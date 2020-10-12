Effective Tax-Loss Harvesting: Q3 2020 Portfolio Review

Tax-Loss Harvesting can be an effective method for long-term investors to reduce their overall tax liability, thereby putting more money to work.

In this article series, I discuss how I manage my non-qualified, real money brokerage account using a globally diversified portfolio of ETFs and Dividend Growth stocks. For a complete introduction to the underlying ETF framework I use, you can read my 2Q 2020 introduction article.

In each subsequent article, my aim is to continue to discuss strategies I implement while managing this portfolio. Since this is a taxable brokerage account and not an IRA, managing the taxable consequences of this account is important. This article will focus on how I effectively use the CRSP index to create tax synergies.

A review of the most recent quarter is provided at the end of the article.

What is the CRSP Index: A Primer

The CRSP index differs from the traditional S&P and Russell indexes in that while the latter two target a specific number of stocks (e.g., S&P 500, Russell 2000), the former targets market capitalization. Created by academics associated with the Chicago Booth School of Business, the CRSP index solves the arbitrary nature of the S&P and Russell. That is, since the CRSP targets market cap, it will evolve over time as the market does.

(Source: Vanguard)

From a theoretical perspective, this methodology serves to change the generally accepted definitions of what a "mid-cap" and "small-cap" are. Over the last few years, we've all seen how much the top few stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), and Facebook (FB) have run up the weight in traditional indices such as the S&P and the Russell. This leaves the bottom of many of these indices with such a small overall weight that they hardly make any difference at all.

The CRSP attempts to fix this by having stocks "rotate" in and out of its ETF lineup based on a rather simplistic, rules-based formula. For example, the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is designed to capture the top 70% of market capitalization. The Vanguard Mid Cap ETF (VO) is designed to capture 71% - 85%. The Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) is designed to capture 86-98%. This way, if the big technology stocks continue to eat away market cap (thus shrinking the MGC ETF), then the top stocks of the Vanguard Mid Cap ETF will be replaced with those moving from the MGC to VO. If the big technology stocks begin to drop over the next decade, the CRSP index methodology will begin to rotate stocks back in according to market capitalization. What this allows for is every investor's dream: to participate more on the upside and be more insulated on the downside.

Take a look at the YTD performances for the S&P compared to its equivalent CRSP counterparts.

Return MGC: Large Caps, Top 70% 7.44% VOO: Large Caps, S&P 500 9.74% VO: Mid-Caps, 71-85% 4.24% IJH: Mid-Caps, S&P 400 -3.60% VB: Small Caps, 86-98% -.02% IJR: Small Caps, S&P 600 -9.72%

(Source: Author's Chart, based on closing prices on 10/08/2020)

While the difference in the large caps seems small (+2.30%), the difference gets more pronounced down in the mid caps (+7.84%) and small caps (9.70%). This is a meaningful outperformance caused by one core theoretical concept discovered by the CRSP: locking yourself into a specific number of stocks is far more detrimental than following the overall market. Take a look at the top holdings of the S&P 400 compared to the top holdings in the CRSP Mid Caps and see which one has the companies you'd be more interested in holding:

S&P 400 (IJH) CRSP Mid Cap (VO) Weighted Market Cap $6.22B Weighted Market Cap $21.45B Generac Holdings Inc. Lululemon Athletica Inc. Trimble Inc. Digital Realty Trust Inc. Fair Isaac Corporation DexCom Inc. Enphase Energy, Inc. DocuSign Inc. FactSet Research Systems Inc. Veeva Systems Inc.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The argument against the CRSP index has always been that it will outperform during late-stage bull markets and during bear markets (since the weighted market caps is larger and the funds will act more like large caps such as the S&P 500) but will grossly underperform during the early stages of a bull market when mid caps and small caps tend to be running away with overall returns. However, that doesn't hold up when you look back at the beginning stages of the bull market coming out of 2008-2009:

ETF 2009 2010 2011 2012 Annualized (Simple) IJH 37.21% 26.38% -1.89% 17.76% 19.87% IJR 25.48% 26.14% 0.90% 16.28% 17.2% VO 40.49% 25.57% -1.96% 15.98% 20.02% VB 36.31% 27.89% -2.68% 18.22% 19.94%

(Source: Author's Chart)

While the CRSP components underperformed occasionally, especially in 2011, it is nowhere near the "gross underperformance" proponents of the S&P claim it is during the period where IJH and IJR should be running up the score. The CRSP more than holds its own even during beginning stages of bull markets and completely runs away with it when volatility returns to markets.

Tax-Loss Harvesting using the CRSP ETF Lineup

First, an introduction to tax-loss harvesting. Tax-loss harvesting is the ability to reduce your taxable income by selling investments at a realized loss. While that sounds like no fun at all, it becomes a perfect strategy for those of us that live by Warren Buffet's famous, "My favorite holding period is forever" manta.

While many readers will understand that it's about "time in the market" and not "timing the market", tax-loss harvesting is simply selling investments at a loss and then dropped them down into highly correlated, but not "substantially similar", investments to keep our long-term exposure. What I mean by "substantially similar" is that you cannot sell the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and rotate into the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) since they both are the same investment. Many usually accept an imperfect rotation. For example, rotating from VOO into the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI). VOO and VTI have an extremely high correlation, so many accept this as the primary method by which to rotate.

