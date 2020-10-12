Mesa Air Group (MESA) remained profitable throughout the COVID crisis, possibly the only passenger airline to do so. Despite this, Mr. Market punished its stock price together with other airlines. MESA still generates over $1 per year in cash and should trade in double digits post-COVID. Allow me to explain.

I first wrote about Mesa Air Group in August of 2019 when it traded at $6. Since then, it renewed and extended its capacity purchase agreement (or CPA) with United Airlines (UAL), at which point it spiked to $9.65. I reduced my position and soon thereafter, COVID hit the airline sector hard. MESA hit a low of $2.05 in April and recovered some of the losses. During the FQ2 conference call, MESA's CEO stated they expected to be cash flow positive during 2020, I bought more. Later, they reported their FQ3 results that were much above everyone's expectations. Not only that, in the worst quarter for the airline sector in history, they were profitable even using understated GAAP numbers.

Why MESA?

For well over a year Mesa Air Group has been an overlooked and undervalued regional airline. When I wrote about it in August of 2020, it was trading at a GAAP P/E of less than 4x, at under 50% of its tangible book value + tax benefits, and at a 35% free cash flow yield. It also traded at valuations that were much below than those of its peers (e.g. SkyWest (SKYW)). Even assuming dire scenarios, the shares appeared undervalued.

Fast forward to today and a dire scenario called COVID materialized. Nonetheless, MESA appears to defy gravity (no pun intended) due to its low-cost structure and the fact that it operates under CPAs and, therefore, doesn't take on all the risk of reduced passenger traffic the way regular airlines do.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. is a holding company for Mesa Airlines, a regional carrier operating flights for American Eagle as well as United Express. Essentially, MESA operates some of the regional flights for major airlines: American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines pursuant to capacity purchase agreements (or CPAs). This means that majors (AAL and UAL) handle ticketing, pay for fuel and fixed, as well as variable fees for aircraft, etc. Note that there is a large fixed component that AAL and UAL pay to Mesa per aircraft per month.

MESA operates over 140 regional aircraft, primarily Embraer E-175 with some Bombardier CRJ-900 and CRJ-700. These smaller jets are reliable and well suited to shorter routes that MESA flies. In addition, Mesa just started operating cargo flights for DHL, under a similar model. Operating under CPAs with major airlines is beneficial for both parties and especially beneficial to MESA now, during COVID.

Benefits of CPAs

For Mesa's customers, i.e. American and United, having MESA operate their regional flights results in cost savings and, therefore, greater profits on those shorter and less-traveled routes. The personnel expenses are significantly reduced in comparison to what it would cost majors to operate using their own senior, unionized workforce. Since, in most cases, the aircraft is provided by MESA (with an exception of a number of Embraer aircraft provided by United), majors don't need to tie up capital.

Likewise, DHL's cargo flights, while they use B-737 cargo aircraft provided by DHL, benefit from Mesa's low cost of personnel and maintenance.

MESA, on the other hand, has advantages in this relationship including the following:

MESA doesn't have to deal with ticketing (or running a full-on cargo business)

MESA is not exposed to fuel price fluctuations (customers pay for fuel)

MESA has relatively predictable revenue streams with contractual minimums and fixed components

MESA has lower costs of personnel due to what they call "juniority" (short experience of pilots and flight attendants) that translates to lower expenses

Because Mesa's customers pay a fixed fee per aircraft per month plus a variable fee per block hour of operation, and because the fixed fee is a significant component therein, as was evidenced by the latest quarter where much-reduced block hours flown did not result a significant financial impact to Mesa, the company is resilient to significant reduction in the number of flights.

Scope Clauses

Because pilots of major airlines don't want regionals to take business away from them, through their pilot unions they negotiated with the airlines they work for so that there are limits on the number of seats of regional aircraft. Put another way, there are limits to the kind of aircraft and number of seats per aircraft that MESA can operate at American and similar (but slightly different) restrictions at United. This introduces the need to at times reduce the number of seats per aircraft, especially if the major airline furloughs its pilots like is the case now with COVID.

Management

Comprised of long-tenured industry professionals with the CEO, who is the single largest individual shareholder, the company has both the expertise and the motivation to do right by the shareholders. The CEO's latest share purchase in the open market was at a price of $4.90.

Past Bankruptcy and NOLs

Sometimes airlines and bankruptcies go hand in hand. On Jan. 5, 2010, Mesa filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Bankruptcy allowed MESA to shed its old inefficient aircraft and restructure its obligations. MESA emerged from the bankruptcy in a strong shape and had an initial public offering (IPO) couple years ago. After the IPO, it traded as high as $15+. Having been in bankruptcy is not something that is glorious, but a positive aspect of that was that MESA has additional value that is reflected on its balance sheet in a not very helpful manner. That value is $478.3MM of federal and $228.3MM of state net operation loss (NOL) carryforwards, as of beginning of this fiscal year.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had aggregate federal and state net operating loss carryovers of approximately $478.3 million and $228.3 million, respectively, which expire in fiscal years 2027-2037 and 2020-2039, respectively. Approximately $2.7 million of state net operating loss carryforwards are expected to expire in the current fiscal year.

