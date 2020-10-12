Bassett is trading much below 5-year highs making it a value buy with greater upside [unlike many of its peer group which are near or crossed this mark].

Improvement in Wholesale Orders Segment

"Our incoming wholesale order rate continued the recent trend in September, exceeding the prior year by 39%,” said Rob Spilman, Chairman and CEO. “In acknowledgement of this sales trend and the corresponding strengthening of our balance sheet, we are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors restored our dividend to its pre-COVID level."

We are extremely pleased and optimistic on the current business trends happening at Bassett (BSET). With order rates continuing to improve, and Bassett continuing to ramp up its production to meet this demand, the outlook certainly looks encouraging.

Wholesale and retail both represent the largest segment of revenues, as can be seen from the company’s disaggregation breakup below:

Dividend Reinstated

Bassett reinstated their $0.125 per share quarterly dividend, ($0.50 annualized) which was in-line with our consensus expectation, indicating a 3.3% forward yield. Earlier Bassett had cut their dividend temporarily in May to $0.08/share due to Covid-19 induced panic. This reinstatement of the dividend is consistent with our Initial Report in early September:

"Bassett has a long history of returning a lot of capital to shareholders via dividends, and in fact had 3 Special Dividends in 2015, 2016, and 2017. The company reduced their dividend to $0.08/share in May ($0.125 previously), because of the sudden Covid-19-induced economic panic. At the current run rate of $0.32/share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Given the encouraging business development on housing, we think that Bassett will reinstate its $0.125 quarterly (or $0.50 annualized, a 4.1% yield) dividend rate soon, in our opinion, most likely when they report their August-end quarter on October 2nd."

If strong housing and furniture demand continues unabated, we expect strong dividend increases next year, with the possibility of a Special Dividend. In support of this dividend increase thesis, investors should note that based on our FY11/2021 estimates, Bassett’s dividend payout is only 36% based on EPS, and 30% on FCF. Given strong orders and EPS/FCF growth trends, Bassett’s net cash position will continue to surge.

The new dividend amount will be payable on November 27, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2020.

Continued Surge in Housing

US pending home sales have jumped 24% in August over the same month a year earlier. On a sequential basis pending home sales rose ~9%. This is largely in part because mortgage rates have been low, creating an attractive entry into the market for buyers. Other factors include WFH advantages with greater space, civil unrest in cities, less expenses on other activities, etc. Given below is a graph for pending home sales [notice the surge in the months of July and August]:

We firmly believe that this strong sentiment carried forward by buyers in the market is still not priced in furniture stocks. This is because pending home sales usually take some time to close from the date of the contract. An Expert from “realtor.com” has the following to say:

“There’s no hard or fast answer, but typically if a buyer is getting a loan, the total under contract time is about 30 to 60 days," George explains. "If a buyer is paying cash, the closing can take place in as little as a week.”

This means that there would be a lag in the time from finalizing the purchase of a home, to moving in, and eventually buying more furniture. This is why we expect more orders and revenue to continue for Bassett for several quarters to come. Even though the stock has already shot up considerably since this encouraging news at the beginning of September [BSET +20%], we expect greater upside when newly purchased homes are fitted with furniture.

Furniture & Housing Stocks

Importantly, housing related stocks such as Lennar (LEN), PulteGroup (PHM), Toll Brothers (TOL), Meritage Homes (MTH) are all at 5-year and lifetime highs. Furniture stocks are the next-in-line beneficiary of this trend, and Bassett and Hooker (HOFT) are still well below highs from a couple years ago. It is very much a snowball effect, where if a few major players leading the way do well, then their counterparts -- beneficiaries, suppliers -- are pulled along and start to do well also. In the case of housing and furniture, the former did well and this created demand for furniture.

As you can see above, Bassett along with Hooker have fallen the most from their highest price-points, respectively. This shows that both these stocks have the potential for the most upside and shareholder returns compared to more well known Haverty (HVT) and La-Z-Boy (LZB), who have both already crossed their 5-year highs and are almost at all-time record levels. This is why Bassett and Hooker are more attractive and are on our watch list because of their outright value positions.