The CRSP has a unique structure, allowing you to implement a near perfect strategy using its growth and value components. Another nice benefit of the CRSP is that it does not overlap growth and value stocks like the S&P does. For example, according to S&P, Procter & Gamble (PG) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are BOTH growth and value stocks. The CRSP fixes this problem by classifying stocks as growth OR value based on 10 criteria. To be clear, while it is possible to have a stock that displays both growth and value components, the CRSP will make a distinction one way or the other.

Take a look at the overlap between the CRSP Mega-Cap Growth (MGK) and Mega-Cap Value (MGV):

(Source: ETF Research Center)

What this allows you to do, from a tax-loss harvesting perspective, is rotate out of the blended holdings to put 50% into the growth ETF and 50% into the value ETF. Structurally, you've changed nothing and yet you can now realize the losses. Take a look at a 1-year portfolio of 100% MGC and 50% MGK and 50% MGV:

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

While not completely identical (the CRSP rotates stocks between its growth and value components as they change), the difference is so small that you would never notice a difference especially when you factor in the tax savings. With that said, let's look at an example.

Let's pretend your taxable income for the year is $100,000 and your spouse makes $50,000. This gives you a total taxable income of $150,000. If you use the standard deduction ($24,800) that reduced your taxable income to $125,200 which puts you squarely in the 22% tax bracket ($80,251 to $171,050). Inside of your taxable account, you purchase $20,000 of MGC.

COVID-19 hits and your MGC holding losses 35% of its value, leaving you with an unrealized loss of $6,500 (MGC is now worth $13,500). Rather than "buy and hold forever", replace your logic with "buy, do interesting things when the world falls apart, and then maybe hold forever if the recovery takes off"... catchy, right? Sell MGC here for $13,500 and immediately put $6,750 into the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and $6,750 into the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. What have you done? You've realized $6,500 in losses which you can now write off your taxable income.

The IRS only allows you to write off $3,000, but you can then carry forward the rest. In our previous example, your taxable income would fall to $122,200 and the net result would be +$660 ($3,000 * .22). You can then carry forward the remaining $3,500 to next year and continue to write off your taxable income.

Another nice strategy to implement here is you can use your realized tax losses to potentially offset your other "multi-baggers". That is, if you purchased AAPL for $1,000 many years ago and it's now worth $7,500, you can sell it at a +$6,500 gain and offset it with the $6,500 realized loss from the ETF strategy.

This strategy is less appropriate for those who are not long-term holders of ETFs. Because while you realize the loss, you're now going to run up an unrealized gain bigger than if you had simply been buy and hold. So, just be cognizant of what your long-term goals are.

Here are the primary ETFs I use along with their tax-loss harvesting counterparts:

ETF Category Primary ETF(s) Structurally Equivalent ETF(s) United States Mega Caps MGC 50% MGK + 50% MGV United States Mid Caps VO 50% VOT + 50% VOE United States Small Caps VB 50% VBK + 50% VBR International Large Cap EFA VEA (or 50% EFG + 50% EFV) Emerging Markets VWO EEM

(Source: Author's Chart)

3Q 2020 Review: Key Information

Age Range: 30-35/Risk Tolerance: High

Goal: $100,000 a year in income

Time Horizon: 30+ Years, Lifetime Holdings

Investment Philosophies: Global Diversification, Contrarian, Uncorrelated Asset Classes

Globally Diversified ETF Framework

(Source: Author's Chart)

3Q Total Return: +7.81%

Dividend Income Received (and reinvested), 3Q: $825 (YTD: $2,900)

As has been the case for much of the last 6 years, growth has continued to pull further and further away from value. This is less important to me as earlier in the year (prior to beginning to write for Seeking Alpha) I did not do a growth/value split with this portfolio. I simply ended up with this configuration for tax-loss harvesting reasons. The total amount of the tax-loss harvest on March 17th was $38,406.

I am 90% invested, as can be seen with my cash-on-hand. The 10% pullback during September was not enough for me to put capital to work. I am happy to let the market chop around during the election season. If we see a pullback closer to 18-20%, I'd deploy the capital into this ETF structure. If we do not see a pullback in that range, I'm more likely to eventually deploy the capital into a dividend growth stock, after performing my proper due diligence.

I continue to be most bullish (in my typical contrarian fashion) on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI), Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), and WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (DGS).

Here is the total return performance of each asset class dating back to 2008 alongside its YTD numbers.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Final Commentary

Once the value of this portfolio reached $200,000, I began to branch off into individual stocks with a primary focus (although not exclusive focus) on those that consistently grew their dividends. In my next article series to end the year, I will introduce the individual stocks I hold in the portfolio along with my underlying thesis behind them.

Thank you all for reading. I write to engage with everyone in the comments so please leave some thoughts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGK, MGV, VOT, VOE, VBK, VBR, VNQ, VNQI, EFG, EFV, SCZ, VWO, DGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.