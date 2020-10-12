Goodbye Internal Combustion Engine, Hello Electric Vehicles

With an eye on geopolitics, we are invested in three foreign manufacturers of light-to-heavy EV’s, two of which have a major presence in the US.

It has become clear that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) more broadly, and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) more narrowly with respect to heavy vehicles, will roll past internal combustion engines (ICEs) over the next decade.

There is no longer any question that electric vehicles will eventually replace internal combustion engines. In Norway, the global electric car leader, sales of battery electric cars edged up to 48% of all new car registrations from January to the end of June (a percentage that is steadily rising). California, as another example, has recently announced that it plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. And, waving the white flag, BP (BP), among the oil majors, expects the demand for fossil fuels to decline 75% over the next 30 years and has announced that it will slash oil production by 40% and redeploy its capital into renewable energy.

While all eyes have been on the revolutionary Elon Musk, larger companies are now hustling to survive and thrive in the EV world. Investors must step back and make difficult choices if they are to capitalize on this transformation to green(er) vehicles. We are combining a ‘country approach’ – China, Germany, Japan, (and the US) – with a light-to-heavy vehicle ‘product approach’.

BYD

Starting with BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) standing for, “Build Your Dreams”. Now, I am not a Warren Buffett groupie but here is one case where we followed him into this Chinese powerhouse. BYD has sprawling industrial interests but is dominant in electric vehicles including cars, trucks, and buses. The company even two years ago had almost 90,000 electric buses on the road in 200 cities there. But, news abounds for BYD globally where, for example, they have buses in Finland, throughout the EU – in Germany, Hungary, Norway, and Spain – and in Washington and Kansas City. Beyond transit, BYD is also making a move into electric minivans in India, as well as in luxury sedans and short-haul commercial vehicles. On just the battery side of things, the company is well positioned and, in fact, announced recently that it will supply its blade batteries to Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) that we will look at in a minute. Who says you must compete head-to-head with Tesla (TSLA)?

BYD’s fundamental financial indicators are also impressive. Compliments of SA, we see a company that: a) has suffered few ill-effects from the pandemic consistent with the view that China has bounced back faster than other countries, and b) is aggressively managed but conservatively structured, a combination I like. (Note: The percentages in the tables below reflect changes Q2 2020 versus Q2 2019, whereas the dollar amounts show the previous 4 quarters of performance.)

Revenue, hopefully rising indicating that clients have not walked away during the global health and economic crises that are upon us.

Gross profit margin, wherein a positive trend means the company is not ‘buying revenue’ but, rather, pushing growth down the P&L.

Operating margin, demonstrating the delivery of that form of leverage or, if not, cost control necessary in changing macro circumstances.

Net income, signaling that which is available to shareholders today or ‘storable’ in the form of retained earnings for future growth.

Operating cash flow, extracting that which is generated internally, above the din of investing and financing cash flows.

Liquidity, I prefer the ‘purer’ quick ratio, excluding inventory, with current ratio as my fallback; it should be above 1.0.

Leverage, total liabilities-to-net-worth as a fundamental indicator of how well capitalized a company is presently as well as for future growth.

BYD Q3 ’19 - Q2 ‘20 Change / Revenue +28% / $18B Change / Gross Profit +69% / $3B Change / Operating Income +91% / $737M Change / Net Income +114% / $258M Change / Op. Cash Flow +516% / $5B Liquidity: Current Ratio 1.1x Leverage: T.L. to Equity 1.9x

As for price performance, against a PE of 197, of the 11 analysts that cover BYDDY, 2 have it as a “buy”, 1 as an “outperform”, 5 as a “hold”, and 3 as a “sell”; talk about standard deviation. With only 3 analysts making projections, those forecasts are just as meaningless. However, we know for sure what we have actually experienced which, in our case, is a stock up 141% – far outperforming any index – since we first started to accumulate it on February 20th of this year; whopping alpha.

Data by YCharts

Daimler

With Daimler, things are rocky financially. But, before we ‘go there’, let us look at a couple of strategic / competitive issues. Comparatively, VW/Audi (OTCPK:VWAGY) is 40% larger in terms of revenue. So why not them? For the compelling reason, IMO, that Daimler is #1 worldwide in heavy-truck sales including Freightliner in the United States. Daimler: a) claims 4+ million in electric truck (and bus) miles driven in the EU, North American, and Japan, b) shipped their first electric Freightliner semi over a year ago, and c) is testing an all-electric truck with food distribution giant Sysco (SYY), etc.

