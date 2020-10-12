We all know coal, as an energy source in the United States, is on its way out but none of us know exactly when that will occur. We also know that virtually all of the major coal companies have spent time in bankruptcy and some have been there multiple times. This article is about one of the few, CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR), that has so far managed to avoid that fate but whose latest quarterly results have indicated potential risk of bankruptcy and as a result the share price plunged. Author believes that CCR's fair value is over $5 despite bankruptcy risk and that taking a position, provided the price is under $4 is reasonable from a risk/return perspective. You must, however, be prepared to accept the risk of a total wipe-out in the event of bankruptcy.

Just as a healthy 60 year old person recognizes the approach of death and that the risk of imminent mortality is higher than at age 25, life is still worth living and some good years likely remain. Similarly CCR probably still has a few good years in front of it. The reasons for some optimism include history of:

Substantial ROE prior to onset of COVID. Significant dividend payments which were suspended early in 2020 due to COVID demand destruction and not due to alteration in business fundamentals.

It is that second point that you should focus on:

Was the suspension of dividend and substantial 2nd Q loss the result of COVID demand destruction or was it a fundamental alteration in the long-term trend of profitability?

Author believes that the long-term trend is going to be declining profitability and eventually far more limited operations but it is Not Dead Yet. In the meantime, there are reasons to believe a lower but still significant dividend will resume in 2021-2022.

This article will be organized as follows:

Basic background on CCR as well as its relationship to its primary owner CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX).

Coal production discussion as well as CCR’s growing market share in a shrinking market.

Financial analysis

Valuation/Conclusion

Background

Both CEIX and CCR emerged from CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) with CCR beginning its existence as a public entity in 2015. CEIX was spun-out in 2017.

CCR owns a 25% ownership in the Pennsylvania Area Mining Complex with CEIX owning the remainder.

CEIX owns approximately 62% of CCR and while both entities are highly integrated, there are important distinctions in their asset/capital structure which means that their futures are not necessarily correlated. Some of the key differences between the two entities include: CEIX has large legacy liabilities while CCR does not. CCR and CEIX both carry substantial debt but CCR’s debt is owed to CEIX rather than banks or bond-holders. A copy of the latest Credit Agreement dated June 5, 2020 is here. CCR does not own a portion of the CONSOL Marine Terminal which is fully owned by CEIX. Both companies have debt covenant holidays that will eventually go away so they must return to profitability or they will eventually go bankrupt.

Both companies had a very difficult quarter ending in June 2020 with stress beginning to show in March of 2020. CCR’s coal sales have historically ran around 1.6M tons per quarter but declined to 600K in the June 2020 quarter. June quarter would have been even worse, were it not for payments of $7.5M from utilities to break agreed upon supply contracts. Estimates on lost margin are difficult to establish but author believes they were in excess of $14M.

Whether sales volumes will return to normal in future quarters is obviously important and while it seems unlikely that September quarter will be significantly better, it is hoped that they will return to normal in December 2020 quarter which will be reported early in 2021.

that they will return to normal in December 2020 quarter which will be reported early in 2021. CCR has a history of making distributions and is a limited partnership so ownership involves receipt of a K-1 for income that will be reported on your individual tax return. If CCR returns to profitability, it is an ideal investment for a tax deferred account such as an IRA. Total distributions of just over $2 a unit were paid in 2019. When dividend was suspended in early 2020, the share price collapsed from over $10 per unit to approximately $3 today.



Coal Production/Sales

Everyone knows thermal coal is in decline and I hate to repeat it but will do so anyway:

Another chart looking at coal and natural gas usage with a shorter time frame follows:

Source: Author prepared based on EIA data.

Tough market obviously, but CEIX/CCR took market share from other coal companies and maintained production until COVID struck as shown by the following chart.

Source: Author accumulated from company earnings reports.

This was not done via acquisition of other companies and author can only make educated guesses as to the reasons market share has increased but the following points are obviously important:

First quartile cost structure which allowed them to displace other coal companies supplying utilities and/or bankruptcy/closure of alternative providers to utilities.

