Forget The Election - These 2 Top Picks Win No Matter What

We highlight two of our current top picks that we expect to outperform regardless of who wins the election.

If and when corporate taxes are hiked, we expect REITs and other tax-exempt companies to outperform.

It appears increasingly likely to us that sooner or later, taxes will need to increase as the current deficit cannot go on forever.

Depending on who wins the election in November, we could see significant changes to how companies are taxed and regulated.

The US presidential election is just around the corner, and increasingly many readers are starting to ask us how it may affect the REIT sector when compared to tech stocks as an example.

This is the exact topic that we will explore in this article. As you keep reading, please note that our intent is analysis rather than advocacy. We always do our best to keep politics out of Seeking Alpha, save when it directly impacts our investments. And right now, this is one of the biggest concerns:

How will changes to taxes and regulations affect the value of my holdings?

source

The next president will inherit a severely troubled economy and a ballooning deficit. The proposed solutions to fight these problems vary greatly, but one thing appears increasingly likely to us:

Taxes will rise, sooner or later, to pay for all this mess.

If Biden wins, we may see increases in taxes already in 2021. If Trump wins, the tax increases may be pushed another election cycle, but the current deficit sure cannot go on at this pace forever.

Either way, the possibility of higher taxation is a hot topic and it needs to be considered very carefully as it could derail some investments.

As an example, it has been reported that Amazon (AMZN) could see its tax bill rise by billions under Biden’s tax plan.

Among other things, Biden’s plan would:

Close loopholes that allow getting away with much lower taxation.

Impose a minimum 15% tax rate on companies earning >$100 million.

Raise the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28%.

Amazon and other big tech firms could be the prime targets of such policies.

It does not take a genius to understand that higher corporate taxes would likely mean lower profits for shareholders. Given how positively the stock market (SPY, QQQ) reacted to corporate tax cuts in 2017, we think that tax hikes would have the opposite effect on these companies:

Now imagine the same chart, but reversed.

That’s the potential impact of corporate tax hikes on the stocks of certain companies.

However, not all companies are impacted by corporate tax hikes. As an example, REITs are exempt from corporate taxes as long as they pay out 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends.

REITs underperformed in 2017 because they did not benefit from corporate tax cuts, but if corporate taxes are now hiked, REITs would likely outperform as they wouldn’t be harmed as much as other companies. Again, imagine the opposite results with REITs outperforming when corporate taxes are raised:

REITs already are undervalued relative to regular stocks and bonds, and this valuation gap would only grow larger if corporate taxes were increased.

For this reason, among many others, we expect REITs to outperform in the coming years. We think that corporate taxes will go up - whether it is now, next year, or in four years.

REITs have consistently done well under Republican and Democrat leadership, and with significant tax policy changes coming our way, we think that they are a safe haven in today's market. Below we highlight two REITs that we expect to outperform – regardless of who wins the election in November.

Top Pick #1: AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

We can somewhat understand the negative market sentiment for certain property sectors. As an example, the growth of remote working could truly have a long-term impact on the office sector. Similarly, the rise of e-commerce is a real treat for some retail properties.

However, we really struggle to understand how apartment communities are supposedly going to become much less valuable because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Sure, it will cause near-term pain. But no technology can replace a two-room apartment with good amenities in a desirable location. We also don’t buy into the fact that people will want to permanently move out of big cities and relocate elsewhere because of a temporary pandemic. We think that the recent crisis is a pause in urbanization, but not its end. (We discuss this topic in detail in a separate article at High Yield Landlord.)

If you agree, then there are several great opportunities in the apartment REIT sector right now. And the best one is arguably AvalonBay Communities (AVB), which owns Class A apartment communities in strong coastal markets:

source

Since we posted our last Top 5 list, our other apartment REITs have quickly recovered. Our largest holding, Independence Realty (IRT), is up by 41%, and American Campus Communities (ACC) is not far behind at 32%. In comparison, AvalonBay Communities (AVB) remains far behind - up only 9%:

We suspect that AVB has trailed its peers because of its high exposure to coastal markets. Some of this underperformance is probably justified, but the magnitude of it has become too significant.

We agree that sun-belt markets are more attractive right now. However, the market is not giving AVB enough credit for its resilience and ability to adapt through these difficult times. AVB enjoys all the following characteristics:

A-rated balance sheet and capacity to significantly expand leverage.

Desirable properties in supply-constrained markets.

$500 million buyback plan.

$1.75 billion available on its credit facility.

$2.6 billion property development pipeline.

Track record of always bouncing back and outperforming market averages in the long run:

Even through one of the worst crises in history, its cash flow is only expected to drop by a low-to-mid single-digit rate in 2020.

The market focuses heavily on the current market conditions and extrapolates them far into the future. But it ignores that AVB isn’t a passive buy and hold apartment investor. Opposite of that, it's very active and has enormous capital to preserve and even enhance value through buybacks, opportunistic acquisitions, and new property development.

Priced at $155 per share, AVB has ~50% upside to its pre-crisis highs and it pays a sustainable 4.2% dividend yield that has never been cut, not even in 2008-2009. Generally, apartment REITs trade at a 100 basis point spread over the 10-year Treasury. Today, you can buy AVB at a >300 basis point spread which is unprecedented.

Top Pick #2: National Retail Properties (NNN)

Net lease REITs have strongly recovered over the past months. As an example, Realty Income (O) is up by nearly 70% and has already recovered most of its losses. The same is true for most of its peers.

However, one of them has kept underperforming, despite a quick recovery in its fundamentals. National Retail Properties (NNN) still down by over 35% as I write this:

Data by YCharts

We believe that NNN is the best net lease opportunity right now, and we expect its recent underperformance to soon turn into outperformance.

NNN and other net lease REITs collapsed in March / April because they suffered unusually low rent collection rates. However, since then, rent collection rates have quickly bounced back, and by now, NNN has nearly 100% of its rents collected or under a definitive deferral agreement. It is doing so well that it was able to hike its dividend by 1% - marking its 31st consecutive annual increase:

source

The market is telling you that NNN is deeply troubled.

NNN’s management team is telling you that it has it all under control.

Fundamentally, it's not doing any worse than its close peers, but for reasons that we ignore, it has suffered significant underperformance, which has caused it to become undervalued.

Upside to 52-Week Highs NNN 60% O 30%

We remain very bullish on the entire net lease sector and the best pick right now is NNN.

It's quite spectacular to be able to earn a sustainable and growing 5.7% dividend yield from a blue-chip REIT in a 0% interest rate world. As it returns closer to a 3%-4% dividend yield, investors who buy today will enjoy significant upside and income along the way.

Closing Note

Every investment has some political risk, but some are better protected than others. Going into this election cycle, we believe that REITs are the safe haven that investors are looking for.

They are not heavily impacted by proposed changes to taxes.

They generate high and steady income in a near-0% interest rate world.

And they are deeply undervalued with yield spreads at a near-10-year high:

We think that earning a high and growing dividend yield with additional upside potential in today’s market is a very attractive proposition.

And as more investors become aware of that, we expect a bidding of REIT share prices – profiting those who buy early. At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on REIT at the moment. We think that they present the best opportunities ahead of this election.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB; IRT; ACC; NNN; O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.