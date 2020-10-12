This should not change for investors who are not focused on dividends since their relative share prices are also driven by the same underlying forces.

If oil demand does not peak in the short-term, the very high yield of Exxon Mobil should provide more accumulated income and thus a superior income investment and vice-a-versa.

Introduction

The times have certainly changed since Exxon Mobil (XOM) was the most valuable listed energy company in the world following the oil and gas supermajor recently being overtaken by NextEra Energy (NEE). If nothing else, one must admit that the king of oil and gas being overtaken by a company literally named "Next-Era-Energy" is quite symbolic but more importantly, it poses questions whether this truly marks a new era for dividend investors who traditionally desire Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil Versus NextEra Energy

Whilst both companies operate in the energy sector they are still obviously very different with Exxon Mobil ignoring clean and renewable energy to continue focusing on oil and gas production. This contrasts significantly to NextEra Energy who generates the most wind and solar energy of any company in the world. These differences continue when reviewing their basic characteristics for dividend investors with the former having a very high dividend yield at 10.02% versus a very low 1.80% for the latter, as the graph included below displays.

Following the years of pain inflected on Exxon Mobil by both the 2015-2016 and current oil price crashes their dividend growth has essentially stalled. Whereas NextEra Energy has recently accelerated with their one-year growth rate exceeding their ten-year growth rate, as the table included below displays.

Looking Further Into The Future

Their current situation and historical relative performance may be interesting and largely sets the scene, but ultimately their relative long-term futures will determine the outcomes for investors. It has been widely discussed throughout the investment community that Exxon Mobil has been ignoring the moves by their European peers to diversify into renewable energy and even quietly planning to see their emissions surge in the medium-term. Whether this bold and controversial strategy will payoff rests entirely on the future of oil and gas demand which could go either way, as the graph included below displays.

Secular declining demand has not been terrible for the dividends of certain industries such as the tobacco industry, but as explained in one of my previous articles I am skeptical this will translate over to oil and thus they risk a fate more similar to that of coal rather than tobacco. At this point, it becomes clear that if an investor believes that oil demand has peaked or will peak in the short-term, they can conclude that NextEra Energy will make a superior dividend investment since the very high yield of Exxon Mobil simply cannot continue.

On the flip side, if an investor such as myself cautiously believes that oil demand is unlikely to peak at least until later in this decade it then raises questions about which provides better returns for a dividend investor due to the massive difference between both their dividend yields and likely future growth. Should they take the higher yield now, forgo growth and hope for no dividend reductions or alternatively accept very little yield now for the promise of high long-term growth?

One way to view this situation is through their relative inflation-adjusted payback periods for their dividends, as the graph included below displays. It was assumed that inflation averages 2.50% per annum and it can be seen that even if Exxon Mobil halves their dividend and provides zero growth perpetually into the future, it takes NextEra Energy around twenty years of continuous 10.22% per annum growth to match the total amount of capital returned to shareholders.

There are other moving parts, namely their unpredictable share price movements and in theory, these should still track in the same direction as their underlying operating conditions. This means that even if dividend investing is not your focus then the same logic still applies, are you bullish on oil? Then Exxon Mobil should be a superior pick, bearish on oil? Then NextEra Energy would likely guard your capital better.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, investors would be wise not to read too much into random events such as these since it is mostly symbolic. The future will always ultimately determine which of these will make a superior dividend investment, which in turn will largely depend on future oil and gas demand. A simple rule of thumb, if you believe that oil demand has peaked or will peak in the short-term then NextEra Energy is a better choice, but if you believe this will take upwards of another decade to eventuate then Exxon Mobil would provide more income. Since nothing material has changed, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating for Exxon Mobil is appropriate whilst also assigning a neutral rating to NextEra Energy that reflects their positive long-term outlook but also very low dividend yield.

