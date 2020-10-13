CAAP stock is absurdly priced at 3x 2019 EV/EBITDA. Back to 6x takes the stock up 400%. The Mexican airports (even now) are around 8x, by comparison and usually trade for closer to 12x.

However, the liquidity situation is better than people realize - it appears to have a runway to make it past its near-term debt maturities.

The company's combination of leverage and unfortunate geography led investors to conclude that Covid would wipe it out.

I've been holding off on Corporacion America Airports (CAAP), as there's nothing worse than buying a "value" stock too early, particularly during a global recession. However, the stars have finally aligned for Latin America's most beleaguered airport operator.

No, we're not talking about any of the Mexican airport names -- they're in fine shape as they have clean balance sheets and Mexico's aviation industry is already back to a respectable 50-60% of normal traffic. In fact, the Mexican airport stocks are surging this month.

Instead, we're discussing the black sheep of the family, Argentina's airport holding consortium, CAAP. Despite being far larger than the Mexican airport operators, this other airport holding company is down to a $300 million market cap and has been left for dead.

And, given both Covid-19 and economic developments in Argentina, it's not hard to see why the market has abandoned any hope of a turnaround. However, before throwing in the towel it's important to realize a few things:

40% of the business is outside Argentina

With the stock down 83% since IPO, you could write off Argentina entirely and still have a cheap stock

The company's debt is entirely at a subsidiary level, risk of a corporate-level wipeout is less than the market thinks

It has successfully rolled much of its debt out, and retains adequate cash for now

Argentine airports have been closed but should reopen this month. The turning point for the company's operating results is upon us.

With those quick points in mind, let's dive into the thesis.

CAAP: The New Airport Operator On The Block

Corporacion America Airports "CAAP" is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports it manages, and is one of the ten largest by the passenger volumes that it handles. However, since it only IPOed in 2018, it is not nearly as well-known as its smaller listed peers, such as the three publicly-listed airport companies of Mexico.

In 2019, CAAP handled 84 million passengers worldwide, which makes it equivalent to Los Angeles International or the U.K.'s London Heathrow on a total passenger basis. Of course, there are efficiencies of scale to having 80 million passengers at one airport instead of dozens, but make no mistake, CAAP is a large enterprise. For example, it significantly exceeds any of the Mexican airport operators in size and scope.

The company got its roots in the late 1990s with a privatization of Argentine airports.

Since then, CAAP has expanded its horizons. It has acquired operating rights for various airports in Brazil, Italy, Ecuador, Uruguay, Armenia, and Peru. Of these, Italy and Brazil are the next most important markets. Argentina makes up around 60% of revenues normally, which Italy and Brazil both coming in around 10% each, and the other countries' airports making up the balance.

CAAP's primary market is Argentina, where it controls both Buenos Aires airports and most of the nation's other regional and local airports. However, CAAP has building a global airport franchise beyond Argentina.

Arguably the next most important property is Brasilia, which serves Brazil's capital and is that country's third-busiest airport. Capital city airports are great to own during economic crises -- the most reliable spender in an economy is the government, and thus capital cities tend to be resilient in downturns. The work of government and the associated lobbying and international travel still happens regardless of broader conditions. This augurs favorably for CAAP's capital city airports in both Armenia and Uruguay as well.

In addition, don't sleep on Ecuador. CAAP controls the Guayaquil airport, which is that country's second-largest city and receives a host of international flights. In addition, CAAP operates the main Galapagos Island airport:

A sea lion on the beach. Galapagos, Ecuador. Source | Diego Delso - Wikimedia

There is some question how many tourists the Galapagos can receive without damaging the local ecosystem, however, ecology notwithstanding, the Galapagos are the sort of one-of-a-kind tourist destination that stand out in an increasingly experiences-driven consumer world. Conveniently, most Galapagos flights depart from CAAP's Guayaquil (not Quito) thus allowing CAAP to double-dip on wealthy international tourists heading out to the islands. Also, Ecuador is a dollarized country so those airports provide more hard currency revenues.

