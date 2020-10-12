With the American market somewhat expensive one could choose to wait for better domestic opportunities or bet that the Japanese market and these companies were cheap enough to buy now.

This article is in response to a question from my ex-wife who appears to read everything I write on Seeking Alpha at the safe distance of 1000 miles. She obviously read my earlier article on reverse-engineering Buffett's thinking on his purchase of the five Japanese trading companies. A few days later she sent an email asking whether she should buy one of them, and if so which one. I had been thinking the same thing myself.

My ex-wife's question went straight to the heart of my reluctance to give an outright suggestion to buy an individual stock. The tricky thing about giving specific advice is that I don't know where other investors are coming from. I know exactly the context in which I make decisions. I watch the market every day and stand ready to reverse an action instantly if something happens to undercut the first decision. Most investors aren't able to do that, so I am slow to give advice on a specific stock. When I responded to my ex's email I hemmed and hawed a bit, and let her know I would think about it. The last thing you want to do is give bad advice to your ex-wife. This piece will be a best effort toward a reasonable answer.

Why It Was A Great Strategy For Buffett

My original article was about the way this action made sense for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B). Several aspects of the deal were particular to Berkshire, including the favorable tax treatment of dividends enjoyed by corporations. While the framers of the tax code don't buy the argument that taxing dividends received by individuals amounts to double taxation, they meet it about halfway when it comes to corporations. Buffett is generally a total return investor, but this fact of corporate taxation almost certainly contributed to Buffett's decision not to sell Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) even at times when it was significantly overpriced.

By that time most of his position in KO consisted of long term capital gains, which at times when he might have sold, would have meant surrendering about a third of his capital to the IRS. Meanwhile his dividends received now exceed his original investment, and replacing them would require a yield half again as much as that of KO, which is difficult to do with companies of comparable quality and stability.

Dividends and dividend growth really matter at Berkshire Hathaway especially dividends which can be counted on for the long term and assure the ability to pay estimated insurance claims in the future. The fact that Buffett had this on his mind was underscored by the fact that the five Japanese trading companies were bought by Berkshire insurance subsidiary National Indemnity.

My previous article was written before I realized Buffett had also acted to eliminate the major impact of currency fluctuation by borrowing at a very low interest rate the approximate purchase price ($6.5 billion) in yen, using a barbell with maturities of 2023 and 2060, thus separating super-low short term rates from merely low long term rates. While dividends themselves would be converted to dollars at fluctuating rates, partly offset by interest paid in yen, Buffett had basically eliminated all risks except something going badly wrong with one of the companies.

For Buffett the deal wasn't tiny, but it was not large either in terms of available cash. One of its purposes, in fact, may have been to dip his toe in the water of international investing starting with the country which is in some respects the most like the US and in terms of such major factors as rule of law respect for property rights.

In short, the deal was structured and sized very carefully to the needs and risk appetite of Berkshire. It was what used to be called a "businessman's risk." You and I and my ex-wife aren't in the same situation and can't get quite the same deal. This doesn't mean the sogo shosha are not good investments. It just means that we have to think a little harder about it.

Context And Comparisons

The five Japanese trading companies serve more or less the same purpose as stocks in the the US and European markets which serve as bond substitutes. This is a relatively recent trend which developed at a point in time when the yield on high quality bonds has shrunk toward insignificance. That must have been the first thing that occurred to Buffett with his well over $100 billion dollars cash invested in super-low-yield T-Bills. The next thing Buffett probably did was to compare them to opportunities in the US and European markets. Let me try to make that comparison.

Although there are arguments to be made for each of the five, my candidate for dividend growth investors would be Itochu (OTCPK:ITOCF), with its 9 PE and 3.25% yield. For investors looking for pure bond proxies I will look at Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF). For a turnaround play to take a flyer on, I will examine Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUF) For a basis of comparison I will use the two European companies and the three American companies listed below, all of which are popular among dividend investors seeking bond proxies with relatively little growth expectations (except perhaps for JNJ):

Unilever (UN)

Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY)

Coca-Cola (KO)

Procter and Gamble (PG)

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ)

Each of these companies has something to commend it as a bond proxy (I own Johnson and Johnson in some size in my wife's account), and all have some statistical similarities to the two Japanese companies. The table below includes some statistical comparisons which seem important to me. When there are two figures separated by a slash, the first figure is for the category in question in March of 2011 and the second is for March of 2020, thus to some degree (but not entirely) avoiding distortion from the pandemic effects of 2020.

