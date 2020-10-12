The R.I.P. Portfolio's Q3 2020 Update

However, I believe that this portfolio is still well-positioned for the next few years.

The portfolio was overweight Financials and Industrials heading into 2020 and that turned out to be a terrible decision given the fallout from COVID-19.

The portfolio outperformed its benchmark in Q3 2020, but it is still lagging the S&P 500's performance since late 2015.

This real-money portfolio was first introduced to the Seeking Alpha community in December 2015.

The Retire In Peace portfolio, or R.I.P. portfolio, was first introduced to the Seeking Alpha community in December 2015, and I have published quarterly articles that captured the activity and performance of the portfolio since that point in time. The companies that I write about on SA are largely the holdings of the R.I.P. portfolio, so the main purpose for the quarterly articles is to allow for my SA followers to track the performance of the stocks that I write about on this platform.

See the article linked above for additional details on what I would like to accomplish with these quarterly updates. Additionally, the goals for the portfolio and my long-term strategy are identified in the sections below.

Quarterly Market Update

The market finished Q3 2020 near all-time highs despite weak economic indicators, uncertainty related to the U.S. presidential election, and the headwinds caused by the global pandemic.

However, as the chart above shows, the economy and the stock market are on two entirely different pages, as the market continues to tick higher while economic indicators are pointing toward a potential rough patch over the next 12-18 months.

People have been cheering the strong stock market performance and automatically assuming that the economy is doing well, but it is important to note that there is currently a significant disconnect between the stock market and the economy.

Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

And to this point, the earnings backdrop for the companies of the S&P 500 is anything but a rosy picture.

Source: FactSet, Earnings Insight

Notes from the Earnings Insight report (all related to S&P 500 companies):

Q3 2020 estimated earnings are expected to decline by 21% YoY.

Only 67 companies provided earnings estimates for Q3 2020 (well below the five-year average) and 22 of those companies issued negative EPS guidance.

From a valuation perspective, the forward 12-month P/E ratio (21.6) is above both the 5-year average (17.2) and the 10-year average (15.5).

Simply put, the market has been resilient as pundits have been willing to look past the many headwinds but investors really need to ask themselves how long this scenario can really last. In my opinion, not much longer without material changes to the macro environment.

And looking back, from a sector perspective, it has been the same old story - the winners kept winning and the sectors that were lagging the broader market on a YTD basis continued to underperform.

Source: Ziegler Capital Management

As shown, Energy, Financials and Industrials continue to underperform the broader market. I was overweight Financials and Industrials in the R.I.P. portfolio in 2018/2019 so this had a direct impact on the performance. Over the years, I have been heavily invested in Technology (positive), Industrials (negative), Financials (negative, outside of late-2019), Materials (negative) and Healthcare (positive) so the portfolio performance has been subpar for an extended period of time.

Today, I am still playing catch up after the R.I.P. portfolio's poor performance over the first three months of 2020. Looking ahead, I am cautiously optimistic about the portfolio in the near term, but I am still a believer in how the portfolio is positioned for the long haul.

In this article, I will highlight the recent changes to the R.I.P. portfolio and describe how the portfolio performed for the most recent period end.

The R.I.P. Portfolio's Goals And Strategy

I am building this portfolio with retirement in mind, so I have 30-plus years to invest and make adjustments; therefore, the quarterly (and annual) volatility is not a major concern. These funds will stay in the market for the foreseeable future, so the portfolio will have the luxury of compounding for many years.

"Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it... he who doesn't, pays it." - Anonymous

It is also important to note that this is a real-money portfolio. The R.I.P. portfolio consists of five different accounts: a Roth IRA, a Traditional IRA, and three taxable brokerage accounts. These are not my family's main retirement assets, but it is a portfolio that I hope will greatly contribute to a stress-free and relaxing retirement.

The Goals and Strategy section was last updated in June 2020 (increased exposure to the Funds category and decreased exposure to the Industrial category).

Main Investments (i.e., core holdings) - The companies that are considered core holdings should have established management teams that have proven track records of creating value. Furthermore, the companies should have competitive moats and be above-average operators within the respective industries. The core holdings are mainly large-cap companies that are widely held by the financial community and this is by design.

