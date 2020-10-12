Distillate Capital Partners Q3 2020 Investment Letter

Summary

Distillate Capital Partners was formed in 2017 and is based in Chicago, IL. The fund strategies use cash-flow-based measures of value and quality that are designed to avoid accounting distortions that we believe have rendered many traditional metrics less relevant in an increasingly asset-light world.

Despite the headwind from extremely concentrated gains among a few of the largest stocks in the market, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy’s year-to-date return of 6.20% remains ahead of S&P 500 Index’s return of 5.57% and is nearly 18 percentage points above the Russell 1000 Value ETF’s return of -11.64%.

Distillate’s International FSV strategy has continued to outperform the iShares MSCI All Country World Ex US (ACWI-EX) ETF with a year-to-date return of 3.72%, considerably ahead of the -5.27% return for the benchmark.

Distillate’s U.S. FSV Strategy, Apple and Microsoft were among the strategy’s largest holdings until valuations became more expensive and each stock was sold.

The biggest additions to the portfolio in the rebalance were Alphabet, the parent of Google, and Intel, the chipmaker.