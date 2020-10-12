The last couple of months have been quite volatile for precious metals investors as the Gold Juniors Index (GDX) fallen more than 20% despite a run of the mill 10% correction in the price of gold (GLD). Fortunately, this pullback has led to improved valuations for some gold producers, with Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) being one of the names that went on the sale rack earlier this month. The Mexican gold producer just came off of a near-record quarter at its El-Limon Guajes Mine and is trading at just $138.60/oz based on its 10.4 million-ounce resource base. Given the strong Q3 production results and relative undervaluation to peers, I believe any pullbacks below C$19.45 would present low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Website)

Torex Gold released its Q3 production results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 131,790 ounces, the second-best quarter ever for the mine. This exceptional performance is even more impressive given that it followed a government-mandated shutdown in Q2 related to COVID-19, and the company had to deal with social distancing measures to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 transmissions. Based on the solid Q3 performance, Torex's year-to-date production is sitting at 299,800~ ounces, and the company is on track to trounce its revised guidance outlook of 405,000 ounces at the mid-point. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company News Release)

If we look at the table above, we can see that Torex's throughput bounced back considerably following the shutdown, from 7,560 tonnes per day in Q2 to 12,870 tonnes per day in Q3. This marks the second-best quarter for throughput in the past two years, with the previous record being set in Q4 2018 at 13,011 tonnes per day. Meanwhile, average underground ore mined had one of its best quarters for productivity, with 1,230 tonnes per day mined. For investors looking solely at the headlines, production was down 5% year-over-year (Q3 2019: 138,145 ounces), but it's important to put the current results in context. While gold production was down slightly, the company was up against a record quarter and extremely tough year-over-year comps and also dealing with COVID-19. Therefore, I believe the Q3 results were as impressive, if not more impressive than the previous record quarter in Q3 2019, given the operational headwinds.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, Q2 was a rough quarter for Torex Gold, but at no fault to the company. The company was forced to shut down for nearly two months and had to process low-grade stockpiles even when it did begin operations. However, year-to-date gold production is now sitting at 299,800 ounces and on track to easily beat the revised guidance mid-point of 405,000 ounces. Assuming Torex Gold has a soft quarter and only produces 120,000 ounces of gold, we will see a 5% beat on the guidance mid-point (424,800 ounces vs. 405,000-ounce guidance). However, if Torex can put together another strong quarter of 125,000 ounces or more, we should see the company beat guidance by over 6% and easily surpass the upper end of its guidance range. For comparative purposes, Q4 2019 production was 125,151 ounces, so a 125,000-ounce quarter is certainly doable.

(Source: Company News Release)

While it's too early to dig into exact cost figures for the quarter, we can infer what costs might look like based on the production. As noted by the company, the average realized gold price in Q3 was $1,880/oz, and the company sold 133,000~ ounces of gold in the quarter. This figure is slightly above the 132,500~ ounces sold in Q3 2019, and that quarter enjoyed all-in sustaining costs of just $675/oz, more than 30% below the industry average. Therefore, if we add in some potential cost escalations related to COVID-19, it would not be unrealistic to assume that all-in sustaining costs came in at $750/oz or lower. To be on the conservative side, I have used the upper end of this range and an estimate of $750/oz for Q3 2020.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the above chart, the previous record all-in sustaining cost margins were in Q3 2019, with all-in sustaining costs of $675/oz, and a gold price of $1,478/oz, which translated to all-in sustaining cost margins of $803/oz. Assuming all-in sustaining costs of $750/oz for Q3 2020 and subtracting this from the average realized gold price of $1,880/oz, Torex Gold should report all-in sustaining cost margins of $1,130/oz or higher for Q3 2020. This would translate to a year-over-year increase of over 40% in all-in sustaining cost margins, an incredible growth rate, which should translate to significant free-cash-flow when the Q3 results are reported.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, based on Torex's cash generation and a near-record quarter for gold production, the company managed to pay down $72 million in debt in Q3 and now has a net cash position for the first time in years. Not only will this lead to improved earnings with no further interest expense as a minor headwind, but it should also lead to a small re-rating for the company as there are few gold producers out there with net cash positions currently. This is because most have taken on significant debt to fund their growth and do not benefit from the industry-leading margins that Torex does, allowing the company to pay down its debt as quickly as it has. It's worth noting that the company should have been closer to a net cash position in Q2, but it decided to draw on its revolving credit facility as a precaution when the COVID-19 news hit. Let's take a look at the technical picture:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see in the chart above, Torex Gold has been trading in a range for several years now but continues to make higher lows within this long-term range. While it's too early to know if the stock will break out of this range, this would be a very bullish development if it occurred. This is because breakouts of this size generally lead to at least 50% rallies and often continue for years. Therefore, investors should keep a close eye on the C$23.00 level, as a yearly close above C$23.00 would likely target a move to C$30.00 within 18 months. We currently have strong weekly support at C$19.00, which is also an area where the valuation becomes very attractive.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While it's too early for concrete Q3 numbers for Torex Gold as they'll be reported in November, the company had a blow-out quarter, and we're likely to see significantly improved costs below $750/oz and record all-in sustaining cost margins. I would expect this to translate to a record year for revenue for the company and a record year for all-in sustaining cost margins. Even though Torex is a single-asset producer and the company is operating out of a Tier-2 jurisdiction, the industry-leading margins and operational excellence offset much of this jurisdiction risk, as does the very reasonable valuation of below $140.00/oz. Therefore, if we were to see a correction in Q4 below C$19.45, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.