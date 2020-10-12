Dan Bilzerian, the CEO of publicly-listed company Ignite International Brands (OTCQX:BILZF), is facing turmoil currently. Dan Bilzerian is a well-renowned insta-celebrity who boasts his life to his 30 million-plus followers. On the face of it, it is easy to envy Bilzerian and his brand 'Ignite' which he uses his Instagram following to market. Bilzerian has access to a huge audience and thus, if you didn't have access to its financial reports or statements, you would think it was a sizable and healthy company. This would be more down to its presumably astute marketing techniques rather than its leadership - I will go into more detail about the fragile nature of the team that runs this company later. The truth is Ignite is looking increasingly likely to become a COVID fatality. The company is burning through a serious amount of cash and its starting to close in on the entity. As you can probably already tell, I am advising investors to stay away from Ignite, it's not even worth a trade.

Source: bbc.co.uk - Dan Bilzerian

Dan Bilzerian

First of all, I think it's important to cover the personality behind the Ignite brand. Bilzerian is an internet personality and Instagrammer known for living his lavish lifestyle. This lifestyle is heavily portrayed on his Instagram, which can be found here. He is also the CEO, Chairman, and founder of Ignite.

As this is an article on Ignite, readers may wonder why Dan Bilzerian is worth noting. Well, in Ignite's case, there has been huge recent coverage of Dan Bilzerian as he is a well-known personality and there has also been a large amount of coverage on Ignite. In fact, for a long time, the general consensus was that Dan Bilzerian obtained all his money from Poker when actually a lot of expenses were being paid through Ignite - quite surprising considering the poor performance seen in the Ignite brands. Bilzerian would argue its part of the marketing techniques of the business, but I would argue that it doesn't work and hasn't worked for a long time and that he is now merely using Ignite for his own benefit. I do not believe that Bilzerian has much knowledge, nor experience, surrounding CBD or how to run a business, so to have as much power as he does have is concerning. Particularly, when you look at his Instagram and it appears that he rarely works.

Ignite recent performance

Ignite sell a broad range of CBD products and also sell apparel too. Recent news has shown that Ignite is facing serious concerns regarding its core business and that an already unhealthy company is getting worse.

First, there is the leadership team, in fact, there have been four changes to the president role over the last 4 years. There has been no real harmony in the Ignite leadership team. This isn't really surprising when considering who the CEO is. A man who doesn't really work at all and so it would be hard to make any real difference at Ignite if you were to join the board. At this point, it is already a ticking time bomb. For a CEO, Bilzerian is rarely seen in any of the company's press releases or filings, which means one can assume that the president is predominantly involved in the actual running of the business.

Source: ignitecbd.com

Looking at the 2019 financial results, Ignite reported a colossal $67 million loss over the last financial year. This is against a market capitalization of just $40 million. Yes, Ignite's losses exceeded the company's market valuation. Over the period, the majority of the cash generated wasn't actually from operations. Rather, it was from investors. Ignite booked $25 million in proceeds from the issuance of shares, $19.9 million from convertible debt, and $23.7 million from a short-term promissory note. Ignite's claim is that its CBD products aren't just available online but also in stores across the world, but to this I am unsure. Ignite doesn't actually give a specific figure for what chains or stores actually stock its product. All they reported was they achieved just over $300,000 in royalties over the last financial year. This lack of transparency seems a common occurrence with Ignite - I advise any reader or investor to go digging on Ignite and you will find accessing financial information is quite hard. Even when you click on the company's investor relations, it actually takes you to the company's retail site with no information on press releases. Much of the information I have obtained is from other sources and the Canadian stock exchange website.

I think it's quite clear to see where Ignite's huge losses and cash went - into parties and 'marketing' expenses. In 2019, Ignite's budget for marketing and spending was a huge $22.6 million. For every dollar in sales, two dollars was spent on general and administrative costs. There is no definitively saying that everything Bilzerian owns or spends his cash on is paid for by Ignite, but there is certainly a case to say a lot of his expenses may come under 'marketing'. Over the last financial year, total operating expenses amounted to $45 million, this compared to a measly gross profit of just $2.1 million.