Goals & Strategy - The portfolio seeks primarily long-term capital appreciation by investing mainly in equity securities of high-quality companies that have already shown the ability to produce sustainable earnings growth.

The portfolio aims to beat the benchmark, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), by at least 1% on an annual basis.

Missing out on short-term gains and/or having paper losses are not my main concerns, because I plan to stay committed to my long-term strategy of utilizing a bottoms-up investing philosophy to select companies that I plan to hold for many years.

The portfolio has the following allocation targets and acceptable ranges:

Industry Target Allocations Acceptable Range Industrials/Conglomerates 10% 5-15% Healthcare 10% 5-15% Financials 10% 5-20% Insurance 5% 3-7% Technology 10% 5-15% Communication Services 10% 5-15% Basic Materials 5% 3-7% Funds 20% 15-25% Consumer 15% 10-20% Other* 5% 0-10%

* The Other category comprises of speculative investments in companies that have the potential to create outsized gains over the next three to five years (what I like to refer to as "investing in seedlings"). The investments within this category could eventually become longer-ranged holdings if after further analysis it is determined that the companies indeed have the attributes that I look for.

Contributions - I plan to contribute at least $1,000 of new capital per month to the portfolio and I typically put the new capital to work each and every month, regardless of the performance of the broader market.

Q3 2020 Update

Below you will find the portfolio and its performance, and the activity for the third quarter of 2020.

