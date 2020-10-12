Due to recent bullish preliminary reports from NXP Semi and strong macro tailwinds for semis due to 5G, networking, AI, cloud computing etc., shares look very attractive here.

However, if Q3 meets that guidance, it would demonstrate strong yoy growth as compared to Q3 FY2019. The selling was overdone in my opinion.

The maker of ion implant equipment stock tanked back in August on what the market deemed soft Q3 guidance. The stock is still down over 20% from its high.

The stock of semiconductor equipment maker Axcelis (ACLS) took a tumble after Q3 guidance in the Q2 EPS report disappointed investors. The stock has been weak ever since. However, it appears the weakness is not rational given recent trends in semiconductor sales, the yoy comparison between Q3 guidance and actual Q3FY2019 results, as well as the bullish long-term macro tailwinds of 5G, EVs, AI, the internet-of-things (IoT), and cloud computing. As a result, I believe the stock is undervalued and very attractive here.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As can be seen in the graphic above, the stock dropped close to 20% after the Q2 EPS report contained Q3 guidance that was weaker than expected. The stock continued to trade lower and closed Friday at $23.78 - off roughly 23% from its high ~$31.

Q2 Earnings & Q3 Guidance

Actual Q2 results were very strong:

Revenue of $123 million.

Gross margin of 42.2%.

Operating profit of $16.4 million.

EPS of $0.39/share.

Here's what all the fuss was about - the Q3 guidance:

Revenues expected to be ~$110 million.

Gross margin expected to be ~42.5%.

Operating profit is expected to be in the range of $10.5-11.5 million

EPS is expected to be ~$0.24/share

Obviously Q3 is expected to come in significantly lower than Q2. However, what may be over-looked is a year-over-year comparisons relative to the Q3FY2019 earnings report:

Revenue of $69.5 million.

Gross margin of 44%.

Operating profit of $1.9 million.

EPS of $0.02/share.

So in reality, while Q3 results are certainly expected to be lower than the strong Q2 results, the Q3 forecast implies yoy revenue growth of +58% and EPS growth of more than 10x.

Going Forward

Axcelis makes high-tech ion implant equipment vital to semiconductor fabrication. The company's primary growth catalyst is its relatively new line of Purion products that utilize innovative scanned spot-beam architectures with advanced energy filters to achieve high-purity and excellent precision. The Purion platform comes in different configurations - the high-current (Purion H), the high-power (Purion XE), and the medium-current (Purion M). The Purion XE is shown below:

Source: Company Presentation

The Purion XE is targeted toward advanced power device applications like the ICs that Vicor Power (NASDAQ:VICR) makes to power Nvidia's (NVDA) new A100 GPU for data centers (see Vicor: Powering Nvidia's New A100 Tensor Core GPU) as well as for EVs. In addition to advanced power devices, the Purion product-line can deliver solutions for a wide-range of end user applications:

DRAM (16% of Q2 shipments)

NAND Flash (19% of Q2 shipments)

Image Sensing

Most standard and advanced foundry logic

FPGAs

Indeed, on the Q2 conference call, CEO Mary Puma gave an update on Purion adoption:

During the second quarter, we realized two key milestones along the path to capturing market leadership in ion implantation and achieving our long-term business models. This involves shipping two new Purion product evaluations; our second Purion Dragon eval to a large memory customer for a DRAM application, and the first Purion XEmax eval to a large image sensor customer.

Meantime, despite the impact of COVID-19, recent preliminary reports from semiconductor makers like NXP (NXPI) and others have been bullish and the outlook for the semiconductor industry as a whole seems to be quite strong. As I reported in a recent Seeking Alpha article on Broadcom (AVGO), there are several long-term bullish catalysts for semiconductors makers going forward. These include 5G, networking, AI, EVs, cloud and data center computing, and the IoT just to name a few (see Broadcom: Software Bets Payoff, AI Up Next). In addition, note that PC sales are near a 10-year high in Q3.

Valuation

Axcelis currently trades with a current P/E=23.0 and a forward P/E=19.7x. That's cheap compared to the company's growth rate and the broad market as judged by the S&P500 - which trades at an average P/E=35x.

That is especially the case considering ACLS has no debt and $197 million in cash. That equates to $5.80/share based on the 33,958,000 fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q2.

Risks

The primary risk for ACLS appears to be a potential clampdown by the U.S. administration on high-tech equipment to China. That's because on the Q2 conference call, CEO Puma said:

The geographic mix of our system shipments in the second quarter was China 59%, Korea 36%, and Taiwan 5%. This mix highlights the strength of the mature foundry logic market in both China and Korea. China shipments will likely remain strong in the third quarter.

As a result, shareholders need to stay up-to-date on any potential trade restrictions coming from the administration, especially heading into an election where anti-China headlines can be used as an effective way to sway voter sentiment.

Summary & Conclusion

Axcelis is a provider of high-tech ion implant equipment that is critical to the semiconductor industry. Despite what the market deemed as soft Q3 guidance, as shown above the Q3 yoy results are expected to demonstrate excellent yoy growth. The company's new Purion product line is the right product at the right time and should be able to accelerate growth moving forward. The company has no debt and an estimated $5.80/share in cash.

ACLS appears undervalued in comparison to its growth, its potential moving forward considering the bullish backdrop of several long-term tailwinds in the semiconductor market, and in comparison to the broad S&P500. ACLS shares are quite attractive here and should easily take out its recent high ~$31 over the next 12 months, which would be a return of 20% plus. The potential for even greater capital appreciation in 2021 is excellent in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.