Source: FQ3 SEC Form 10-Q

What does it mean? While Mesa reports GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings after tax, it doesn't actually have to pay cash taxes to the extent MESA's earnings are offset by NOL carryforwards. In other words, for the purpose of paying taxes on MESA's profits, the amounts get reduced or eliminated for this year and many subsequent years. MESA doesn't actually have to pay the tax that is being deducted from the earnings to arrive at the numbers that are reported and used in calculation of measures such as the P/E ratio. As a result, the company generates more money than what is being reported. We can see that in the statements of cash flows.

CARES Act Airline Relief Payments

Although, like other airlines, Mesa received $92.5MM in government relief payments under the CARES Act, this in itself was not the factor that made it profitable in the terrible FQ3. First, other airlines got the relief yet reported losses. Second, Mesa used the funds they received to provide discounts to its customers (American and United), resulting in lower revenue.

And as far as with our partners, the agreements we have with both, United and American are similar. They're related to credits, primarily as a result of us being able to operate at slightly better operating cost as a result of the Payroll Support Program. And additionally, we did some reductions in minimums and adjusted some of the timing of our true-ups, but that's the extent of what we did with the partners.

Mike Lotz, President & Chief Financial Officer, FQ3 Conference Call

Airline Traffic

While the most-talked about number is the number of travelers compared to a year ago since Mesa gets paid by flight rather than by seat, it is the number of flights that is more relevant here. The commercial airline traffic, while below 2019, is running much higher than in the FQ3:

Source: FlightRadar24.com

It is worth noting that the number of block hours flown by Mesa keeps getting closer to pre-COVID with every passing month with September just released at -40% and number of departures at -45%. It was as low as -72.4% in April and -75.8 in June and has been gradually improving since. Note that the number of block hours improved more than the number of departures, indicating longer flights, which should be beneficial.

United CPA Status

While Mesa signed an extension to its United CPA a year ago and was going to start adding 20 new E-175s to its United fleet, while working on finalization of a $277MM government loan under the CARES Act, its 20 CRJ-700 that were going to be leased out to another United operator might stay with Mesa, resulting in additional revenue/profit. Under the CPA, if that other operator (rumored to be GoJet) is unable to accept these CRJ-700s for conversion to 50-seat CRJ-550s, Mesa would be willing to operate them.

Savi Syth Got it. And then, just for a second question, regarding the CRJ-700s, the comment about possibly being operated by Mesa I think is new, is kind of GoJet can't take delivery as it seems to be the case based on kind of SkyWest comments. Have you negotiated the economics around operating these as we seated -- the seats [ph] or is there more to go before that can happen? Jonathan Ornstein Well, Mike, correct me if I'm wrong. Brad, you can jump in. But we have had discussions with United. I don't think we've finalized things. I will mention that we had made a proposal to them a while back, but I don't think that if in fact they came to us and asked us to operate the aircraft, I don't think it would be a high hurdle for us to come to an agreement.

Source: FQ3 Conference Call

American CPA Status

Some of the American aircraft expire in a matter of months, but there should be at least a partial renewal and the financial impact of aircraft not renewed should be minimal.

Brad Rich Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you, Jonathan. We've been working collaboratively with American and have agreed to a temporary reduction in rates and other cash flow benefits around the timing of weekly payments through the end of September, corresponding with the end of the Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act. In addition, we agreed to remove two aircraft in June that were scheduled to be removed in January of 2021 given that the aircraft aren't required for operation in this reduced utilization time period, and the fact that American has agreed to pay for all of the costs associated with the two aircraft. More importantly, we continue to have productive discussions with American with respect to an extension of our existing CPA. Once the CPA terms have been agreed to, we've been told American will determine what the fleet size and term will be. Obviously, in the current environment, an extension we recognize is more difficult. But as I said on our last call, while we don't know the size, scope or duration of the extension, we do remain convinced that American believes we are a valued part of the portfolio. In the event, we don't get an extension at all; our exposure is fairly limited on the CRJ-900 fleet. Without an extension, 49 aircraft will be expiring over a 23-month period starting in February of 2021. Of the 49 aircraft, 33 will have no debt at the end of the 23-month period, one lease expires and 15 leases will have monthly payments of $69,000 per aircraft per month. Keep in mind, that's relative to a current fleet average of $180,000 and that will go through March of 2024, which -- those rates, we believe, are competitive of subleases or/and better than post COVID-19 market lease rates. The 33-owned aircraft, which will have no debt have -- which will have no debt have recently been valued at approximately $212 million in post COVID-19 appraisals. The remaining seven aircraft do not expire until 2025.

