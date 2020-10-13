The bank is generating about $80M per year in pre-tax pre-provision income so it has plenty of margin of safety to deal with provisions.

The bank warned the provisions may remain at an elevated level for the next few quarters as well, reducing earnings visibility.

Introduction

I have been steadily increasing my exposure to smaller regional banks in the past few months as it looks like some of them have been punished hard for the expected fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, sometimes it’s easy to spot the value amid the rubble and I think the Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX:ALPIB) is performing very well despite recording higher loan loss provisions.

Low loan loss provisions result in strong earnings

Unfortunately Alpine Banks isn’t exactly the most transparent company and it’s not easy to retrieve the financial statements of the company as they appear to be only published as attachments to a press release with income statements and balance sheet attached as single documents rather than providing one comprehensive document with detailed financial statements.

In the second quarter of the year, Alpine saw its interest income increase by approximately 10% on a QoQ basis as it also expanded its loan book with a similar percentage. As the total amount of interest expenses has already dropped to almost zero, Alpine Banks seems to have reached the bottom with regard to its interest expenses, which dropped by an additional $0.3M to $1.5M for a net interest income of $42.8M, up 12%. However, the bank also tripled its loan loss provisions from $2.27M in Q1 to $6.4M in Q2 and this resulted in a much smaller increase in the net interest income after loan loss provisions. Despite this, we should be impressed with the performance as the post provision income barely decreased compared to Q2 2019.

The total non-interest expenses were just over $20M ($9.1M in non-interest income and $30.3M in non-interest expenses) resulting in a pre-tax income of $15.2M and a net income of $12.55M which resulted in an EPS of $120.33 based on the current share count of just over 103,000 shares (which are divided into shares with voting rights and shares without voting rights).

In the first semester, the EPS came in at almost $225/share despite recording almost $8.7M in loan loss provisions compared to zero provisions in H1 2019. With a total loan book of around $3.1B, recording less than $9M in provisions appears to be quite low.

The majority of its loans consists of residential loans, reducing the risk

However, the explanation of the low loan loss provisions rate may be found in the break-down of the balance sheet. Of the $4.65B in assets, almost $600M is held in cash while an additional $750M is held in investment securities and we can reasonably assume those securities to be relatively low-risk. I couldn’t find an exact breakdown as of the end of June but in its FY 2019 financial statements, the portfolio of investment securities was broken down like this:

I subsequently wanted to check out the loan book and was pleased to see almost 40% of the loan book consists of residential loans, which carry a lower than average risk.

Alpine Banks further broke this subdivision down to provide even more transparency:

Given the focus on residential mortgages, I understand while ALPIB is keeping the loan loss provisions low. The image here below also indicates the percentage of non-performing assets in the past few quarters remained much lower than its peers.

Investment thesis

Alpine Banks of Colorado has been able to keep its loan loss provisions quite low in the past few quarters, but in its corporate presentation it warns for elevated provisions in the next few quarters due to the pandemic. A reasonable assumption as we can assume some of the tourist-oriented businesses Alpine Banks has lent money to will suffer from lower tourist numbers this winter. Meanwhile, the initial 90 day loan payment deferral program has ended and as in excess of one-fourth of the borrowers has applied for the deferral program, Alpine may extend the program for some of its customers.

However, with a net interest income of in excess of $40M and a pre-tax pre-provision income of $20M per quarter, Alpine Banks has a lot of room to maneuver. It can double its loan loss provisions to $17M per quarter (for $78M per year, which would result in 2.5% of the loan book being written off every year), the bank would still remain profitable.

Thanks to the strong capital ratios and the relatively high exposure to residential loans, I expect Alpine Banks to survive the fallout of the pandemic. Yes, the H2 results and perhaps the 2021 result may not be great, but the bank should be able to deal with higher loan loss provisions. I currently have no position in Alpine Banks of Colorado but could consider to buy just one share (or maybe two) on a weak day, ideally below $3250/share.