Company Ticker # of shares Price At 9/30/2020 Beg. Value - 7/1/2020 Activity - Purchases (Sales) Quarterly Unrealized G/L Quarterly Realized G/L Current Value Unrealized Gain (Loss) Portfolio Weighting YOC Current Yield Annual Income General Electric (GE) 340.59 $6.23 $2,324 - $(202) - $2,122 $(4,296) 1% 0.2% 0.6% $14 Westinghouse Air Brake Tech. (WAB) 15.18 61.88 872 - 67 - 939 (55) 0% 0.7% 0.8% 7 Baker Hughes (BKR) 25.00 13.29 385 - (53) - 332 (595) 0% 1.9% 5.4% 18 Honeywell (HON) 49.54 164.61 7,126 - 1,030 - 8,155 2,650 4% 3.3% 2.3% 184 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) 38.00 212.94 6,605 $190 1,297 - 8,092 869 4% 0.0% 0.0% - Raytheon Technologies (RTX) 26.59 57.54 1,625 - (95) - 1,530 (671) 1% 2.3% 3.3% 51 AT&T (T) 249.64 28.51 6,552 847 (281) - 7,117 942 3% 8.4% 7.3% 519 Verizon (VZ) 86.42 59.49 4,124 628 389 - 5,141 1,063 3% 5.3% 4.2% 217 Franklin Income (FKINX) 2882.12 2.08 5,853 - 142 - 5,995 1,160 3% 7.2% 5.8% 346 WisdomTree US Divi Growth ETF (DGRW) 247.47 49.57 10,953 291 1,023 - 12,267 1,984 6% 2.8% 2.8% 337 iShares Core Divi Growth ETF (DGRO) 132.93 39.79 4,965 - 325 - 5,289 786 3% 2.9% 2.9% 156 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate ETF (FREL) 72.90 23.50 1,691 - 22 - 1,713 (71) 1% 4.5% 4.5% 78 Vanguard EM ETF (VWO) 32.00 43.24 832 481 71 - 1,384 142 1% 4.2% 4.2% 59 Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD) 51.47 55.30 2,651 - 196 - 2,846 147 1% 3.7% 3.7% 106 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) 42.26 80.63 1,334 1,972 102 - 3,408 117 2% 2.0% 2.0% 68 Walt Disney (DIS) 34.27 124.08 3,821 - 431 - 4,252 1,668 2% 0.0% 0.0% - Bank of America (BAC.PK) 407.21 24.09 9,599 - 211 - 9,810 3,860 5% 4.9% 3.0% 293 Citigroup (C.PK) 57.26 43.11 2,899 - (431) - 2,468 (125) 1% 4.5% 4.7% 117 KeyCorp (KEY) 89.24 11.93 1,071 - (6) - 1,065 189 1% 7.5% 6.2% 66 Fifth Third Bank (FITB) 51.89 21.32 1,000 - 106 - 1,106 374 1% 6.8% 4.5% 50 Dupont (DD) 9.18 55.48 486 - 23 - 509 (361) 0% 1.6% 2.7% 14 Corteva (CTVA) 55.22 28.81 1,473 - 118 - 1,591 52 1% 1.9% 1.8% 29 Dow Chemical (DOW) 73.67 47.05 2,966 - 500 - 3,466 (242) 2% 5.6% 6.0% 206 Synchrony Financial (SYF) 126.63 26.17 2,783 - 531 - 3,314 431 2% 3.9% 3.4% 111 Target (TGT) 11.80 157.42 1,411 - 447 - 1,857 1,196 1% 4.7% 1.7% 31 Kroger (KR) 139.60 33.91 4,711 - 23 - 4,734 1,184 2% 2.8% 2.1% 101 Starbucks (SBUX) 15.01 85.92 1,099 - 191 - 1,290 580 1% 3.8% 2.1% 27 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 42.59 148.88 5,949 - 391 - 6,341 2,076 3% 4.0% 2.7% 172 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9.02 254.16 2,115 - 178 - 2,293 867 1% 3.7% 2.3% 52 Pfizer (PFE) 289.12 36.70 9,370 - 1,241 - 10,611 1,127 5% 4.6% 4.1% 439 Merck (MRK) 20.98 82.95 1,610 - 130 - 1,740 682 1% 4.8% 2.9% 51 Charles River Labs (CRL) 11.00 226.45 1,918 - 573 - 2,491 1,357 1% 0.0% 0.0% - Teladoc (TDOC) 32.00 219.24 6,107 - 909 - 7,016 5,279 3% 0.0% 0.0% - Cardinal Health (CAH) 6.73 46.95 348 - (32) - 316 (123) 0% 3.0% 4.1% 13 AIG warrants AIGWS 27.00 0.18 38 - (33) - 5 (487) 0% 0.0% 0.0% - MetLife (MET) 76.84 37.17 2,773 - 83 - 2,856 564 1% 6.2% 5.0% 141 Prudential Financial (PRU) 37.47 63.52 2,252 - 128 - 2,380 (50) 1% 6.2% 6.3% 150 Brighthouse Financial (BHF) 4.00 26.91 111 - (4) - 108 (83) 0% 0.0% 0.0% - Principal Financial Group (PFG) 1.11 40.27 46 - (1) - 45 (10) 0% 4.5% 5.5% 2 Apple (AAPL) 71.93 115.81 8,099 (2,174) 2,405 $1,783 8,330 6,251 4% 2.8% 0.7% 59 Twitter (TWTR) 128.00 44.50 3,813 - 1,883 - 5,696 3,249 3% 0.0% 0.0% - Facebook (FB) 8.00 261.90 1,817 - 279 - 2,095 772 1% 0.0% 0.0% - Cisco (CSCO) 175.34 39.39 6,781 1,235 (1,109) - 6,907 1,824 3% 5.0% 3.7% 252 Intel (INTC) 85.51 51.78 4,848 196 (616) - 4,428 1,361 2% 3.7% 2.5% 113 Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) 47.00 30.76 1,183 - 262 - 1,446 438 1% 0.0% 0.0% - Accenture plc (ACN) 5.31 225.99 1,136 - 64 - 1,200 623 1% 3.2% 1.6% 19 General Motors (GM) 170.10 29.59 4,126 208 699 - 5,033 (68) 2% 0.0% 0.0% - Procter & Gamble (PG) 8.95 138.99 1,063 - 180 - 1,243 602 1% 4.2% 2.1% 27 Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) 8.00 87.35 781 - (82) - 699 223 0% 0.0% 0.0% - Tesla (TSLA) 25.00 429.01 5,399 - 5,326 - 10,725 9,393 5% 0.0% 0.0% - Alibaba (BABA) 1.00 293.98 216 - 78 - 294 170 0% 0.0% 0.0% - Wabash National Corp (WNC) 92.76 11.96 982 - 127 - 1,109 (137) 1% 2.4% 2.7% 30 Under Armour (UA) 132.00 9.84 1,167 - 132 - 1,299 (530) 1% 0.0% 0.0% - Other* -- -- -- 10,609 1,171 3,396 - 15,177 3,014 7% 0.3% 0.3% 52 CASH -- -- -- 7 208 -- -- 215 -- 0% -- -- -- $175,873 $5,252 $22,764 $1,783 $203,890 $51,364 100% 3.1% 2.3% $4,777

