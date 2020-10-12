The major downside is its pricey valuation for its industry, but it is a fair price to pay for such a wonderful company.

There are a multitude of reasons that Costco will be a lower risk and higher reward buy going forward.

Since the pandemic began in the U.S. in early February, Costco (COST) has been a popular destination and topic. Numerous images surfaced online of shoppers lining up and hoarding items at Costco.

Source: KUTV

While this trend has stabilized since then, Costco is still a great stock to buy during these times. Costco is not just a wonderful company for your bulk purchases, but also your investment portfolio.

Costco's Growth Is Accelerated By The Pandemic

Costco saw an immense growth in foot traffic during the beginning of the pandemic due to hoarding in anticipation of lockdowns. The traffic declined in the second quarter of 2020 but it likely was caused by cautious consumers wanting to make fewer trips out of safety but increasing purchases per trip. Starting in the third quarter, traffic has returned to normal.

Source: Statista

With the pandemic continuing forward and resurgences of the virus threatening more lockdowns, Costco could significantly benefit from more consumer hoarding. The pandemic is also likely to accelerate demand for Costco's warehouse model as consumers who hoard and want to minimize trips can take advantage of bulk purchases.

Costco is also experiencing an e-commerce boon despite not being an e-commerce focused company. Its e-commerce sales more than doubled YoY in May 2020. While Costco is never going to compete with companies like Amazon (AMZN) directly in e-commerce, it shows that it has tons of potential for growth even if in-person traffic declines.

These catalysts have certainly shown up on Costco's income statements as in its most recent quarter, revenue grew 12% YoY and operating income grew at its highest rate in 10 years at 31% YoY.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Costco is also seeing record successes in all cohorts of warehouses. Warehouses opened in 2020 saw the most annualized average sale per warehouse in its first year out of any cohort.

Source: Costco 10-K

Costco Is A Safe Stock

Costco is considered a consumer staples company and historically, these kinds of companies are more stable as demand for their products is relatively stable. Stability in product demand is important during this level of economic uncertainty.

Costco's annual revenue did not decline during the 2000 recession, only had a minor blip in 2009, and has continued to grow strongly in the current recession.

Data by YCharts

Costco's stability is also generally reflected in its stock, where Beta has been well below 1.0 (S&P 500 volatility average) for almost the past 20 years.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, Costco is able to fend off competition from its consumer staples competitors due to its warehouse model. Per its most recent 10-K, Costco states that its warehouse model (which goes directly from production to consumer), allows it to have lower labor costs than many of its competitors. It also creates an opportunity with unit economics: selling in bulk and under cutting competing prices.

Costco Is Well Diversified

While Costco is considered a consumer staples company, with the bulk of its offerings related to common household items and groceries, part of its strategy is to also expand its offerings to consumer discretionary items such as discounted gift cards, travel, entertainment, electronics, and so forth.

To build on its diverse offerings, Costco also offers a bunch of valuable services such as a tire center, food court, optometrist, pharmacy, photo center, gasoline, and many others. Costco's goal is to bring customers in for one service and get them to purchase merchandise at the warehouse while they wait. I cannot tell you how many times I have gone to Costco for a particular service and choose to save time and also purchase my groceries there. This model is listed as conscious strategy in Costco's latest 10-K.

Costco had net sales on merchandise of $166B in fiscal year 2020 with an 11% margin, which is a solid number for a typically low margin consumer staples industry. Its operating income, after subtracting G&A expenses and cost of goods, is about $5.4B. The revenue from its warehouse memberships is $3.5B. Costco does not break out G&A expenses related to maintaining memberships, but I imagine it is very low. Seeing how much of its operating income comes from reoccurring membership revenue is a good thing as Costco can weather mishaps in its merchandising and still draw on its membership revenue in the short term.

Costco Has A Great Reputation And Customer Loyalty

Costco boasts a great reputation, mainly derived from taking care of its employees with great pay and benefits. More recently, Costco was lauded for increasing its expenses more than expected to protect employees from the dangers of COVID-19.

Costco puts its members first very often and it shows in its business model. There is a satisfaction guarantee that allows full refunds of merchandise and membership at any time if customers are not satisfied.

Costco's confidence in its guarantees stems from how loyal Costco members are. Per Costco's most recent 10-K, it has a membership renewal rate of 91% in the U.S. and Canada and 88% worldwide. The majority of members renew within 6 months of starting a membership. Costco's membership is continually growing every year and currently has over 100M members.

Costco's Balance Sheet Is Strong

Per Costco's most recent 10-K, for its most recent fiscal year, it holds $7.5B in long-term debt. This can easily be covered by its $12B cash position or 2 years of its annual FCF of $3.8B.

Additionally, its debt to equity ratio has always been historically lower than its peers, Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), currently sitting at around 42%.

This means Costco is not over-leveraged and can continue investing in operations without being weighed down by debt servicing.

Data by YCharts

Note: BJ's Wholesale Club is not included on this chart due to its negative equity

Costco's Valuation Is High But Fair

Costco has historically traded at a higher valuation in terms of P/E ratio than its peers and continues to do so today at a 41x P/E ratio. This is certainly pricey and is in the tech valuation territory and is the one bear point in a sea of bull for Costco. However, Costco is a stand-out compared to its relatively cheaper peers.

Target is a popular consumer staples shop but does not have the warehouse economics advantage that Costco has.

Walmart owns the Sam's Club warehouse chain but mostly generates its income via its traditional Walmart stores and also carries a negative reputation for treating its workers poorly. Many shoppers above a certain income level refuse to shop at Walmart as it carries a certain stigma. Costco, meanwhile, has a very positive reputation amongst shoppers of all income levels. Even billionaire Mark Zuckerberg was spotted at Costco with his wife.

BJ's Wholesale Club has the cheapest valuation but has only about a third of the number of warehouses of Costco and Walmart and primarily operates on the east coast. It is also struggling with high debt.

Data by YCharts

Costco also has had higher revenue growth than its peers in the past decade, an additional justification for its P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Costco is a great consumer staples buy with a lot of momentum and safety built in. Its valuation is pricier than its peers, but I believe Costco stands alone in its domain of warehouse retail. Consumer staple stocks are a source of safety during this pandemic and Costco is at the top of my list in this industry. I'm already long Costco and will continue to add to my position during this period of economic uncertainty to balance out the risks of my tech heavy portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, TGT, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All recommendations here are purely my own opinion and is intended for a general audience. Please perform your own due diligence and research for your specific financial circumstances before making an investment decision.