CAAP's airports in Italy are also a strong point. CAAP controls the airports of Florence and Pisa. Besides the obvious tourist draw, Florence in particular is an appealing asset. It's currently underearning its potential, however CAAP bought it in part because it plans to build a new longer runway and terminal that will allow it to receive much larger jets. It's unclear what the timeline for airport expansion projects looks like in a post-Covid world, however, the demand for European tourist infrastructure assets should remain high as the world goes back to normal. And, needless to say, normally valuation ratios for Italian airports are in a different universe from Argentine ones.

CAAP IPOed in 2018, and has been a dreadful performer since then, as shares are down more than 80%:

Let's be clear: CAAP is a risky stock. If you want something that is a surefire bet to survive Covid-19 and come out stronger on the other side, one of the low-debt airport operators would be a better choice. However, if you are looking for the most juice on the upside when sentiment turns, CAAP stock is the compelling option here.

As it is, nothing fundamentally has snapped with CAAP's thesis that would preclude the stock from returning to the double-digits -- and quite possibly above its IPO price -- over the next few years. CAAP today looks like a lot of the casino and restaurant stocks back in March and April -- trading for scrap value but not actually insolvent. Many of those fallen angels from spring survived, though some didn't. But the ones that made it tended to deliver sensational returns. It's all a question of liquidity right now. And CAAP is looking surprisingly resilient.

Why Is Sentiment So Sour?

We'll discuss why CAAP stock is down so much in a second, but let me knock out a few bearish talking points straight off.

First, yes the company gets the majority of its revenues from Argentina. However, it's important to note that the CAAP investment vehicle we can trade has its headquarters in Luxembourg. So the actual holding company here is domiciled in a more favorable European country.

Source: CAAP 20-F

Also, notably, for international flights using an Argentine airport, the company is paid a fee which is set in U.S. Dollars, not Argentine Pesos. From the 20-F:

"International and regional passenger use fees are denominated in U.S. dollars and are payable in both U.S. dollars and Argentine pesos."

CAAP can currently charge 51 U.S. Dollars per departing passenger on Class 1 international flights. Thus the company has a generous guaranteed level of revenues for every long-haul Buenos Aires passenger regardless of what the Peso does. International flights of 187 miles or less are deemed "regional" and offer a lower set use rate also fixed in dollars. Thus Argentina's hyper-inflationary economic conditions primarily affect only the domestic Argentine flight market, which is not especially well-developed. CAAP is paid in Argentine Pesos for those domestic flights. (see page 73 of the 20-F for all the details)

However, Argentina has no other huge cities besides Buenos Aires and until recently had no discount carrier either so the domestic passenger just isn't a focal point yet, unlike in, say, Mexico where there are many big internal routes and multiple strong budget carriers.

Further reducing headline risk, there is the fact that the company's debt obligations are tied to airports on an individual country level, rather than at the corporate parent. As CEO Martin Eurnekian put it on the most recent conference call:

"As a reminder, all of our debt is held at the subsidiary level."

This means that if operations in, say, Brazil or Uruguay get into trouble, CAAP should be able to firewall the risk at the local level rather than having it imperil the whole company. That said, I don't expect the company to default on any of its individual airport subsidiaries in the near future. The company has already received debt extensions/swaps, covenant modifications or other favorable liquidity measures in most key markets including Argentina, Italy, Uruguay, and Brazil.

CAAP's overall debtload looks significantly more manageable when you know that it's merely a holding company for a bunch of individual country airport operations, rather than one unified entity. As the company notes in its 20-F:

The Company owns no material assets other than its direct and indirect ownership of the issued share capital of other intermediate holding companies for all of our operating subsidiaries.

With that in mind, it brings the next point. Even if you believe the Argentine airports are worth zero (which I see as silly, but the market currently does not), 40% of the company's revenues are ex-Argentina. The market cap, by contrast was down around 60% from IPO even pre-Covid and is now down more than 80%.