5-year chart of housing stocks. Meritage Homes has been the out-performer. Let us see what they have to say about the housing industry.

Industry Homebuilder Report: Meritage Homes

Shares of homebuilder Meritage Homes popped 15% in the month of September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In September, Meritage announced a whopping 73% YoY jump in total home orders for July and August combined. Earlier, Meritage coined May and June as two of its "highest selling months ever", with home orders hitting a record high of 3,600 during the second quarter. The homebuilder's second quarter net earnings surged 78% year over year. Historically low mortgage interest rates, tight supply of used homes on sale, and consumer preferences for homes that can accommodate more members in today's work-from-home scenario are some of the factors driving home sales in the U.S.

"It's been anything, but a normal spring selling season. I can't remember another time like this in all my 35 years leading Meritage." – CEO Steven J. Hilton during Meritage Home's second quarter earnings call

This is incredibly encouraging for Bassett, as this robust housing market will lead to more furniture sales for the company.

Improving Cash Position and FCF for Bassett

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Cash, Cash Equiv. QoQ

The company has a very attractive net cash position with zero debt [both short term and long term, excluding lease liabilities] of $48.7 million, or $4.82 per share [up from $3.71 per share year end 2019]. This represents a healthy 31% of the current stock price.

Due to Covid-19, the company has done an excellent job of managing working capital and costs, leading to a surge in FCF for the 9 months ending in August to the tune of $15.3 million, or $1.51 per share. This is a yield of 9.6% which is very attractive, on just 9 months results.

Bassett Catalysts

Orders

Demand is starting to build up and at a rapid click. The 39% increase in wholesale orders YoY in September is an incredibly robust sign of the pace of furniture growth continuing to be unabated. To add, there was also a 40% YoY increase in overall incoming orders for the month of August. On a whole, this backlog will help the company increase top-line.

Housing

US pending home sales have jumped 24% in August over the same month a year earlier. On a sequential basis pending home sales rose ~9%. Housing market had a record month in June, growing 20.7% in existing home sales, and then growing further in July to 24.7% from the June period. We believe that the factors that have led to this record-breaking leap in housing will continue to be strong and be a leading catalyst of furniture sales in the next fiscal year 2021.

Cash

The company has $4.82 per share in cash, which is 31% of today’s stock price. This is very attractive and can act as a cushion towards Covid-19-related expenses as well as help towards growth.

Long 118-year history with 103 stores

Bassett has a long 118-year history and has persevered through worse times than these. As of 2019, they have a total of 103 stores in operation – 70 company owned and 33 licensed stores. This is a sign that they are in a better position to handle this pandemic period, and in the August quarter press release they have mentioned that they are gaining market share as well.

Dividend

The reinstatement of the dividend to $0.125 is a good sign that the company's business is doing very well. Bassett has had a history of special dividend payouts in 2015, 2016, and 2017. With accretive cash mounting on the B/S, as well as Bassett’s impressive FCF per share, we think there are more special dividends to be made going forward.

Insider Buying

There has been a lot of insider buying as well as corporate buybacks. CEO Robert Schillman has been leading the pack, with 30,000 shares being bought amongst a slew of similar purchases of Bassett stock seen as transactions in his account [see image below].

Bassett Risks

US-China Trade War

If the US-China trade war doesn’t peter out in the following months, then we could continue to see tariffs being placed on incoming goods. This could be a concern for the company which imports its fabric from China.

Competition

The furniture industry is a heavily fragmented space, with many players. Bassett will have to reinvent and maintain its market share, otherwise it could risk losing out. Their 118-year history has proven, however, that they are not easy to knock out of balance.

Conclusion

The YoY wholesale order growth for this company in September of 39% is a healthy sign that people are continuing to purchase new homes and buy new furniture. Our guidance is that Bassett will continue to meet this order demand with lower turnaround times on expedited incoming shipments of raw materials from Asia, ramped up production with opening facilities, and pending homes taking 2 months to be finalized. Getting back furloughed employees and hiring people to work will be of marginal expense. Cash on the B/S is increasing, FCF is robust, and a growing dividend [along with probable special dividends, as seen in 2017, 2016, and 2015] seems on the horizon from Bassett.