Moreover, having put FCEV’s on the back burner for automobiles, Daimler recently announced, “a rugged fuel cell truck designed for long haul transport”. The is an important development because it reflects a reality, IMO, that, whereas batteries are where-it’s-at in cars, fuel cells are more desirable to power big rigs, long distances, where infrastructure necessary for short-wait refueling is less developed but can be with a terminal-based approach.

Just as exciting for me is that Daimler is well along in proving its self-driving technology. Think of it – if the company is able to couple electric and self-driving technologies, it will have not only contributed greatly to a cleaner planet, but it stands to all but eliminate two of the most expensive aspects of truck manufacturing and operations those being the costs of cabs and drivers. Commercial propositions work anytime but especially during economic downturns.

Like its German brethren, Daimler has suffered greatly from the pandemic. Things are down right through their P&L. However, their balance sheet is in reasonably good shape especially in a near-zero interest rate world. In other words, they are poised to rebound.

Daimler Q3 ’19 - Q2 ‘20 Change / Revenue -34% / $175B Change / Gross Profit -57% / $24B Change / Operating Income -6% / $822M Change / Net Income -49% / -$394M Change / Op. Cash Flow +368% / $16B Liquidity: Current Ratio 1.2x Leverage: T.L. to Equity 4.1x

For us, the strategic / competitive / environmental / commercial arguments for investing in Daimler’s ADR’s outweigh more sobering financial factors. Ergo, we crossed the table on July 21st and, since that date, DMLRY has outperformed all major indexes as the chart below demonstrates; continuing alpha, fingers crossed.

Data by YCharts

Toyota

Years ago, before I popped a disc in my neck forcing me to give up my clubs, I would occasionally golf with the head of our Singapore office, a great amateur who could drill it 320 every time right down the middle. Steve had an impish look about him and always on the par-5’s as he began to set up, his eyes twinkled before, as if no one was listening, he said, “Tee it up sweet, and let the big dog eat.” Well, in the vehicle business, Toyota (TM) is the big dog.

“Toyota: Let the big dog eat.”

We bought the first of our two lots of TM in 2017. Other than paying a reasonable dividend against which Japan withholds taxes, the ADR’s have done absolutely nothing for us, nada. Our average cost is within a percent of what we paid. Pathetic, except when considering what the vehicle business will probably look like under threat of climate change – the need for clean(er) powered cars and trucks – and what the pandemic probably means for continued lower vehicle sales. Look at Toyota’s numbers and you will see why we are drawn to the manufacturer; under extremely difficult circumstances, we see survival:

Toyota Q3 ’19 - Q2 ‘20 Change / Revenue -40% / $249B Change / Gross Profit -62% / $42B Change / Operating Income -98% / $16B Change / Net Income -77% / $14B Change / Op. Cash Flow -26% / $31B Liquidity: Current Ratio 1.1x Leverage: T.L. to Equity 1.7x

Eighteen professional analysts follow TM with 8 pegging it as a “buy”, 2 as an “outperform”, 6 a “hold”, and 2 a “sell”. Their median price target is $149.79 representing a premium of 13% over Friday’s close.

When vehicle manufacturers fall by the wayside because of pandemic / recession or the need to transform from ICE to EV’s, Toyota will pick up market-share; the company is nearly ready to do so. Now some have criticized Toyota for not moving fast enough into BEV’s. Fair enough, but we must remember that its well-received hybrids are a form of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), as are plug-ins (PHEVs). So, it is not as though the Japanese giant has simply put its head in the sand and ignored the need to move away from fossil fuels. In any event, Toyota is now pushing forward with an attractive line of BEV’s and an ultra-compact. In addition, they are soon to roll-out a fuel cell, zero-emissions, semi that some believe could stop Nikola (NKLA) and others in their tracks.

USA

If/when I become convinced that Ford (F) or General Motors (GM) is competitively advantaged for the brave new world of EV’s, we will put money down. For the time being, know that Toyota is nipping at their heels at #3 in the US with important operations here. In trucks, Daimler’s Freightliner is #1 most popular semi-truck in North America also with important operations in the US.

The reality is that two major irreversible forces are converging on the ‘vehicle business’: a) the transformation from dirty to clean fuel, and b) changes in the basic demand for cars and trucks raised by the pandemic and reflected in e-tailing, tele-commuting, etc. We are betting that BYD, Daimler, and Toyota are best positioned to survive and thrive amidst these challenges and that many other competitors will eventually fall away. At the same time, we believe that global tensions and posturing mandate geopolitical diversification which, for us, means investing in China, the EU/Germany, Japan, and through them, the US.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYDDY, DMLRY, TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who understands your unique needs and puts your interests ahead of their own. Remember, there are added considerations in owning foreign securities including those associated with ADR sponsorship, buying and selling the pinks, foreign withholding taxes on dividends, and fees. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.