Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) remains a viable MLM play from a fundamental perspective. In my view, the business continues to show its resiliency despite the ongoing pandemic. Nevertheless, since I last covered the stock, its valuation has risen by an impressive 44.13%. At the time, I deemed the company a buy because it looked cheap compared to its discounted FCF. However, I now believe the stock is about fairly valued, reducing my bullishness on the shares. Consequently, while I remain optimistic about NUS's underlying business, its current price tag makes it a mediocre investment at these levels. Thus, I consider NUS a "hold" for now, but a decent buy on a significant pullback.

Overview

Nu Skin relies on the MLM business model. Concretely, it develops and distributes its products through its "sales leaders," which are its primary sales channel. Its products are fundamentally personal care and wellness products, including ageLOC Me, LumiSpa, Epoch brand products, LifePak nutritional supplements, plus other similar personal care items.

Overall, I don't think its product portfolio is anything groundbreaking. If you look for online reviews, you'll see that NUS products do their job, but they aren't a panacea. For instance, NUS products might promise to get rid of acne or whiten your teeth completely. And while the products might help, they seem to fall short a little of their expectations. For more on this, I recommend you look at this product review, which shows the pros and cons of NUS's LumiSpa. Essentially, the reviewer states that the product is genuinely useful for her skin, but it, ultimately, didn't help with her acne. And after watching other product reviews, I think the same could be said for the rest of NUS's products.

A viable MLM for investors

Therefore, from a business perspective, I'd argue that NUS is not selling hot air. Its sales leaders and marketing materials might exaggerate sometimes, but it's nothing to worry about as potential investors. Naturally, this is expected with MLM products, as they often rely on hard-selling, motivational talks, income opportunities, to name a few tactics.

This is worth mentioning because MLMs often come under the scrutiny of the public and sometimes of regulators. Those MLMs that merely employ a "product" (whom nobody uses) as a means to sell an income opportunity can be considered pyramid schemes. But, NUS's products seem to be genuinely in demand by consumers who are not sales leaders. The MLM aspect of its business is just its sales channel. So, I presume that from a regulatory standpoint, NUS will likely be OK in the long-run, even though it might become controversial from time to time.

Furthermore, as you can see in the figure above, the company's Q2 2020 results echo my sentiment. You see, while the pandemic did affect their overall sales, its diversified revenue streams mostly made up for the decline. For example, China is NUS's largest revenue contributor, and in Q2, it dropped considerably. However, notice that this slump was largely offset by a substantial increase in the Americas/Pacific region. Also, a similar dynamic played out throughout NUS's other geographic areas. Thus, as a result, NUS has come out almost unscathed from a devastating pandemic and market crash. And this is mostly due to its organic demand, which is consistent with an entirely legitimate MLM.

An FCF machine

Moreover, NUS sustainable revenues further lend credence to the idea that its products have organic demand. This is crucial because pyramid schemes often show exponential growth in the initial stages and then crash as they run out of potential victims. Fortunately, NUS has a long history of modest and steady revenue growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

But, more importantly, these revenues have consistently translated into free cash flows. For instance, since 2015, NUS has generated a whopping $977 million in FCF according to my estimates. NUS's strong FCF has allowed the company to fuel its dividend and compound its total equity over time while maintaining a decent dividend yield of 2.72%.

So, I'd argue that NUS's most vital point is that it's an FCF machine. Not even the ongoing pandemic has derailed the company's steady free cash flows, which is a testament to its resiliency. And, most importantly, it shows that investors are likely to compound their capital with NUS over the long term.

My only qualm with NUS is its generous dividend payout ratio, which now stands at 48.49%. While I appreciate management's commitment to continue growing its dividends, I also think it's essential to keep their balance sheet healthy and their dividend safe. I'd prefer if management focused on remaining debt-free and reinvesting a more significant portion of their profits back into the business. But luckily, this is just a relatively minor issue for now.

Margins and Valuation

Nevertheless, the company's business undoubtedly suffered in 2020. You see, the company's operating margins decreased from almost 12% in 2019 to just 9.5%. While this might not seem like much, it'd be very concerning if it wasn't due to an extraordinary passing event like the pandemic. You see, margin compression in a relatively slow growth business like NUS can spell long-term doom for shareholders. This typically translates into rising debt, a weaker balance sheet, and could put the dividend at risk. Fortunately, for shareholders, NUS should be able to recover from this margin compression quickly.

Source: NUS's earnings slide.

This is why I decided to use an average FCF margin for my valuation model. According to my calculations, NUS should convert 8.44% of its revenues into FCF on average over the long term. In my view, this figure helps us deal with the ongoing margin compression.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that the shares are slightly overvalued at these levels. I estimate NUS's fair value per share is $46.60, representing a 15.3% downside potential for new investors. It's also worth mentioning that my model has relatively conservative inputs. After all, a discount rate of 7.68% is likely too low for most investors. While this rate is technically accurate (according to the CAPM), I'd still prefer using a 10% to 15% discount rate. If I did that, the stock's valuation would drop massively to as low as $22 per share. However, given the current macroeconomic context and ZIRP, I'd say that its valuation is reasonable, though likely not compelling enough for bargain hunters.

Conclusion

As a whole, I consider NUS's underlying business remains stable despite the ongoing economic challenges worldwide. Once again, its business has proven to be resilient, which I think is undoubtedly a compelling trait from an investment viewpoint. Nevertheless, as investors, we can't simply forget about valuations. And, in this regard, I deem NUS too expensive for conservative value investors. In my opinion, it's at best fairly valued due to the current accommodative interest rates. And since I think it's recommendable to aim for a higher return rate than just 7% to 8%, I'd argue that NUS is just a "hold." However, if NUS pulls back again to $40, it could become a viable investment.