10-K indicates that of top ten power plant customers accounting for 81% of 2019 coal shipments none have announced plans to close plants within the next five years.

Author does not know with certainty the reason why volumes held up until the recently ended quarter and potential investors have to decide for themselves whether it can continue to take market share from other providers.

So having provided the above qualifiers, there is data (two data points and I'm jumping for joy! (a joke only a few will get) that tends to indicate that the June 2020 quarter was impacted by a perfect storm of (1) decline in natural gas prices and (2) decline in electrical consumption. Several charts will be provided, some of which are duplicative in nature but they were prepared hoping to discover important trends. The data used in this article is in spreadsheet here.

Chart Showing Change In Coal Used in electrical generation for last 12 months (3 month rolling average):

Source: Author prepared based on EIA data

Coal use just recently spiked but in all fairness so did natural gas. It appears as though wind and hydroelectric declined but electrical generation also increased. Whatever the mix is, electricity generated by coal clearly increased.

Another chart that is somewhat interesting is the change in total electrical generation and coal’s portion over the last 10 years:

Source: Author prepared based on EIA data

The chart is far from perfect, but it clearly shows:

Electrical generation is down slightly over the last 10 years; it is not a growth market.

Coal’s portion of the energy mix has declined precipitously.

The next chart, however, is more interesting as it shortens the time frame to three years through July 2020.

Source: Author prepared based on EIA data

Once again, we see electrical generation is largely flat to down.

What is interesting is the spike in coal use in July and June 2020. This tends to indicate that coal’s portion of the energy mix has spiked upward in the last few months and has returned to levels seen eight months ago when CCR was solidly profitable. Prior year data was reviewed to make sure this was not a normal yearly phenomena and it was not; there was a clear increase.

CONCLUSION: Coal sales are going to increase significantly in December quarter as electricity providers are burning more coal. This is unlikely to be a long-term trend, but it tends to indicate that June quarter and even the March quarter were aberrations.

KEY RISK NOT EVALUATED: This is national data and regional differences may be applicable so CCR may not benefit. Also, there will likely be lags as electricity providers do not always immediately replenish coal inventories so December quarter and not September is the one to watch.

So, author is confident that coal tonnage sold is increasing over that seen in June, what about pricing? Unfortunately, it is largely unknown but some data regarding Northern Appalachian coal pricing as well as company specific data will be examined.

Source: Author prepared based on EIA data

The above chart includes pricing data through the first few days of October 2020. Would point out the following points:

Pricing is NOT INCREASING. This will not be a tail-wind.

Nevertheless, pricing is not below periods seen in 2016 when CCR/CEIX was fairly profitable.

KEY RISK: CCR/CEIX tend to enter into medium term contracts with electrical companies (as well as some metallurgical/steel manufacturers); it is conceivable that they have just been lucky in terms of market timing in the past leading to superior returns.

Limitation in Authors Analysis: Did analyze pricing obtained by CCR going back to formation and only trusted my calculations of average revenue per ton going back to September 2016. During this time frame no solid correlation between NAPP pricing and CCR pricing was noted with realized prices both exceeding and being less than NAPP price.

With the above caveat, CCR was profitable in every quarter going back to beginning date of data in database used in preparing this article (March 2014). They have been profitable in periods with prices as low as currently faced but author tends to believe CCR cannot be solidly profitable unless tons sold approximates 1.5 tons per quarter.

Financial Analysis

The next chart is one of the most important in this article.

Source: Author prepared based on quarterly press releases and Guru Focus data. Amounts are in millions.

Points worth noting:

Distributable cash flow is after cash interest expense and estimated maintenance capital expenditures, so it appears to be a legitimate measure of company’s ability to make future distributions.

Company has been profitable in all quarters on a net income basis until June 2020 quarter when tons sold plunged.