As I previously said, Ignite shareholders have also experienced a huge amount of share dilution which has driven the share price lower, this was necessary well because without it Ignite would be unable to stay afloat. Total number of shares in issue increased from 87 million to 257 million at the end of December 2019. Shareholders have been getting undercut time and time again and it surprises me that Ignite still manages to get funding from investors considering how unhealthy their balance sheet is.

Ignite outlined how reliant they are on financing:

Although the Company has been successful in the past in obtaining financing, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain adequate financing in the future or that such financing will be on terms that are acceptable to the Company

In fact, the reliance on raising funds is so heavy that they talked about the fact there may be doubt about their ability to continue as a going concern without it:

The uncertainty of the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations and its success in raising additional capital funding may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Here, the company has been explicit about how drastic the situation is and how easily they burn cash through its unsuccessful 'marketing' programs.

Ignite has also entered into a number of transactions with parties related to Dan Bilzerian which were also outlined in the report. In fact, near all of the related party expenses were in relation to Dan Bilzerian. I have outlined a few of them below.

The Company reimbursed a total of $1,323,738 in Ignite business expenses incurred by the CEO.

The Company incurred a total of $325,016 in marketing fees from a company owned the CEO.

The Company incurred travel expenses of $360,259 from a company owned by the CEO

• The Company entered into a Shared Services Agreement ("SSA") with Blitz NV ("Blitz"), a company related to the CEO. In connection with the SSA, the Company paid Blitz $381,742 for reimbursement of salaries.

The Company paid licensing fees of $92,862 to a Company owned by the CEO.

The Company made lease payments of $197,136 to a company owned the CEO.

One which really stands out is the travel expenses. Dan Bilzerian incurred $325,000 worth of travel expenses over the last year. Were these real business expenses? I assume that these are also tied to the 'marketing' of Ignite products through his Instagram, which itself shows that he spends a large amount of his time traveling. I wonder whether investors are happy with cash being allocated in this manner.

There has also been some extensive coverage regarding Dan Bilzerian's huge LA mansion, which he claimed was paid for through his poker playing career. Which he has continued to cite as the reason for his wealth but professional poker players have actually said that Dan is nowhere near the standard that he says he is. It was found that Ignite was actually picking up the bill for this mansion that came to the tune of $200,000 a month. Now Bilzerian and Ignite have exited the property, Forbes reported. Curtis Heffernan a former Ignite president has actually filed a suit against Ignite for unfair dismissal where he refused to approve his bosses (Bilzerian's) huge and extravagant expenditures. Hefferman even gave more detail on some of the expenses which included $40,000 for a climbing wall and $15,000 for a ping pong table. This does also beg the question, where even do these payments tie into marketing? They provide no direct benefit to Ignite at all, only to Bilzerian.

It looks like more recently (Q1 2020), Ignite had started to somewhat scale back costs, but nowhere near what is necessary to actually make the company financially stable. Losses from operations were still $8.2 million in just 3 months alone, down from $11 million the prior year. An improvement but one from a horrific quarter in the previous year.

Conclusion

With the reasons I have now highlighted, it is clear to see Ignite is nearing breaking point. The company's shares now stand down 80% over the last year alone. Ignite is running out of time and cash and so is Bilzerian. The company has relied on the willingness of investors to put up the cash for its ludicrous spending, but as its market capitalization spirals lower this will become far harder. Ignite have found themselves between a rock and a hard place - I wonder if any more investors will be willing to give Ignite more money? To me it's completely futile at this point, there is no sign of a turnaround with Ignite burning huge amounts of cash with minimal revenues - operationally Ignite is dreadful. Stay far away from Ignite, or if you own shares sell up and bail the sinking ship.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.