This implies that even prior to the virus, the market was assigning minimal value to the Argentine operations, and now, Argentina is arguably at a negative value.

I think there's a real chance that if you just IPOed the rest of the company, without the Argentine assets and associated debts, that it would receive a higher market cap than the paltry $300 million that CAAP is quoted at today.

To put that $300 million CAAP market cap in context, you are getting both Buenos Aires airports, Uruguay and Armenia's capital city airports, two of Italy's bigger properties, and Brazil's third-biggest airport for that figure.

By contrast, you can pay $1.6 billion for Centro Norte (OMAB), which is Monterrey Mexico's airport along with a modest collection of regional Mexican airports. Of course, it's more complicated once you factor in geopolitics, debt, and so on. But even just on a market cap basis, the fact that Monterrey Mexico is worth five times Buenos Aires, Guayaquil, Pisa, Montevideo, Brasilia, etc. put together should give us pause.

In other words, CAAP stock isn't just priced like a normal Covid-19 affected stock, it's priced as a going-out-of-business everything must go sort of thing. Shares are barely even above the March lows now, whereas the Mexican airport companies are up 50-100% off the lows, by contrast:

As you may know, up until September, I was not adding to my stake in CAAP. It is the riskiest of the Latin American airport operators, both due to its higher debtload and less favorable geographic situation. Whereas Mexico's Centro Norte and Pacifico (PAC) in particular had almost no liquidity risk even with Covid-19, while there was a very real chance that CAAP could get wiped out or restructured due to this downturn.

Up through June, many of the travel stocks bounced back indiscriminately, as traders didn't want to miss the big reopening wave. Since then, however, the market has become more discriminating between individual travel stocks. Here are the LatAm airports in particular:

Data by YCharts

Notably, the Mexican airport operators are up nicely since April, with Pacifico in particular up 75%. Meanwhile, CAAP has given back all its re-opening trade gains. I believe there are two reasons for that difference - both of which may not be as bad as the market thinks now.

For one, Argentina has been slower to come back online from Covid-19 than other Latin American countries. Argentina still has a rising case count now, whereas most of Latin America is already past the peak. However, countries such as Mexico and Brazil allowed flights even when the virus was at its worst in those regions -- sentiment is clearly toward reopening rather than more lockdowns in Latin America now. And with the disease in retreat across most of South America, the odds favor Argentina seeing a similar turn soon, particularly as summer is about to start in the Southern Hemisphere.

It's true that Argentina is one of the last major countries to resume flying. It was tentatively set to get rolling again October 1. That deadline slipped, though now things appear to reopen in mid-October. Current reports suggest that normal flying will be permitted starting October 12th (Spanish) though the government hasn't been transparent up until now, so don't bank on that date for certain.

That said, the government has been authorizing more and more special international flights to nearby markets such as Chile and major international carriers are planning regularly scheduled flights from the U.S. and other prime markets.

Additionally, reporters have noted that airport staff are preparing the entrances, restaurants, customs area and so on for reopening, tipping off a potential return of operations within days. Here's a Tweet from a local journalist showing this from earlier this week:

Translation: Now! Everything is ready to begin regular flights. AA2000 [CAAP] employees are hanging the entrance banner for Ezeiza's (Buenos Aires) Terminal A.

Argentina was a laggard in the region in terms of reopening. Even Colombia -- another notable holdout -- reopened its domestic flights Sept. 1 and international on Sept. 19.

That's why you still see CAAP's traffic down 88% as of last month, whereas the Mexican airports are only down 50% at this point. Anyone just looking at the headlines would think CAAP was in trouble. However, the numbers aren't bad when you consider that Argentina proper was still down 100% and much of the rest of the business is already coming back.