Industry/Portfolio Companies Value Portfolio Weighting Goal Weighting Over (Under) Industrials/Conglomerates - GE, HON, BKR, WNC, BRK.B, SFTBY, RTX, WAB $23,725.10 12% 10% 2% Healthcare - JNJ, PFE, AMGN, CAH, MRK, CRL, TDOC 30,807.67 15% 10% 5% Financials - BAC, C, KEY, FITB 14,449.07 7% 10% -3% Insurance - AIG*, MET, BHF, PRU, PFG 5,393.98 3% 5% -2% Technology - AAPL, CSCO, INTC, ACN 20,864.09 10% 10% 0% Communication Services - T, VZ, DIS, TWTR, FB 24,301.79 12% 10% 2% Basic Materials - DD, DOW, CTVA 5,565.99 3% 5% -2% Funds - FKINX, DGRW, DGRO, FREL, VWO, SCHD, SCHX 32,901.81 16% 20% -4% Consumer - KR, GM, TGT, UA, BABA, PG, SBUX, SYF, OLLI, TSLA 30,488.33 15% 15% 0% Other - (XIN), (RHE), (FSI), (MTZ), (AVD), (GPRE), (KTOS), GE call options, (APPN), (Z), (NIO), (GTX), (REZI), (LYFT), (UBER), (OTIS), (CARR) 15,176.57 7% 5% 2% Cash 215.39 0% 0% 0% 100% *AIG TARP warrants included in value and weighting

Sales, Purchases & Dividend Activity

Current Makeup Of Portfolio

Below is a graphic from Morningstar that captures a high-level snapshot of the R.I.P. portfolio as of the period-end.

Source: Morningstar

Full Disclosure: The AIG Tarp warrants and GE options are not included in this Morningstar analysis.

There are a few data points that should be highlighted: The holdings of the R.I.P. portfolio are attractively valued when compared to the S&P 500 on a price-to-book basis, but, on the other hand, the portfolio holdings also have significantly lower-than-average ROA and ROE ratios. More simply put, the portfolio is positioned higher on the risk spectrum.

Lastly, the R.I.P. portfolio is highly levered to the Financial Services sector and Large Cap value still makes up approximately 49% of the total assets (down from 60% at the end of fiscal 2018). See more below about how this value-tilt has impacted the portfolio.

Portfolio Performance for the current period and since the portfolio was first introduced to SA community (December 4, 2015)

Return (Q3'20) Return (YTD) Return (Intro) 12.8% 2.4% 48.0% This period YTD Since Intro Beg. Balance $175,873 $180,559 $52,610 Contributions 5,252 18,804 101,662 Unrealized G/L 22,764 4,527 49,617 Ending Balance $203,890 $203,890 $203,890 Dividend Inc. $1,125 $3,370 $15,483 Realized G/L 1,783 (462) 4,821

Full Disclosure: The American Association of Individual Investors, or AAII, prescribed calculation (The Beginning Vs. the End) was used for calculating the portfolio's return for each period-end.

From an income standpoint, the portfolio's annual dividend income has grown significantly since 2016 (portfolio was first introduced in December 2015).

The portfolio's dividend income was $1,124 in Q3 2020, which is slightly higher than the year-ago quarter ($1,059 in Q3 2019). The portfolio's dividend income for 2020 is projected to be approximately 9% higher than the total income received in 2019, and this is after the disastrous dividend cuts announced in the first half of 2020. It should also be noted that I do not have a specific income goal for the portfolio, but I have purposefully focused on investing in high-quality, dividend-paying stocks since late-2015.

For the most important metric, the R.I.P. portfolio has underperformed its benchmark (S&P 500) since the portfolio was introduced to the SA community on December 4, 2015. But the portfolio outperformed its benchmark over the last three months.