2011/ 2020 REVS SHS EPS FCF/ SHARE DIV/ SHARE YIELD PAYOUT RATIO PE ITOCF 43B/ 101B 1.6B/ 1.5B 1.23/ 3.12 1.73/ 5.10 .22/ .83 3.25% 16%/ 28% 8.79 MSBHF 62B/ 137B 16.5B/ 15.5B 2.72/ 1.83 .75/ 3.90 .78/ 1.26 5.18% 16%/ 48% 9.69 NSRGY 94B/ 93B 3.4B/ 2.9B 2.79/ 4.41 2.80/ 4.00 1.98/ 2.79 2.32% 16%/ 57% 24 UN 59B/ 58B 2.8B/ 2.6B 2.02/ 2.41 1.75/ 3.37 1.12/ 1.84 3.01% 55%/ 75% 24.6 KO 35B/ 34B 4.7B/ 4.3B 1.27 1.47 1.59/ 1.97 .88/ 1.62 3.23% 35%/ 75% 28 PG 81B/ 70B 2.8B/ 2.5B 4.09/ 5.13 3.49/ 5.76 1.97/ 3.03 2.21% 49%/ 60% 26.5 JNJ 61B/ 82B 2.8B/ 2.7B 4.78/ 5.68 5.01/ 7.53 2.11/ 3.86 2.68% 44%/ 67% 19 MARUF 44B/ 63B 1.7B/ 1.7B .84/ (1.11) .82/ 1.16 .14/ .33 2.42% 31%/ 28% nm

The first notable fact is that the three Japanese companies each had top line growth far greater than the European and American companies. To an extent this stems from their different businesses, and operating costs grew as fast or faster than revenues. The increases in earnings stemmed more from reducing the importance of other relatively fixed costs. That was true of the European and American companies as well, although only JNJ had meaningful top line growth.

All of the European and American companies have run up in price over the past decade more than fundamental operating results would appear to justify, with PG and NSRGY running up sharply in recent years. The price of JNJ seems more closely aligned with its fundamentals. One easy explanation is the fact that the Japanese market has not participated fully in the bull market of the last ten years and consequently Japanese stocks in general trade at low valuations.

The Japanese companies have a much higher ratio of debt to market cap, while the European and American companies have very modest debt levels. This is not abnormal in companies with stable businesses and focus on cash flow and dividends, although some similar American companies, McDonald's (MCD) for example, have taken advantage of the low rate environment to such an extent that their capital structure is entirely debt with an actual negative figure for equity capital. Though far from that extreme, all five Japanese trading companies have clearly taken advantage of the very low cost of debt in Japan.

One set of relationships applies to all three Japanese companies and the European/American companies as well. Earnings have in general done better than revenues. Cash flow has generally improved more than earnings. Dividends have increased more than cash flow. These are all good things until they aren't. They reflect attention to costs and the bottom line. They reflect awareness that cash flow is more important than book earnings. They also reflect attention to shareholder interests. All but Marubeni have reduced share count modestly, another means for returning capital to shareholders.

The dividend payout ratio column deserves a close look. All but Marubeni (its payout ratio determined against cash flow) have increased their payout ratio significantly. This is good up to a point, but begins to be less good when the runway for future dividend increases shrinks. This is true of KO, a fact which is reflected even in the quick handy-dandy letter grade above the financials of SA Pro. Coke receives a blunt F grade on "ability to continue paying dividends at the current amount" - not increasing dividends, mind you, just continuing the current rate. You can easily see why. While earnings and cash flow have both increased modestly over the past 10 years, the dividend payout ratio has leapt from 35% to 75%. If nothing else, it's hard to see how that rate of growth continues. The other European and American companies all have had large jumps in payout ratios, but their dividend growth does not yet seem imperiled with the possible exception of Unilever.

Here's where the change of payout ratio has a very different significance for the Japanese companies. In the case of the European and American companies, the increase in dividend payout ratio is that of companies accepting to various degrees a mature no-growth future in which dividends are pretty much everything. In the Japanese companies above, the payout ratio is increasing from an extremely low rate to a present rate much lower than the European and American companies. Their payout ratios resemble the payout ratios of the European and American companies at the beginning of the last decade. The narrative in their case is about the very recent focus of Japanese companies on their shareholders, a trend also reflected in their modest but growing share buybacks which were historically rare in Japan.

It's worth noting that all the above companies have done a bit of financial engineering with their mix of businesses, including spin offs and acquisitions, so that their statistics sometimes don't tell the whole story. The most obvious example is Marubeni in which the last earnings number is negative while the cash flow remained spectacularly positive. Their stated plan is to get rid of less profitable businesses (taking the nominal hit) and focus on the businesses with growth. This makes Marubeni the turnaround option among the group (although Itochu has moved in a similar direction) and a stock to be considered in that light more than as an income stock. All five of the Japanese companies are conglomerates, and because of Japanese emphasis on retaining employees and serving the needs of the nation, a thoughtful restructuring for better returns can add significantly and seems to be an emerging trend.

Drilling Down To Specific Comparisons

One of my earliest Seeking Alpha articles was about "Comparing Apples To Oranges" and compared Johnson and Johnson to Parker Hannifin (PH), which I owned then and own now. My basic premise was that as different as their industries were and as much smoother as JNJ's earnings appeared to be, a close look at their overall numbers over a significant period of time showed that their outcomes in all major respects were quite similar.