While there's still not 100% certainty when we'll see complete reopening as of this writing, it seems like things are quickly moving toward that. International airlines are selling tickets to Argentina again for late October and on, and various carriers are announcing more scheduled flights. It's becoming increasingly difficult for the national government to keep the borders closed as the region's other neighboring countries see their tourist numbers picking up steam.

Liquidity: Looking Better

The investment outlook for CAAP stock at this point rests on whether or not it has enough liquidity to get through the next year as air travel resumes. I'd not been convinced earlier in this crisis, but the most recent quarterly results were a big positive.

From the second quarter conference call:

We ended the second quarter with $180 million in cash and equivalents and $50 million in treasury bills and time deposits resulting in a total liquidity position of $230 million, compared to $271 million as of the end of the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, total debt declined by $20 million sequentially to $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter. As a reminder, all of our debt is held at the subsidiary level. Net debt to last 12 months adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 5.3 times from 2.9 times in the first quarter, reflecting the negative impact of COVID-19 on profitability.

As you can see CAAP has $230 million of cash on hand. That may not sound like a lot at first glance compared to other aviation companies. However, CAAP does about $450 million a year in EBITDA in normal times and only has a $300 million market cap at the moment. So in proportion to CAAP's size, this is a pretty formidable liquidity base. Notably, the company only spent down $41 million of its cash during the past quarter, or $14 million a month.

That was their burn rate during the worst of the crisis with virtually all passenger traffic suspended. Going forward, things should be better. Even in Argentina, where passenger traffic is still next-to-nothing, the company has already stemmed its cash outflows:

As a result of our strong cost reduction, and cash preservation initiatives, we significantly reduced our operating cash burn reaching cash breakeven levels in Argentina and Uruguay.

Back to the previous point, I'd also note that the company's leverage is not unreasonable.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see above, for each year between 2016 and 2019, CAAP earned between $445 and $507 million of EBITDA. For all the excitement around Argentina's unfavorable political developments and rising inflation, EBITDA only slipped 11% from its 2017 peak to its 2019 level.

The above shows that CAAP has a pretty stable business, even during periods of political turmoil in its home Argentine market. Moody's estimates that global airline traffic will likely return to normal levels at the end of 2023 assuming a vaccine is available. Using that as the base case, CAAP's EBITDA should return to 2019 levels in 2023 as well, particularly as CAAP's airports are in higher-growth regions and the company is also receiving compensation in some of its contracts for the lost income from this year.

In a normal non-Covid year, CAAP does at least $450 million in EBITDA, even with Argentina not operating in ideal conditions. So $1.1 billion of debt is just 2.5x that. Even with March being a wipe out in terms of airline traffic, CAAP was still at just 2.9x EV/EBITDA after Q1. Obviously CAAP can carry less debt than other operators due to its geography, still you look at something like Sydney Airport (OTCPK:SYDDF) that was running 7x levered headed into Covid; CAAP was not unreasonably positioned prior to the pandemic.

CAAP is not Mexico's Centro Norte (less than 1x pre-Covid debt/EBITDA there) but it's not some pedal-to-the-metal capital allocation strategy either. And CAAP has made substantial progress on taking care of its near-term debt:

Source: CAAP Q2 earnings slide

It's particularly impressive that the company brought in more funding. The $40 million in interest free funds are particularly nice, and the 85 million Euro loan facility out of Italy is a big help as well. Remember, this is all subsequent to the Q2 results, so CAAP's actual cash balance should top $300 million in the near-term once you add these funds back to what they reported at quarter-end.

As of quarter-end, CAAP still had $73 million of debt due this year, and $280 coming due in 2021. So the $300 million or so on hand now wouldn't quite meet those maturities. But it'd be pretty close. Things would be made more difficult if CAAP keeps losing $14 million a month from operations as it did last quarter. But, as the company noted, it is already approaching breakeven operations in some regions. And as Argentina reopens, the company might even bring in a little cash from operations going forward.

