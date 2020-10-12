A pending merger proposal with DoyYu, made by TenCent (which owns significant stakes in both companies), is a positive catalyst. The merger appears to be a mere formality.

That is because it has plenty of rich and dynamic content and a quick-n-easy mobile payment system.

Huya (HUYA) runs the #1 live streaming gaming platform and community of users in China. The company's plethora of rich and dynamic content (see graphic below) combined with technological innovation that makes high quality mobile use and payments quick-n-easy has enabled the platform to become a leading source of entertainment for the younger generation in China. As the Chinese economy continues to grow and prosper, the long-term potential of Huya will be transformed into piles and piles of profits. Meantime, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) supports a merger of HUYA and DouYu (DOYU), both companies in which Tencent owns a significant amount of stock. That is a long-term positive catalyst. HUYA is an undervalued and BUY.

Source: HUYA China Home Webpage

HUYA's platform offers everything from anime and e-sports, to war and adventure games, to ping-pong tournaments and card games, and seemingly every kind of entertainment in between. The site has a very efficient and frictionless payment system that makes it quick-n-easy for gamers and entertainment seekers to spend their money on HUYA content.

Earnings

HUYA released a very strong Q2 EPS report (available here) on August 11. Highlights include:

Q2 Revenue of RMB 2,697.2 million (US$381.8 million), +34.2% yoy.

Q2 net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB 226.8 million (US$32.1 million), +86.2% yoy.

Q2 average mobile MAUs (monthly average users) of Huya Live reached 75.6 million, +35.2% yoy.

Q2 platform total average MAUs of Huya Live reached 168.5 million, +17.1% yoy.

Q2 total number of paying users of Huya Live reached 6.2 million, +26.5% yoy.

Q2 operating margin increased to 7.5% in compared to 3.4% in Q2 of 2019.

Q2 Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 12.1%, compared to 5.8% in Q2 of 2019.

Rongjie Dong, HUYA CEO, commented:

I'm glad to deliver a strong second quarter. Revenues for the period exceeded our expectations, further illustrating our growth potential ... With a healthy track record in both monetization and user growth, we expect to continue to broaden our user community as we strengthen our market leadership in the game live streaming industry.

Over the first 6 months of 2020, HUYA earned US$0.24/share ADR, which is +100% as compared to the US$0.12/share ADR over the first 6-months of 2019.

Going Forward

HUYA will continue to focus on increasing user engagement and average spending per user by driving the enrichment and enhancement of content, products and services. In addition, advertising has become a growing proportion of revenue (US$18.7 million in Q2, or 4.9% of total revenue) and is primarily due Huya's growing brand recognition in China.

Meanwhile, the company will continue to focus on technological improvement to enhance the customer experience and to drive user growth and reduce costs. User growth should continue to be robust due to a massive Chinese population of young and increasingly affluent youth. While China's overall population is aging, it is a country of 1.4 billion people and the number of potential Huya users between 10-35 years of age is estimated to be 430+ million, or roughly 70x the number of total paying users in Q2 (6.2 million):

Source: WikiLeaks.org

It is clear HUYA has a very large market to tap for potential users. The future seems very bright indeed.

A few days after the Q2 results, Seeking Alpha reported that Bilibili (BILI) had granted rights to mainland China live-broadcast of its Riot Game's 2020 season of League of Legends global championship to Huya, DoyYu, and Tencent. That is a positive catalyst for Huya as it will bring more users to its platform and will be a tailwind for sequential and yoy comparisons going forward.

Balance Sheet

At the end of Q2, HUYA had cash and cash equivalents of RMB 10,745.1 million (US$1,520.9 million). That compared with RMB 10,316.7 million as of end of Q1. The increase was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities of RMB 512.2 million (US$72.5 million) during the quarter.

The company has no debt. Based on the 234,004,023 ADR shares outstanding at the end of Q2, HUYA's cash position equates to an estimated ~US$6.50/share. The stock closed Friday at US$25.79.

Tencent Merger Proposal

On August 10, the day before HUYA announced its Q2 results, the company received a non-binding proposal from Tencent. Tencent proposed that Huya and DouYu merge in a stock-for-stock transaction whereby Huya would acquire each outstanding ordinary share of DouYu, including DouYu's ADRs, in exchange for an agreed number of newly issued Class A ordinary Huya shares - including ordinary shares represented by Huya's ADRs. Tencent said it would support such a merger should all three parties mutually agree to the transaction. Tencent sweetened the deal by agreeing to purchase 1,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of Huya from Huya CEO Rongjie Dong.

As Seeking Alpha reported, Tencent holds ~36.9% of Huya's share capital and 38% of DouYu.

Note Dong's comments in Huya's Q2 EPS report, released the day after receiving the Tencent proposal:

Since Tencent became our largest shareholder, our cooperation has deepened in many aspects. For example, Huya's live streaming content is now available in an increasing number of Tencent's games and products, tapping into an expanded pool of viewers. We are in the process of building one-click streaming services within some of Tencent's games to attract more broadcasters. We are also rolling out the cooperation in various dimensions relating to e-sports tournaments. Additionally, we continued to diversify and enrich our product offerings in the second quarter.

Huya subsequently announced that it had formed a commission to study the proposal and that it had retained financial and legal counsel.

Considering the high ownership stake of Tencent in both Huya and DouYu, the Bilibi licensing deal mentioned earlier, and Tencent's offer to buy 1 million shares from Huya CEO Dong, the proposed merger appears to be a done deal and a mere formality. This will lead to a more consolidated Huya which should be able to ring-out greater efficiencies at the corporate level and enable the company to spread out costs over a wider revenue base while increasing advertising revenue and growing the expand the brand at a more rapid pace.

Risks

The primary risk for Huya would be a contraction in the Chinese and/or global economy. Yet as my recent article on the China S&P SPDR ETF (GXC) pointed out, China has done a better job at combating COVID-19 than most countries and as a result its economy has come roaring back to life (see: Why I Am Bullish On China).

It is possible the current U.S. administration will kick Chinese companies off of US stock markets if the companies don't adopt stricter US accounting measures. That poses a threat to Chinese companies like Huya that trade as ADRs on American markets. Either the companies will be forced to adopt to stricter accounting rules (a good thing), or they may be forced to delist and move to exchanges in Hong Kong or elsewhere.

Summary & Conclusion

The forward P/E for Huya is estimated at 32.5x. That appears to be a bargain given Huya's demonstrated first half 2020 EPS growth rate of 100% as compared to 2019 and the tailwinds pushing Huya going forward: a very large Chinese population, higher advertising revenue, and the Bilibili licensing deal. Note that the ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (ARKW) - one of this year's 10 highest performing ETFs (+100% YTD) - holds HUYA as its 9th largest holding with a 2.65% weighting.

While terms the ultimate terms of Tencent's recently proposed merger with DoyYu are not yet known, my guess is that the merger goes through and whatever dilutive effect it will have on existing ADR shareholders will be easily worth it two years from now. That's because DoyYu is a very similar company to HUYA and has also demonstrated excellent revenue and earnings growth (see Q2 report).

I rate HUYA a BUY. That said, the merger - while a long-term bullish development in my opinion - can be tricky in the short-term. As a result, I advise US investors to take a half-position now, and another half-position after the market reacts to details of the merger (or non-merger) when they are announced. It's a risk mitigation strategy in case the market's response is (short-term) negative - either due to ADR dilution as a result of the merger or because the merger was not ultimately consummated (which I highly doubt). Either way, you'll thank me two years from now when HUYA stock could easily be 2-4x what is today based on the company's potential for growing revenue and earnings.