Source: FQ3 Conference Call

Profitability

I will forgo the GAAP EPS here since in the current environment with reduced schedules a fixed portion of CPA payments has to be allocated pro-rata per flight resulting in $16MM in FQ3 placed in "deferred revenue" to be recognized later, even though this is the money already earned and United and American already paid. Mesa also doesn't have to pay the GAAP cash taxes.

We reported adjusted pre-tax income of $4.9 million; this compares to pre-tax income of $13.4 million for the same quarter last year. The quarter-over-quarter variance was primarily due to deferred revenue of $16 million. Again, as we outlined in our press release and Jonathan pointed out, this is a GAAP adjustment related to the fixed portion of our CPA revenue and not related to any changes in our CPA. We continue to bill and are getting paid for fixed revenue by our partners as we always have. Additionally, for the quarter, we reported $1.5 million of income tax expense for net income of $3.4 million or $0.10 per share. Just a quick note on our income taxes, although we're reflecting tax as an expense, we will not pay cash taxes as we still have roughly $478 million of NOLs. Total debt on the balance sheet at quarter-end was $764 million, down $24 million from the prior quarter.

Mike Lotz, CFO, FQ3 Conference Call, emphasis mine

As you can see from above, taking into account deferred revenue that will be recognized later, Mesa actually made more money in the terrible FQ3 of this year than they did a year ago. They also repaid $24MM in debt. Another item to note is there are significant swings in profit per quarter due to the timing of heavy aircraft maintenance. The good news is Mesa is heavy in newer E-175 aircraft and is in process of accepting 20 new E-175s, resulting in lower relative maintenance expenses going forward.

If we take the reported FQ3 earnings and add back the post-tax deferred revenue after expenses, we get the FQ3 EPS of $0.45, or $1.80 annualized. Since GAAP earnings don't show the true earning power of Mesa, let's look at the normalized cash flow.

Cash Flow

Below is a statement of cash flows for the 9 months from the Form 10-Q.

Let's normalize the free cash flow, making assumptions about the maintenance CapEx being equal D&A (conservative). I will exclude share-based comp to be even more conservative.

Normalized FCF (what Warren Buffett calls "owner's earnings") = Net Income + D&A + Deferred Tax + Deferred Revenue + Amortization of Credits + Amortization of Debt Financing - CapEx

N FCF=16.1+61.6+5.9+12.2-3+3.2-61.6= $34.4MM for 9 months

Extrapolated annual N FCF 34.4 * 4 / 3 = $45.9MM or $1.30/share

Last year, the 9-month normalized FCF was $53MM or $2/share annualized.

Even if we assume no future benefit from the cargo operation, at $1.30-2 FCF per share and an expected FCF yield of 10% the target share price becomes $13-20. As of today, it is $3.60, meaning the potential upside is 3x-6x in the next couple of years.

Cargo Business

The company just started flying cargo for DHL with one aircraft and second one about to be put in operation. It is a small (so far) incremental business segment, but uses Mesa's existing pilot base and is a good diversification strategy.

Under the previously announced agreement, Mesa will operate two Boeing 737-400F aircraft on behalf of DHL for a five-year term. Monday marked the official start of that agreement as Mesa begins operations with its first Boeing 737-400F aircraft. The second aircraft is scheduled to enter service in November.

No Furloughs in 2020

Unlike other airlines, Mesa announced that they will have no furloughs in 2020.

Risks

In this environment, there are more risks than usual, especially when considering the fact that Mesa's partners are themselves airlines. The primary risk is the bankruptcy of American or United. In case of a bankruptcy, some most-recent bills will be left unpaid (temporary factor) and some CPAs might be modified. I don't expect an outright cancellation of a CPA because Mesa is such a low-cost partner. The post-bankruptcy entity will likely want to keep using Mesa. Besides, United and to a smaller extent American have plenty of liquidity and will likely be a beneficiary of another round of government handouts shortly.

I have to mention that the tangible book value per share is $12.45, although the aircraft might be currently worth quite a bit less than what's on the books. Post-COVID thought the aircraft will likely be worth more.

Conclusion

While COVID introduces uncertainties and you may say that investing in an airline in this environment is simply crazy, as I demonstrated above the case for Mesa is stronger than it seems. The current share price of $3.60 makes no sense and $13-20 in a couple of years is possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MESA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or an offer to provide investment advisory services in any jurisdiction. The investment strategy discussed herein may not be suitable for everyone. Investors need to review an investment strategy for their own particular situation before making any investment decision. I believe the information obtained from any third-party resources to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its accuracy, timeliness or completeness. The opinions, estimates, projections, comments on financial market trends and other information contained herein constitute my judgment and are as of the date of the material, are subject to change without notice at any time in reaction to shifting market conditions and other factors and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. I have no obligation to provide any updates or changes to such information.