3 Lessons I Wish Someone Told Me In My Twenties

Often we learn valuable lessons that could've completely changed our lives if we knew them earlier.

As I get older – not old, just old...er - I occasionally like to consider life experiences that have taught me valuable lessons which I wish I would've been taught when I was younger.

Experience is often the meanest and most painful teacher. Humans have the ability to learn from the experiences of others, to avoid the pain in the lessons but also to benefit from the knowledge in their younger years.

As I review my lifetime of experience in business banking, investing, and the financial sector. I found three lessons my 20-year-old self would have truly benefited from. Let's dive right in!

Lesson One: Start Investing Now, Even if Just a Few Dollars at a Time.

Right out of the gate with my limited time talking to my younger self, I would try to inspire a need to get investing right away. The longer your money sits in the market, the more income it has a chance to generate.

Think of those initial funds, no matter how small like a few flakes of snow tumbling down a cliff face. Over time they pick up a few more, and a few more and a few more. Soon my $10 monthly deposits are earning $10 a month on their own and the flakes become a snowball and into an avalanche of income.

Buying monthly paying securities will help that process move even more effectively at first. You can have diversification of security type and sector even when investing small amounts of money. For example, I have personally held two PIMCO funds that pay monthly distributions for years. PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), both of which yield over 9%.

These funds also offer DRIP discounts so if your incoming distributions cannot purchase full shares, most brokerages will issue you fractional shares, keeping the benefit going.

Moving into the preferred space, Targa Resources Partners, 9.00% Series A Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (NGLS.PA) yields 9.2% currently but begins floating in November with a base rate of 7.71% and the boost from one-month LIBOR (currently 0.15%). This means at current prices, NGLS-A will yield 8.0% and pay dividends monthly. This monthly dividend may vary slightly month to month as LIBOR shifts. Note that NGLS-A issues a K-1, and Targa does have the option to redeem these preferred shares at any time after 11/1/2020 at par $25, but we don't expect that to happen immediately.

With commission-free trading, there are few reasons left to not invest excess money into the market. Buying fixed income for example that pays monthly can help keep your investments and income stream growing even if you need to stop depositing any more money for a few months.

Starting early, even if just a few dollars, can make a massive difference down the road.

$100 invested at a 9% yield would turn into $5,657 after 45 years. It also would generate $509.13 of annual income vs. $9 originally. Time has a massive impact on compounding returns. Even a little that is able to run a long time, can turn into a whole lot.

Lesson Two: Stop Competing on Returns That Don't Match Your Goals.

Most humans by nature are competitive. We love to compete and be the best. Victory is a sweet smell. Yet this often can be detrimental to progress in various aspects of our lives. In a marriage, you don't compete to be better at being married than someone else's spouse. The comparison game leads to only hurt feelings and ruined relationships.

Likewise, your retirement savings and goals are not a realm where you need to be actively comparing and competing with others. This can lead to numerous errors. This list is not exhaustive:

Taking on too much risk to beat a competitor

Buying investments you don't understand because someone else is

Chasing returns by buying late and selling early

Believing in preserving capital at all costs

We need to keep our eyes on the prize. Not straying to the left or the right. One well-read source says: "wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction." Chasing after someone else's returns in an effort to beat them is a fool's errand. We often will take risks in an effort to "get ahead" of someone we believe is in front of us or beating us. Yet in the race to retirement, your goals are not aptly comparable to anyone else, so you should not risk capsizing your ship in an effort to beat someone else to your own boat slip.

You need to set your own goal tailored to the life in retirement you want, with an understanding of the ability you have to save now. This goal needs also to consider how much time you have left to save. Starting early as I mentioned above can make any goal more achievable.

Start early. Focus on your goals. Time for lesson three.

Lesson Three: Unrealized Gains Come and Go, Get the Bird in Hand Now.

We love to count our chickens before they hatch, don't we?

"Look at these eggs!" We say, "I'll have so many chickens!"

We might not be literally celebrating actual chickens unless you are Treading Softly (a Lead expert in our group High Dividend Opportunities) since he does literally celebrate his chickens, but we do celebrate gains that we haven't realized.

According to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 1979, 10-day old chicks had a mortality rate of 1.2%-52.9% in a commercial hatchery depending on when in the hatching cycle they hatched. Yes, they really did do a study like this in 1979. It was found that chicks that hatched early or late saw much higher death rates than those who hatched at the prime time.

With more than a 50% loss rate possible, no wonder the saying survives to not count your chickens before they hatch. I guess you shouldn't count them until 10 days after hatching too!

Investors are largely guilty of doing this with their investments. They count unrealized gains, or losses, as actual gains or losses. Yet they rapidly can increase or decrease without warning. Another classic saying is a bird in hand is better than two in a bush. The idea of both is not to count on possible returns when you can have actual returns.

Dividends received are birds in hand or living 11-day old chicks. They are unable to be taken from you and they can be put to work. Unrealized gains are the mirage in the desert. It looks great when you log into your brokerage account, but in all honesty, they do nothing for you just sitting there.

Rolling dividends and distributions back into the market to keep producing more should be the focus of any investor who wants to be a serious investor and not a day-trader in investor clothing.

Conclusion

As the time travel portal pulls me back to the present. I hope the impact of those three lessons will take root.

They were:

Start early.

Focus on your goals.

Get tangible returns - income investing

You are never too young to get your retirement goals on track. Stop looking at others and comparing yourself. Look at your goals and get a plan in action. You may not have 45 years until retirement, but it does not mean you are out of reach of improving your quality of life in retirement.

You can do it. We're all in this together. The quality of your retirement does not negatively impact the quality of mine. So we're not competitors or adversaries but both sojourners knowing this stage of life is transitional.

You can travel alone, but you don't have to. You can succeed alone, but you don't have to. If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

