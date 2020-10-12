Carnival's (NYSE:CCL) disastrous performance in Q3 shows that the cruise line industry is not going to return to normalcy anytime soon. We continue to believe that Carnival is a very risky investment with no upside at this stage, especially after the company reported a 99.5% decline in revenues from June to August. With a monthly cash burn rate of ~$530 million in Q4 and more than $20 billion in debt, there's still a risk that Carnival will not be able to meet its obligations and will be forced to declare bankruptcy. For that reason, we stick to our opinion that Carnival is uninvestable, and it's better to avoid its stock in the foreseeable future.

Painful Road Ahead

Last month, CDC once again extended its ban on cruise sailing until the end of October amid the resurgence of COVID-19 in the US. At first, the agency even wanted to extend the ban until February of next year, but the US administration prevented it from doing so due to the upcoming elections. As a result of the CDC decision, Carnival decided to cancel some of its cruises in the US until the end of the year. Currently, only the company's Italian and German cruise lines are operational, and it's safe to say that it will be a long time until the whole industry recovers from the ongoing pandemic.

Due to the disruption, which was caused by COVID-19, Carnival reported staggering earnings results for Q3 last week. From June to August, the company's revenues declined by 99.5% Y/Y to only $31 million, while its GAAP loss for the period was $2.86 billion, against a profit of $1.76 billion a year ago. In addition, the adjusted net loss was $1.7 billion, against the adjusted profit of $1.82 billion a year ago.

Source: Carnival

While the company ended the quarter with $8.2 billion in liquidity, with a monthly cash burn rate of ~$530 million, Carnival will have less than $7 billion in liquidity in less than three months. The biggest downside of Carnival is that it operates in a capital-intensive business, as it spends a large chunk of cash every month on fleet maintenance. While, in normal times, the cash that is generated from operations could easily cover those expenses and even help the company to make a profit, in the current environment those ships are a major burden for Carnival. According to the company, it spends $250 million in a single month alone on fleet maintenance, SG&A, and interest expenses. With such a high cash burn rate, Carnival had no other choice but to announce that 18 of its ships, which represent more than 10% of the overall fleet, will leave or already left its fleet.

While such an action will help Carnival to offset some losses, it will not help it to return to profitability or drive its top-line growth anytime soon, as the street expects the company to make ~70% less in revenues in 2020 in comparison to 2019.

Another downside of Carnival is its total debt, which stands at $26.34 billion. By having an overleveraged balance sheet, the company received a junk credit rating with a negative outlook from major agencies, and it will likely issue more convertible notes or offer more shares just to stay alive and avoid insolvency. However, as the price of its credit default swaps slowly reaches its major technical resistance levels, it's safe to say that more investors don't believe in the company's ability to successfully exit this crisis.

Source: AssetMacro

The same is true for Carnival's major rivals Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line, both of which are stranded in a similar situation and are losing money on a daily basis.

Source: Capital IQ

The problem of Carnival is that the cruise line industry will continue to be strictly regulated around the globe until COVID-19 is fully contained. As a result, even if the company manages to return to some sort of normalcy in the current environment later this year, it will still be forced to operate at a limited capacity and implement social distancing rules along with the need to wear masks on its ships. Also, there's a risk that a breach of safety protocols might occur, which will have negative consequences for the company. There were already several incidents on TUI's ships in recent months, where people were infected with COVID-19 and as a result, the ship was put in quarantine. As we're currently experiencing a spike in new active cases for COVID-19, it's safe to say that the demand for cruise sailing will continue to be weak and most international borders will continue to be closed.

While the development of a vaccine will help the industry to recover, there's no guarantee that the initial COVID-19 vaccine, which is forecasted to be released early next year, will be 100% effective. As of today, a vaccine against flu has less than 60% effectiveness, and it's hard to predict at the current stage how effective the vaccine will be against novel coronavirus. However, even if the vaccine story plays out well for Carnival, its overleveraged balance sheet will prevent the business from recovering to its 2019 profitability levels anytime soon.

Considering all of this, it's safe to say that Carnival overall is a bad investment even at the current price. While the pandemic will undoubtedly end, Carnival might not be able to survive to that moment at its current state. As a result, we believe that even an index fund will be a safer investment with a better risk/reward ratio than Carnival. For that reason, we hold no position in Carnival.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.