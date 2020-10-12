Reilly's Rules - Fear is a useful emotion unless it rules you.

We got on a plane this week. We were invited to a very special golf course in New Jersey called Due Process Stables. It has a colorful history and is VERY private. In fact, it only has about 60 members. You could tell by the condition of the golf course that it doesn't get the play of most and the golf course is all the better for it. As you probably know, I am a golf nut. I feel that it is, quite simply, the greatest game ever invented. Its greatness lies in that it serves as a metaphor for life teaching us about ourselves and playing companions. The invitation alone would usually be enough to get me scrambling to purchase a plane ticket, but the pandemic had me a little hesitant. After considering all of my options, I chose to put fear aside and get on a plane. I would be playing with some of my closest and dearest friends who I haven't seen in over a year. It was well worth it and the folks at Delta Airlines did their very best to make it a smooth ride and as comfortable as possible. I found that while the plane and airport were only about 25-30% of capacity, people were, in general, much nicer than usual in the hustle and bustle of air travel. It was a pleasant surprise. It was invigorating to see my friends and my only regret was not getting to see more friends, clients and mom. I needed to make some concessions to Rona and make sure that everyone was kept safe. Don't let fear rule you.

The summer for the market is usually a quiet time with little returns to show for it, but this year was different. This year we saw the market elevate during what is seasonally a slow return period. We are now approaching the much more profitable November through May period. Given the charge by the bulls in the slow summer period, we would expect the winter period to be ruled by the bulls as well. The extreme in market valuations, pandemic conditions and bumpy election period may not be able to hold bulls back. We will be giving the market a hard look as to whether or not to increase risk in the coming weeks as we look to take advantage of a bumpy election and bumpy market all while trying to be mindful that we could be in a range bound market.

The bulls have taken back the ball over the last two weeks. While September was a mess, October is off to a pleasant start. S&P 500 closed this week at 3,477. The last time we sent out our weekly note we postulated that there would be support for the S&P 500 at the June highs of 3,234. The market put in its most low 4 days later at 3,209. Not bad for government work. We still think that a market sell-off of 15% from its peak could put in a nice base for markets to rest for a time. That is on par with the Gore v. Bush fiasco. That brings us to 3,049. 3,000 on the S&P 500, if reached, will act as strong support. We suspect that we could be 9 months into another 2-year consolidation range between 3,140 and 3,500. That would be very healthy for the market and would portend a move higher into the 4,000 area on the S&P.

Stay safe.

Disclosure: This blog is informational and is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. If you are thinking about investing consider the risk. Everyone's financial situation is different. Consult your financial advisor.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.