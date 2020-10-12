Along with business, economics, and political science, I studied literature in college. Shakespeare was, by far, one of the most influential playwriters in history. I continue to re-read his plays to this day. Each time I sit down to enjoy one of his classics, it opens my eyes to new insights.

Hamlet, the Prince of Denmark, is one of my favorites. Opining on life, the Prince said what would become one of the most famous lines in literature. “To be or not to be, that is the question.” There are many to be or not to be questions these days as we head into the November 3 election in the United States. The contest will not only pick the President for the next four years but also the majorities in both houses of the US legislature. The choices are stark. A vote for President Trump and Republican representatives reflects a desire for the status quo. Joe Biden and the Democrats offer change and a new direction for policy initiatives.

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) holds futures contracts and is weighted towards energy commodities. In an September 18 article, I explained that the accommodative money policy from US Fed amounted to gasoline on a smoldering bullish fire in the commodities asset class. I have also been writing that the November 3 election could prompt significant price variance in markets across all asset classes. One of the leading issues is US energy production. Last week, we saw how energy is not only dividing Democrats from Republicans, by Democrats from Democrats. The future of US energy output has substantial ramifications for the US and the world.

To frack or not to frack

Energy production in the United States is a significant issue in the November 3 election. The Democrat’s Progressive wing has advocated for a total ban on fracking. However, Joe Biden has taken a more moderate stance on the issue, saying he intends to allow fracking but will move towards production techniques and green energy sources that will eventually reduce the process of releasing energy from the earth’s crust with blasts of water, sand, and chemicals. At last week’s vice-presidential debate, Senator Kamala Harris stated that a Biden administration would not end fracking. During the debate, Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez tweeted, “Fracking is bad, actually.” (Source: Twitter)

There will be mounting pressure on a Biden administration to limit or end fracking if elected on November 3. A sweep by Democrats would only increase that pressure. A second term for President Trump’s administration would be a continuation of energy policies that support US independence. The bottom line is that the election is a referendum or whether to frack or not to frack.

To stimulate or not to stimulate

Political wrangling in Washington DC amidst the election has caused a logjam when it comes to a second stimulus package. The US central bank has stressed the need for fiscal stimulus, and negotiations between the Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have been ongoing over the past weeks. At the end of last week, the sides were still far apart on the size and scope of the next round of fiscal stimulus. President Trump encouraged the negotiators to “go big.” However, he is likely to get push back from members of his party, including the Senate majority leader, who is not in favor of increasing the already swollen deficit.

Stimulus is coming sooner rather than later. At the latest, it should come after the election. A significant victory by the Democrats would likely cause a far larger package causing the Treasury to double the already $3 trillion in borrowing to fund the stimulus so far in 2020.

Stimulus increases the supply of money, which could continue to weigh on the purchasing power of the US dollar. The question may not be to stimulate or not to stimulate the economy, but the amount of the package which is likely to be north of $2 trillion, at the least.

To tax and regulate or not to tax and regulate

The election presents a clear choice regarding taxation. Former vice president Joe Biden pledged to roll back the Trump tax cuts while saying that he will not increase taxes on individuals earning over $400,000 per year. However, it is not clear if rolling back corporate, and individual tax cuts under the Trump administration would result in across the board tax increases for corporations and individuals. President Trump has promised to trim taxes in a second administration.

To tax or not to tax is another issue facing voters on November 3 as they select the US leaders for the coming years. Fewer regulations under the Trump administration could give way to a new era of increased rules and regulatory oversight if the opposition party wins the election. The bottom line is that the election is a referendum on tax and regulatory policy for the coming years. Substantial changes in these policy directions are likely to have substantial impacts on markets. As the election comes closer, it is becoming clear that the choice is between the status quo and vast changes in the tax and regulatory environment.

To inflate or not to inflate

Last week, the US Federal Reserve released the minutes of its latest FOMC meeting. The central bank remains committed to using the full range of its tools to provide stimulus to the US economy as it faces the coronavirus’s impact. While stressing that fiscal relief from the government’s legislative and executive branches is critical, the Fed will keep short-term interest rates at zero percent into 2023. Moreover, the Fed has boosted its inflation target from a line in the sand at 2% to an average of 2%. Inflation can rise to 2.25% or 2.50% without any action by the FOMC to boost short-term rates.

The answer to the question of whether the central bank policy is to inflate or not to inflate is clear as the Fed is actively encouraging a higher rate of the economic condition.

The bottom line- Inflationary pressures are coming- Ignore the news and watch those trends

No matter which candidate wins the November 3 presidential election or which party has majorities in both houses of the Congress, inflationary pressures are rising with the US central bank’s support. Unprecedented levels of liquidity and stimulus increase the money supply, which erodes the US dollar’s purchasing power. Since the Fed is the leader of the world’s central banks, similar policies by the ECB, Bank of Japan, and other monetary authorities are likely to cause erosion in purchasing power for all fiat currencies over the coming months and years.

Meanwhile, with only a few weeks to go until Election Day in the US and the second wave of the global pandemic causing more cases, the news cycle is likely to generate lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes. However, attempting to trade or invest off clues or reports from the news cycle is more than challenging. Those who ignored the news since the March lows in the stock market, commodities, and other asset classes have saved themselves lots of financial grief. Ignoring the ever-rising stream of breaking news stories is the optimal approach to markets for investors and traders.

Meanwhile, the central banks and governments employed the same set of tools following the 2008 financial crisis. Commodity prices rose to multi-year, or in some cases, all-time highs by 2011 and 2012. In 2020, the cause of the problems is far different, but the treatment of the economy is the same. The only difference is that this year, the amounts of liquidity and stimulus are much higher.

Albert Einstein said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result. The bottom line is that inflationary fiscal and monetary policy breeds inflation, and lots of seeds are planted for the coming years. Inflation is the commodity asset class’s best friend. Weakening currency values causes higher prices for the raw material essentials people worldwide depend on in their daily lives. We could see further risk-off periods in markets over the coming weeks. A contested election because of a close result could cause selling in markets across all asset classes, and commodities are no exception. However, any weakness in commodities is likely to create a golden buying opportunity for the coming years. Inflation is not in the background in the current environment; it is the goal of those managing the economy.

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) holds a diversified portfolio of commodity futures contracts with exposure to metals, energy, and agricultural products. The most recent top holdings and fund summary for DBC include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBC has net assets of $851.27 million, trades an average of over 1.15 million contracts each day, and charges a 0.85% expense ratio. Since the mid-March lows caused by risk-off conditions, DBC has moved appreciably higher.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, DBC has moved from a low of $10.41 in March to $13.34 per share as of the close of business on Friday, October 9, a move of over 28%. Fed policy and government stimulus are highly supportive of gains over the coming months and years.

Shakespeare’s to be or not to be question will continue to enlighten readers. When it comes to inflation, it is not a yes or no but a question of when the economic condition will rear its ugly head. Moreover, the Fed’s ability to control those pressures is a leap of faith as once inflation begins to accelerate, it can be a challenge to stop the trend in what can become an economic beast.

I am a buyer of commodity-related assets on any price weakness over the coming weeks and months. Any risk-off period that causes prices to drop could be a compelling opportunity to buy the dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.