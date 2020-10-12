The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's September Taxable Account Update

The majority of the income difference can be attributed to a special distribution made by Old Republic International which was for $500.

A total of one company in the taxable portfolio paid increased dividends or a special dividend during the month of September.

The taxable account had a balance of $384,080.02 as of September 30th, 2020, vs. $461,950.86 on September 30th, 2019. The annualized cost basis yield is 4.61%.

The taxable account generated $1,169.58 of dividends in September of 2020 compared with $1,699.18 of dividends in September of 2019.

September saw a nice bounce back as many of the companies in the taxable account saw improvement. There have been a few notable improvements for companies that make up the riskier part of this portfolio which has been welcome news after a rough 2020. For example, we saw positive developments from Apple Hospitality (APLE) and New Residential (NRZ).

APLE is well-positioned to emerge from COVID stronger than many of its competitors which are more leveraged. In fact, APLE announced that it was cash-flow positive as of July and has maintained those levels since then. All 235 hotels are open and accepting reservations.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Mid-Quarter Update

NRZ recently announced that it would increase its dividend again going from $.10/share per quarter to $.15/share per quarter payable on October 30th. While this is well below the $.50/share previously paid by NRZ, it is still a sign of confidence that the payout is moving in the right direction. At this point, investors should be well-aware that the dividend is very unlikely to return to original levels; however, those who were willing to take the risk and purchase shares during the downturn have locked in a strong yield-on-cost and now own shares in a company that is much more stable than the one that existed before the pandemic.

There are still challenges that loom ahead for the taxable portfolio with certain holdings and it is very possible that we will use the end of this year to do some tax-loss harvesting. Right now the portfolio has generated a small gain for the year, so it will potentially be a good opportunity to reallocate some of the big winners in the portfolio.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane is working part-time and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2020. Jane has officially decided that she will be retiring on December 31st, 2020.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend And Distribution Decreases

There was only one company that cut its dividend in the taxable account for September 2020.

BP (BP)

BP - Like many energy names, BP has taken a major hit from the pandemic as oil prices for Brent crude dropped through the floor (literally because at one point the price per barrel was in negative territory). BP's current debt load doesn't help the situation as its debt-to-equity is significantly higher than that of Chevron (CVX) or Exxon (XOM). This has had a significant impact on BP's operations and the final straw was when management announced BP's transition from an oil behemoth to providing low carbon energy generation.

The dividend was decreased from $.63/share per quarter to $.315/share per quarter. This represents a decrease of 50% and a new full-year payout of $1.26/share compared with the previous $2.52/share. This results in a current yield of 7.26% based on a share price of $17.36.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

Only one company paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of September in the taxable account.

Dover (DOV)

Dover - The dividend increase was conservative and expected given the challenges of operating in a COVID environment. DOV has been able to make some rather large dividend increases in previous years and achieved an average CAGR of 11% over the last 10 years. Even with the challenges of the pandemic, DOV is actively making acquisitions that will strengthen its product offerings, many of which have proven more resilient during the pandemic. We will consider buying more shares of DOV again if they drop below $100/share.

The dividend was increased from $.49/share per quarter to $.495/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 1% and a new full-year payout of $1.98/share compared with the previous $1.96/share. This results in a current yield of 1.75% based on a share price of $113.08.

Positions

The taxable account currently consists of 47 unique positions as of the market close on October 9, 2020. There were three purchases and one sale that took place in the taxable account during the month of September.

Ryder System (R) - Purchased 20 Shares @ $43.37/share.

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Purchased 10 Shares @ $65.13/share.

W.P. Carey (WPC) - Purchased 15 Shares @ $62.46/share.

We sold the following shares from the taxable account during the month of September.

Disney (DIS) - Sold 10 Shares @ $121.55/share.

We sold a portion on John and Jane's DIS holdings because the missed dividend payment and lack of certainty regarding its movie releases and the re-opening of Disneyland are extremely concerning. This was the high-cost portion of the holding, so it really helps to mitigate risk and allow for a re-entry point should shares dip again. With these shares sold, the new cost basis per share is $102.23/share.

September Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of September was down considerably year over year and this was primarily attributable to Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) having issued a special dividend during the month of September in 2019. The remaining loss can be largely explained by the loss of dividend income from BP and the continued sale of high-cost shares with the goal of accumulating more cash.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis. I have begun updating the chart to also reflect the dividends earned in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

The dividend charts are finally starting to take shape now that we have reached 2.75 years of data that shows how the portfolio has generated dividends over time.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following table is a basic prediction of the income we expect the taxable portfolio to generate in 2020 compared with the actual results from 2019. This table will continue to be updated as the year goes on with the actual amount of dividends earned in a specific month which will also include any dividend raises that have not been announced (yet) and will also reflect the income generated by additional purchases.

Below gives an extended look back at the dividend income generated from when I first began writing these articles.

Like many investors out there, John and Jane's taxable portfolio saw its account balance drop significantly over the last several months. As of the market close on October 9th, the taxable account had a balance of $398K.

In an effort to be transparent about John and Jane's taxable account, I like to include an unrealized Gain/Loss summary. The numbers used are based on the closing prices from October 9th, 2020.

Lastly, I wanted to include the Monthly Year-Over-Year Income Comparison to show how the taxable account is trending. I believe this graph will become even more important in year number four since this will give us enough data points to really see how income is increasing by month year over year.

Conclusion

The cash balance has continued to increase through some small sales and the collection of dividends. The cash balances have remained stable at $39K as of the market close on 10/9/2020. Unrealized capital losses have improved slightly coming in at -$14.7K compared with -$18.3K in August.