Parker suffered major earnings hits in recessions, but without undercutting its then more than 50-year history of annually increasing dividends. It usually took Parker a year into a recession to begin earnings and cash flow recovery so that within two years it was making new highs. Without the footnotes the results at JNJ seemed smoother, but the stated earnings were always about results excluding one-time special events - cash events, in most cases. These events resulted from product recalls and legal actions and were neither one-time nor special. At the end of the day, Parker suffered from recessions in the overall economy while JNJ suffered from self-made recessions which were partly a cost of operating in its industry and partly the fault of sloppy internal quality control under its previous CEO.

The major point, however, was that it is possible to compare and see underlying similarities in different industries. This is an underlying assumption of the comparisons above between the three Japanese companies and two European and three American companies. In some major characteristics they are more alike than not.

Itochu most closely resembles JNJ in that it is a mature company but still has some growth which comes with a similar dividend yield. Both companies aspire to improving their mix of assets by addition or deletion, and both maintain a goal including future growth as well as current capital return to shareholder.

Mitsubishi falls into the area of atherosclerotic companies with no obvious growth potential. Accepting the assumption that you can compare companies in different industries, Mitsubishi closely resembles the two European consumer giants, Unilever and Nestle, both of which pay nice dividends but neither of which is going to set the world on fire. This is pretty much the case with Procter and Gamble. All are bought for their dividends, but Unilever is beginning to have a short runway for dividend increases. Coca-Cola has a more serious dividend runway problem and appears comparable but inferior in all statistical categories. I know, I know. Buffett still holds a ton of KO with some regret for not having sold in 2000, but remember that dividends are treated very favorably when the shares are held inside corporations, and Buffett's stake in Coke is now almost 100% capital gains. A careful calculation still says not to sell.

Marubeni is its own case, a tiny $10 billion conglomerate, but most units are solid and the upside makes it worth a flyer if you want to bet that their pruning of less profitable units succeeds in a big way.

Those are a few specific observations and conjectures. But you will have noticed that I got all the details in place before introducing the elephant here. The European and American companies, except for Johnson and Johnson, are all absurdly expensive because of the appetite for dividend yield in both Europe and America. This yield hunger may be close to its peak moment, the Good Grief! moment, when the yield hogs we have all become realize that they should pay a little attention to overall operating results. In the total absence of growth, low interest rates may not support these valuations forever. Taking everything into account, are Unilever, Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Procter and Gamble worth close to three times the valuation of Itochu?

How about Itochu and JNJ? Statistically similar, but JNJ sells at more than twice the Itochu valuation, although, if you accept the possibility of comparing superficially dissimilar companies, Itochu is at least the equal of JNJ in most respects.

Conclusion

My own portfolio is conservatively positioned. This has to do with my age and being at the point in life when it's more important to conserve what I have than try hard to get more. I probably won't be buying anything any time soon, unless a growth stock (I don't have enough of the two I own) should get cheap enough to be worth it. However, I don't rule out opening a modest position in Itochu in one of my IRA accounts where CDs are about to run off. I might also take a much more modest position in Marubeni. I'm not telling anybody else to do this, mind you.

Buffett obviously got a better deal than you or I will get because of his ability to neutralize currency fluctuations by borrowing yen for next to nothing. I wouldn't try that, and I'm not a huge believer in currency hedging anyway for most individuals. The European stocks are also subject to currency fluctuations, by the way. Which do you like better, the Euro or the yen? The risks seem similar to me as the main factor for both is the dollar, against which both are measured. American companies also have currency exposure as part of their international business, and they rarely hedge on the assumption that currency swings cancel out in the long run.

Then there's the Japanese market and the Japanese economy. The Japanese market is dirt cheap by many measures, but there are a number of reasons for it. Japan's demographics are among the worst in the world. Japanese companies have not been historically friendly to shareholders. The interest rate on Japanese government debt is negative out to 9 years because there is little or no growth in the Japanese economy. But that's not the whole story. Japan is one of the global leaders for rule of law and respect for property rights, and the political direction in Japan is toward reforms to encourage growth and do better by shareholders. For American investors, Japan may serve as a way to participate in Asia through a country which both stable and a staunch American ally. In sum, the problems of Japan seem overly discounted.

By their nature as conglomerates operating in areas involving commodities, the sogo shosha have lumpier returns than many American blue chips, but the lumpiness of their returns has not had much effect on their dividend payments. Because they happen to operate in Japan, the Japanese trading companies are much cheaper than statistically similar American and European companies.

I am of divided mind about adding new money to equities of any kind when the American market seems historically expensive, but Japanese companies like the sogo shosha are worth consideration because their market seems cheap enough to produce good long term returns. My favorite is Itochu, and the one I suggest dividend investors might consider. I might personally take a small flyer on Marubeni. So that's it, Nettie: this article lays out the facts as I see them. The final decision is of course dependent on your personal judgment, needs, and risk tolerance.

