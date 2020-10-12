Yaskawa's net revenue was 186.8 bn Yen, about 3.3% above Yaskawa's guidance that was provided by the company when it released its 1Q20 results.

I wrote my first bullish article on Yaskawa Electric Corporation (OTCPK:YASKY) on June 9th. An investment in YASKY at that time would have generated an alpha of 2.13%, as seen in Table 1 below. My alpha is actually slightly better than this because I purchased YASKY a couple of days later at a price slightly below $70. I believe that Yaskawa still has plenty of alpha available as I will demonstrate in this article.

Table 1 - Alpha Generated By An Investment In YASKY

BIZD r% RFR % S&P r% BETA ALPHA 10.47% 0.69% 8.05% 1.04 2.13%

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha

Yaskawa's net revenue was 186.8 bn Yen, about 3.3% above Yaskawa's guidance provided by the company when it released its 1Q20 results. The company sees positive signs coming from the semiconductor and the electronic components markets.

Just a quick reminder of the risks associated with investing in YASKY. The U.S. and China trade war adversely affects its revenue (geopolitical risks). The company is listed on the OTC markets, and stocks on this exchange tend to have lower average daily trading volume (liquidity risks). Investors are also exposed to foreign exchange risks as the company is based in Japan, and a majority of its sales are derived from the international markets.

Robotics Forecasts and Updates

The global economic crisis attached to the COVID-19 pandemic will shape industrial robot sales in 2020. A major contraction must be expected in the short run. In the medium term, this crisis will be a digitalization booster that will create growth opportunities for the robotics industry worldwide. The long-run perspectives remain excellent. Source: International Federation of Robotics ("IFR") - Executive Summary

The IFR recently updated their Outlook for 2020 to 2023 section with the above quote. Quick takeaway: Robotics installation in 2020 and probably in 2021 will suffer from the pandemic. The IFR believes that the pandemic will eventually stimulate the robotics industry to grow at an even faster rate than originally forecasted in 2019.

Original in the Outlook section of the Executive Summary, the IFR projected that the robotics industry would grow at a CAGR of 12%. As you can see from their statement above, they withdrew this guidance. I used information from the 2008 and 2009 Financial Crisis to forecast what could occur from 2020 to 2022. This data was used to produce the below graph.

Figure 1 - Robotics Industry Growth

Source: IFR and analyst's estimates

My robotics installations growth estimates for the period of 2019 to 2022 was 8.5% ("CAGR"). My estimates do not follow IFR's quasi guidance because they replicate what occurred in 2008, 2009, and 2010. And I believe what occurred after the financial crisis will occur again in 2021. In 2019, the U.S. and China trade war caused companies to delay their investments in new equipment. Then the pandemic caused companies to delay their investments once again to preserve cash. After two years of below-average installations of robots and production returning to normal levels, companies should resume their planned investments in robotics equipment to meet their needs.

Table 2 - Financial Crisis IFR Data

2008 2009 2010 Installations 115,000 60,000 120,000 g% installations -47.8% 4.3%

Source: IFR

As you can see in Table 2, installations decreased by almost 50% and increased the next year by almost 5%. The 4.3% increase is not based on 2010 compared to 2009, but 2010 compared to 2008.

Yaskawa's First Half 2020 Results

Yaskawa's net revenue for the first half of 2020 was 186,846 (million Yen), 11.8% less than 1H19. I had estimated that the company's revenue would have come in at 183,424, so the company exceeded my estimates by 1.9%. The company had estimated that their 1H20 net revenue would have been 180.8 bn Yen, demonstrating that their forecasts are reliable but slightly conservative.

Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased from 10,042 (Yen mn) to 9,510, a decrease of 5.3%. The company's profit margin increased by 30 bps, from 4.8% in 1H19 to 5.1% in 1H20. This 30 bps increase in profit margin, even though revenue is decreased, demonstrates that the company is improving its fixed operating costs, which should pay dividends in the future (pun intended).

Corporate operating loss increased from 1.1 mn yen to 1.7 mn yen, and the company forecasts that this loss will increase from 3.3 mn yen to 3.7 mn yen. Considering that corporate costs are less than 0.01% of revenue, I am not too concerned at the moment. As investors in the robotics industry, we need to carefully watch corporate expenses because several robotics companies have let them get out of hand over the past couple of years.

Figure 2 - Financial Forecasts

Source: 1H20 Results Presentation

The company believes that its FY 2020 profit to shareholders will decrease by 0.4% while it expects its revenue to decrease by almost 11%. After analyzing their forecasts, the company expects a 42.1bn yen decrease in operational and financial expenses and a 2bn yen decrease in income tax expenses. In 2019, the profit before tax margin was 5.99%, and they expect it to be 6.13% in 2020. This may not seem like much of an improvement but once revenue returns to pre-COVID 19 levels, cost reduction should be more evident.

Diluted EPS went from 38.23 yen in 1H19 to 36.37 yen in 1H20, a 5.3% decrease while dividends during the same period decreased by 54%. The company's total debt decreased from 86,281 mn yen in 4Q19 to 84,382 mn yen in 2Q20, a 2.3% decrease. Financial cost decrease by 36.8% when compared to 1H19. It seems that Yaskawa is reducing its debt so that it can reduce its financial costs and improve its ROE, which has a goal to achieve an ROE of 15% or more by 2025.

Table 3 - My Estimates Vs. Actual Results

1H20E* 1H20A System Eng. + Other 35.6 35.6 Motion Control 80.9 85.9 Robotics 67.0 65.4

Source: Analyst's estimates (*) and Yaskawa's 1H20 Results

My estimates are fairly close to what occurred, giving me confidence in the data I used to forecast its net revenue. What gave me even more confidence is how close my 2020 forecasted net revenues were compared to the company's guidance.

Table 4 - My Estimates Vs. Company's Estimates

FY 2020E * FY Co 2020E System Eng. + Other 71.2 70.6 Motion Control 161.8 164.9 Robotics 133.9 131.4 TOTAL 367 367

Source: Analyst's estimates (*) and Yaskawa's 1H20 Results

Table 4 demonstrates that the industry trends that I used to forecast each business segments' revenue are fairly close to what the company believes will occur this year. For now, I will not change my forecasts, not because of how close they are to the company's forecasts but because they are long-term forecasts (FY 2025) that seem to be pointing in the right direction.

Figure 2 - Forecasted Business Segment Net Revenue

Source: Analyst's estimates

From 2019 to 2025, my model shows that the company's net revenue should increase at a CAGR of almost 5%. Using yesterday's price of $ 80.17 and updated TTM net revenue, YASKY's TTM P/S ratio is 2.88x. In my opinion, the company's peer group is Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCPK:SEIGF), ABB Ltd (ABB), Fanuc Corporation (OTCPK:FANUF), and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:KUKAF), and they were trading at an average P/S ratio of 2.93x.

Conclusion

I reiterate my very bullish outlook on YASKY, with a target price of $ 115. I believe YASKY has an upside of over 40% in the long-term. The ability to control expenses in this harsh economic environment demonstrates management capabilities.

