Eyenovia (EYEN) is a specialty ophthalmic company targeting several opportunities with its proprietary Optejet microdose delivery system, which confers greater patient satisfaction and compliance versus conventional eyedrops. Its products include MicroStat for pharmacological mydriasis (pupil dilation), MicroPine for progressive pediatric myopia and MicroLine for presbyopia. An NDA for MicroStat is slated to be filed in the current quarter, MicroPine is in Phase 3 and MicroLine should enter Phase 3 soon.

As I stated last year, I remain most interested in the pediatric progressive myopia market. This condition, which is exacerbated by reduced sunlight exposure and near reading, is increasing worldwide at an alarming rate. It is estimated that 40% of children in the US have myopia today versus 20% thirty years ago. A September 2019 article in Retina Today by Mehta et al stated that in 2010, an estimated 1.9 billion people (27% of the world's population) were myopic and 70 million of them (2.8%) had high myopia. These numbers are projected to rise to 52% and 10%, respectively, by 2050. It goes on to state that pathologic myopia is particularly devastating as it confers an increased risk of cataract development, retinal detachment, glaucoma and blindness. Current therapies include orthokeratology (specially designed contact lenses worn at night), multifocal contact lenses, multifocal eyeglasses and off-label compounded atropine. Atropine drops have been used for years, though they are not FDA approved. Several companies, including Nevakar, Sydnexis and Eyenovia, are in Phase 3 clinical studies with low dose atropine formulations. Eyenovia management estimates the pediatric myopia market in the US for pharmacologic agents at $5 billion annually.

I have highlighted several "microcap stocks priced for non success" over the past two years. It is common to find many of these opportunities in the first leg of a bull market, as investors, and analysts, focus initially on undervalued large cap stocks. Often, it takes recognition by the medical industry of the hidden value, either in terms of an acquisition or a collaboration, for investors to appreciate the potential upside. In this regard, Eyenovia has announced two collaborations in the past three months. The first was with Arctic Vision for MicroPine and MicroLine rights in Greater China and South Korea. It included $4 million upfront, potential milestone and reimbursed development costs of $41 million and commercial supply terms or royalty payments. The second, announced on October 12, was a licensing agreement with Bausch Health (BHC) for exclusive rights for the development and commercialization of MicroPine in the United States and Canada. Eyenovia received $10 million upfront and is eligible to receive up to $35 million in additional milestone payments, as well as future royalties. Additionally, Bausch will assume oversight and costs related to the Phase 3 CHAPERONE trial. The cash from these deals, as well as a third quarter secondary offering, should be sufficient to fund operations into 2022.

Eyenovia should file its NDA for MicroStat (Mydcombi) this quarter. This drug will address a relatively small market, approximating $250 million annually in the US, but will serve to generate acceptance of the Optejet delivery system. This should be followed by MicroLine in 2023 and MicroPine in 2026. The company has developed an attractive delivery system that should increase patient compliance, and it will be generating development and milestone payments in the near term, and revenues over the intermediate term. In the meantime, the valuation does not appear to reflect the market opportunities and the improved balance sheet. I continue to recommend purchase of Eyenovia's stock.

