who buys here will probably be happy they did so in 5 years, but the company will need to continue to grow into its valuation.

I have nibbled here, but I am waiting for a better entry point before establishing a full, aggressive position.

A Plea to Readers

I spend a lot of time looking for long-term compounders - high quality companies with superior management and a long-term growth runway in front of them. After all, you only have to invest in an early stage Monster once in your life to change it forever.

if you know of more such companies like XPEL, please drop a line in the comments section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.