There are two main factors that have contributed to the portfolio's underperformance since its inception (let me stress that these are reasons, not excuses): the portfolio has had a value-tilt and has been overweight financials - both factors have been out of favor for several years now. See my full-year 2018 article for additional detail on these contributing factors. However, these factors, in my opinion, will contribute to the portfolio outperforming over the next three to five years.

From a sector perspective, Industrials and Basic Materials have been the most significant drags to the portfolio's performance since inception.

During the most recent quarter, the top performers and under-performers for the portfolio were: Performers - [1] Tesla, [2] Apple, and [3] Berkshire Hathaway; and under performers - [1] Citigroup, [2] Cisco, and [3] General Electric.

I consistently write about all of these positions, so please see my current thoughts on each company/stock at my Seeking Alpha profile.

Noteworthy Quarterly News

Buybacks and/or Dividend:

Verizon increased its quarterly dividend by 2% (from $0.6150 to $0.6275), which brings the forward dividend yield to 4.2% based on today's price. Accenture increased its quarterly dividend by 10% (from $0.80 to $0.88), which brings the forward dividend yield to 1.5% based on today's price. The company also increased its share repurchase program by $5B. Honeywell increased its quarterly dividend by 3.3% (from $0.90 to $0.93), which brings the forward dividend yield to 2.1% based on today's price. Starbucks increased its quarterly dividend by 9.8% (from $0.41 to $0.45), which brings the forward dividend yield to 2.0% based on today's price.

Other Noteworthy News:

Merck announced a spinoff of its women's health, legacy brands and biosimilars businesses. The deal is estimated to be ~$6.5B. Apple's 4-for-1 stock split occurred on August 28, 2020. Tesla's 5-for-1 stock split occurred on August 28, 2020. Intel entered into $10B accelerated share repurchase agreement.

Looking Ahead: It's Not About Tomorrow, It's About 10+ Years From Now

In a broader context, I have been positioning the R.I.P. portfolio to capitalize on three major trends:

The digitalization megatrend, which includes artificial intelligence, autonomous cars and the Internet Of Things industry; an improving regulatory environment and a rising interest rate environment (although an improving rate environment trend will likely not actually happen over the next year or two); and the changing media space, which includes how companies will be structured and how content will be consumed by/distributed to customers.

See this quarterly update article for detailed explanations for my thoughts on each of the major trends. The following companies in my stock universe are the ones that I see being the biggest beneficiaries of these trends:

Digitalization - Cisco, Intel, Apple, Accenture, General Electric, Honeywell, AT&T, and Verizon. Rising Rates - Bank of America, Citigroup, KeyBank, Fifth Third, AIG, Principal Financial, Prudential and MetLife. Media Shift - Disney, Twitter, AT&T, Facebook, and Verizon.

Final Thoughts

Q3 2020 was a strong quarter from a total return perspective, but the R.I.P. portfolio is still playing catch up (although the gap is indeed closing). I have been in risk-off mode since mid-2018 (i.e., I've been wrong, or "early") but I believe that it will pay huge dividends over the next 18-24 months as the COVID-19-related headwinds will likely be a part of the story through at least 2021. Barring another market meltdown, I expect for the R.I.P. portfolio to post solid returns over the next four quarters.

The portfolio's value-tilt, including the heavy investments in the financial and healthcare sectors, has been out of favor for a while now (with the exception of Q4 2019), but I believe that it will be a different story in 2021. I believe that Bank of America (yes, a Financial) and Pfizer will likely have the greatest impact to the portfolio's outperformance over the next few quarters, as both companies have promising business prospects in the current environment and are attractively valued. Plus, both of these companies are top-5 positions.

Teladoc and Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) are two of the "smaller" market cap stocks that investors should add to their watch lists.

Author's Note: I plan to still write about these companies on a regular basis so please consider following me if you would like to stay updated. And lastly, I always have these two quotes in mind whenever I make an investment decision:

"Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it's doing." - Peter Lynch "Successful investing takes time, discipline and patience. No matter how great the talent or effort, some things just take time..." - Warren Buffett

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C, BRK.B, PFE, JNJ, AMGN, TDOC, GE, HON, RTX, TSLA, NIO, AAPL, CSCO, INTC, Z, KR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.