It has had periods of lower profitability such as 2016 followed by periods of far higher profitability with distributable cash flow for each of the last four years being:

Another metric is EBITDA to debt as it indicates the time frame to pay off liabilities, assuming that was the desire of the company. The company provides rolling 12 month adjusted EBITDA figure to debt which is not going to be charted but will provide some basic information:

Ranged between 1.4 – 2.2 between March 2017 and March 2020.

Went to 2.9 in June 2020 quarter due to plunge in sales. While it will increase in September quarter barring an unexpectedly positive development, I do believe that it will begin to improve in December quarter due to uptick in demand noted earlier assuming historical pricing is maintained.

I have some concerns with this metric but will not address them in this article.

Earlier it was noted that July and August coal consumption recovered from extreme declines noted early in 2020. Now let’s re-visit coal demand; we know that coal shipments for the industry are going to continue down but how much?

Source: As U.S. coal-fired capacity and utilization decline, operators consider seasonal operation

Doing some basic arithmetic from the above:

Would love to draw some solid conclusions from the above, but only inferences can be derived. Further, the capacity that remains available is not necessarily being used so the inferences are pretty much guesses:

The worst of the closures have occurred but there is no doubt that further closures will occur beyond 2025 unless cost-efficient CO2 sequestration technologies were to emerge (extremely unlikely).

Capacity utilization will likely creep up as natural gas prices have increased.

As mentioned earlier, its 10 largest customers accounting for 81% of volumes have not announced plans to close plants within the next five years

So, in the end, it is a big guess but as stated earlier and worth repeating, the combination of first-quartile cost production, increase in natural gas prices, modest reductions in utility coal burning capacity, the opening of mines following closures due to COVID are reasons for hope but it is not a certainty.

Valuation/Conclusion

Can think of a million different scenarios and bankruptcy is one of them but it appears as though the market is assuming an overly high possibility of this occurring. Non-bankruptcy scenarios are difficult to model as distributable cash flow prior to 2020 have varied from $28M to $76M in recent years but will make the following assumptions:

Assume 25% chance December 2020 quarter is a disaster and bankruptcy will follow.

Four years of cash flow before CCR is "disrupted." Expect that there is a high probability that distributions will not begin until 2022 so expecting 2026 to be final year of distributions. The reality is more nuanced as results will vary over this time with distributions beginning earlier or ending later but one has to stop modeling at some point in time.

Distributable cash flow of $50M per year. This is slightly below the average seen over the last four years as calculated earlier in article.

The above assumptions seem fairly reasonable in view of the improved short-term fundamentals of coal assuming it is eventually phased out as a source for fueling generation of electricity.

Source: Author’s calculations. Amounts are in millions except for per unit values.

In all fairness, if one assumes results similar to 2016 as the base case rather than a slightly below average of the last four years years, an argument exists that fair value using the above model is $3.00 per share but author honestly believes a $5 target is the most likely scenario over the next two years.

Two trading (not fundamental) variables to consider are tax-loss selling and the election.

Tax Loss Selling - There may be days before the end of the year when the share price declines as many owners who have substantial losses where the tax benefit from selling offsets any benefits from the effort of trying to obtain a better price so they will simply dump at whatever price they can get.

Election - I do not believe either candidate will have a material impact on medium or longer-term prospects and there are even arguments that a Biden election is favorable for coal that will not be discussed here. Having said this, the market may very well have an emotional reaction depending on who wins so perhaps the share price will decline in anticipation of/or reaction to a Biden or Trump win. It does not make sense to me but it is a reality.

In addition to the election, there are two key dates to watch for in the coming weeks/months although given low trading volumes, being able to “bail” on a bad position is going to be difficult.

Week of October 16th, 2020 – If company pre-announces bad results for September quarter that are similar to June without saying expectations for December are much better it would likely be a good idea to sell assuming price does not collapse too much.

First or second week of November, 2020 – Expect September earnings report by then. If guidance for December is not encouraging, bailing on position would likely be called for.

Ladies and Gentlemen, place your bets as you see appropriate and hope for the best!

