Iron Mountain draws 69% of its revenues from storing paper and another 31% from services mostly related to paper. One would think that this business was straightforward. And yet it is anything but that. It is a global business undergoing a major restructuring called Project Summit. It is also transitioning from a purely paper oriented business to one which also owns a sizeable position in data centers. Further, it is engaged in some capital recycling while also working hard to entice more “unvended” paper into its storage regime. And all of this right now in the middle of a pandemic.

The underlying complexity of the business has resulted in a number of different takes on its future, though most are favorable. For example, at close to the bottom rung of the ladder, Credit Suisse has a 12-month target price of $16.00, which is quite a drop from its closing price on 10/09/2020 of $$28.25. Most analysts see a much more sanguine outcome with the target price on Yahoo being $29.88 and on Microsoft Finance 33.00. One gets drawn into the question of why the differences? And for the most part, the differences appear to be a function where an analyst starts developing an analysis with the numbers provided.

Too Many Numbers?

In the movie Amadeus, Mozart plays one of his pieces for the Emperor Joseph II, who does not like it. When Mozart asks why, the Emperor replies “Too many notes.” This is silly but it is easy to fall into a similar situation when looking at IRM’s financials. Besides the normal GAAP accounting for earnings and cash flow, which the Credit Suisse analyst uses, there are a number of non-GAAP metrics to include (1) adjusted EBITDA (2) adjusted EPS (3) Funds from Operations using the Nareit standard (4) FFO (normalized) and (5) Adjusted FFO (AFFO). These metrics are designed to enhance disclosure and, once one digs into them, most do. However, when one looks at the bottom line of each metric, it is possible to arrive at distinctly different conclusions, especially in recent quarters.

The most recent quarter, Q2 2020, illustrates the quandary.

--The GAAP reported EPS number was negative ($0.02)

--The adjusted EPS number was $0.22

--The Nariet FFO per share was $0.27

--The FFO normalized per share was $0.53

--The AFFO per share was $0.87

Most positive analyses start from the position of the AFFO number. And indeed, there is a lot to like about that number since it covers the dividend payment of $ 0.62 per share handsomely (74.8% payout) and none of the other metrics cover it completely. The more negative takes on the stock generally feature the other metrics. I am not an accountant. So, without getting into exhaustive detail and well over my head from an accounting standpoint, what follows is one way to think about these numbers and what they might mean.

The negative GAAP EPS number was dominantly due to drop in revenues of 7.9% from Q2 2019. This drop was due entirely to a loss of service revenue as storage rental was modestly positive. The $84M drop in revenues coupled with a $17M debt extinguishment expense accounts for almost all the net income difference between the two Q2s and the net income per share of $0.32 in Q2 2019 and a loss of ($0.02) per share in Q2 2020. The adjustments made to get to the Q2 2020 adjusted EPS number of $0.22 start with the net income figure are most noticeably restructuring charges and COVID-19 costs.

The FFO (Nareit) also starts from the net income figure and adjusts for real estate depreciation, gain or loss on the sale of real estate, and the data center lease-based intangible asset amortization to arrive at a $0.27 per share figure. The FFO (Normalized) adjusts for a number of other items. The largest of these are restructuring charges and debt extinguishment expense. These adjustments result in a substantial jump to $0.53 per share. So far, so good.

To get to the adjusted FFO (AFFO) required me to take more of a leap of accounting faith. It adjusted for things such as non-real estate depreciation, amortization expense of intangibles such as customer relationship values, stock-based compensation (which I view as a real cost to the shareholder), reconciliation of normalized cash taxes, and real estate, data center, and non-real estate recurring CAPEX. Some of these are fairly common adjustments. Others are more esoteric, clear perhaps to only accounting afficionados. At any rate the AFFO came out to $0.87 per share.

There are a couple of simple points worth making here.

--In the world of “advanced” accounting, one might be better off just keeping their eye on cash flows and deriving a figure similar to cash available for distribution.

--The EPS and FFO Nariet calculations are likely to take a big hit in the 2nd half of 2020 as restructuring charges are still in them. IRM plans to double the restructuring charges in the 2nd half to $160M as opposed to the $80M in the 1st half. I plan to ignore this. Adjusted EPS, Normalized FFO, and AFFO should not be affected by this.

--I would not look for much, if any, recovery of the service revenue in the 2nd half.

--In the latter part of 2021 cost causing headwinds should become cost saving tailwinds from Project Summit.

--Until I understand much better and agree with the underlying adjustments for the AFFO, I plan to use cash analysis and a number somewhere between normalized FFO and the AFFO to inform my thinking. Maybe someone can help with this in the comments.

Macro View of IRMs Strategy

When I was a young lad many decades ago, I worked with a WWII vet who told me about his grandfather—possibly an apocryphal story. Seems his grandfather went around Philadelphia buying up stables at a time with the automobile was making its debut, reasoning that the car would never replace the horse. We all know how this turned out. And yet some are still slow to recognize macro trends and deny change. I myself in guilty of this having missed Amazon and Apple, but buying Tanger (SKT) and Macerich (MAC) two years ago, which were deteriorating in stock price long before Covid-19.

Today almost all transactions are getting digitized. You can invest and pay taxes without paper, you can buy insurance, go to the doctor, secure mortgages, buy a car, obtain loans and many other historically paper intensive transactions with little or no paper involved. So I believe those who keep talking to the legal requirement to hold paper for 15 years as a reason to not worry about IRM’s principal line of business are perhaps missing the big picture. One part of IRM’s strategy, pursuing “unvended” storage in North America or storage acquisitions globally, strikes me as the equivalent of buying up more stables and then showing lots of charts on the growth of stable space owned.

On the other hand, IRM with its data center expansions recognizes the macro trend and is trying to get on the right side of it. The questions are can they do this fast enough and what will happen to the stock in the interim? There are some analogues to this situation that might offer some insights. Several REITS that invested broadly in commercial real estate decided to focus on industrial real estate in support of the move to e-commerce. The most successful of these I think was Gramercy Property Trust, which sold itself to Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII in May, 2018 at a 15% premium. They had well over half their properties in industrial real estate at that time. Lexington Realty (LXP) has been engaged in making the same transition but still has not recovered to its 2005 stock price and has reduced its dividend along the way. So, its outcome is a “to be determined.” Transitions are tricky to assess.

In any event, before IRM starts to get the valuation of a Cyrus One (CONE) or Digital Realty Trust (DLR), which today sell at roughly twice the P/FFO of IRM, there is a lot of ground to cover as IRM’s data center revenues are about 8% of the total today. And judging from the dividends of growth REITS, I would expect IRM, if its revenues from data centers were to rise to over 50% of total revenues, to be valued by investors much less interested in high yields. As long as it maintains its existing dividend, I think income investors will for the most part stay committed. But there are some obvious transition investor preference risks.

The third part of IRM’s strategy, reducing its costs through Project Summit, also seems to be a positive. It is a leg to the strategy which should help it accelerate a transition and augment the capital generated from its cash cow, storage. This is extremely important as unlike IRM management, I have doubts about how much profitable capital recycling can occur. Project Summit focuses on simplifying IRM’s global structure by combining its core records and information management operations under one global leader and rebalancing its resources, streamlining managerial structures and leveraging its global and regional customer facing resources. The total program is expected to reduce the number of managerial and administrative personnel by approximately 700 positions by the end of 2021 and to improve adjusted EBITDA by approximately $200M by the end of 2022. Along the way Project Summit is expected to incur about $450M of charges, including operating expenditures (Restructuring Charges) and capital expenditures. The costs and benefits of Project Summit are both significant and contribute to the financial fog that surrounds the interpretation of IRM’s present financial metrics.

Stepping back to see the whole Mountain

Everything one sees written about IRM focuses on the present, comparing recent quarterly results and highlighting the initiatives and current high dividend yield. Is this the view if one steps back and looks at the history of the company? Taking the cue from IRM normalized numbers, I decided to take an historical view of the company’s performance, with the thought that the past might be prologue. To do this, I just took the data from Valueline—and a surprising and pretty clear picture does emerge.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 High Price 32.9 35.5 39.7 40.4 41.5 41.5 41.5 37.9 37.3 34.5 Low Price 22.3 24.9 25.0 25.7 26.0 23.6 32.3 30.2 29.3 21.0 Cash Flow/sh 3.03 2.76 2.70 2.95 2.84 2.72 2.92 3.34 3.31 3.25 3.65 Shares Outstanding ($mil) 187 190 191 210 211 264 283 286 287 288 288 Avg Div Yld 3.1% 3.4% 3.5% 4.6% 5.8% 5.8% 6.1% 7.0% 7.4% Dividends Declared/sh .86 1.00 1.08 1.49 1.91 2.01 2.24 2.38 2.45 2.50 2.60 Long Term Debt ($mil) 3280 3732 4119 4611 4757 6078 6897 8016 8275 8750 8750

Source: Valueline

If you are going to look at IRM prior to 2015, you have to use cash flow rather than an FFO figure as IRM converted from a C-corp to a REIT in 2015. However, what emerges after you stare at the numbers for a few minutes is the picture of a company whose price and cash flow per share have been flat. It has been sharing a higher percentage of its cash through dividends with its shareholders each year. But dividend growth has limits, which most likely are being approached if one looks at current FFO/AFFO numbers. Shares outstanding and long-term debt have increased significantly without really generating growth on a per share basis. This would leave IRM, as is the case with many other companies, exposed in a rising interest rate environment. And with regard to the 2021 projections, Valueline assumes “that the uncertainty related to the coronavirus situation will subside by then.”

It is also pretty clear that in any given year it makes a significant difference when you buy or sell the stock. You want to buy IRM in the low or mid $20s and sell in the high $30s or low $40s. And if you really believe in the future of IRM, what you do not want to see is an article two years from now entitled “Buy IRM for its 12% Yield.” As for the present, if you want to enjoy the sausage, best not examine too closely how it got made.

Summary

I own a fair amount of IRM, about 1% of my portfolio. I think about it as an interesting Hold at its present price and will not be buying more. It is a complex business in transition that has increased in size but its per share metrics are mixed. I believe its dividend to be safe, but am not as absolutely sure as I am with some stocks. Bottom line for me is that if you want to own it for income, own some, but don’t bet the farm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have offered some opinions in this article, but please do your own research as I live to be wrong.