Assuming CAAP gets through 2021, its debtload drops off in forward years. 2022 is a bit of a challenge at $252 million of maturities, but it owes much less in 2023 and 2024 giving it room to cash back up in those years as the airline industry should be approaching normal by the end of that period. And, as you can see, nearly half of CAAP's debtload doesn't come due until 2025 or beyond.

As long as CAAP can make it through 2021 without destroying the equity, the company should come through this alright. And if and once it makes it past that point, it will be worth far more than the current $1.92 share price.

Remember that CAAP makes $450 million of EBITDA in a normal year and the market cap is just $300 million now. The EV is around $1.5 billion. Taking the EV up to $2.7 billion -- just 6x normal 2016-2019 levels of EBITDA -- means you have a market cap of $1.5 billion or a nearly 400% return on the current stock price.

6x EV/EBITDA is really cheap for an airport package. At the worst of the March crash, Mexico's airports fell to around 5x EBITDA for a few days.

Pacifico, for example, produced $517 million in EBITDA in 2019. It was selling for an EV of $6 billion for most of the past five years, so 12x 2019 EBITDA. After a favorable contract development in Mexico, EV spiked to $8 billion, briefly bumping PAC up to 16x EV/EBITDA. As you can see, this subsequently fell to $2.5 billion for a few days in March (5x 2019 EBITDA) but now enterprise value has already nearly doubled off the lows and is lifting into its usual 2016-2019 trading range:

Data by YCharts

More broadly, the Mexican airport operators as a group are back to 8x trailing 12 month (not 2019) EBITDA, which Pacifico already hitting 10x. Investors are already showing a willingness to start bidding for airport assets where there is clarity about liquidity and the path to passenger recovery:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, in normal times, Mexico's airports tend to trade in the 11-14x range.

Just getting back to 6x normalized EV/EBITDA ($450 million a year) for CAAP, by contrast, nearly quintuples the stock, and we can start talking 1,000% returns if you ever see CAAP stock trading reasonably close to Mexican airport valuations in the 11-14x range (which is possible when Argentina elects a new government in 2023).

As shown above, Mexican airports often trade for 15x EBITDA and several of them hit 20x in 2017 during the last bout of optimism about the Mexican economy. I'm not arguing that Argentine airports will ever hit the high end of that EBITDA range or fully catch up with Mexico, but it goes to show just how deeply out-of-favor CAAP was even before Covid-19 that the stock was at 5x EBITDA.

CAAP Can Return To Former Levels of Profitability

In addition to rolling debt out to future years and taking out more low interest loans, CAAP is also working regulators to give them concession modifications to make-up for this year's woes:

Source: CAAP Q2 earnings slides

Several of CAAP's contracts give them fixed return guarantees. And since they obviously aren't going to make their contractual IRR this year, they are entitled to an offset in future years to make up for the losses this year. CAAP scored concession extensions in Italy, and is working for compensation in Brazil, Ecuador, and Uruguay as well. In Argentina, the company has gotten employee wage grants among other relief.

It's not in the government's interest to have their airport operator go bust. A failing landlord leads to shoddy maintenance and service at the infrastructure assets after all. Game theory suggests that countries like Argentina want CAAP to survive and recover.

It's worth noting that I'm not making the exhaustive case for Corporacion America Airports here in an upside scenario. Merely surviving gets the stock back to $6-$8/share, which is 200%+ up from here. Once we're back at $6, we can discuss the intricacies of why this routinely trades at a discount to other emerging market airports and if/when that could change.

CAAP IPOed at $17/share and bank analysts had forecast the stock going into the $20s back in 2018. There's a future where CAAP stock goes back to those levels, but at $2, you don't even need that much to go right to get a highly favorable outcome.

CAAP Stock Is Priced For Failure, Even As Odds Of Recovery Are Rising

CAAP is priced as if there's a high chance of imminent restructuring. Merely avoiding that - as I believe is increasingly likely - is going to cause a huge move in the stock. There's plenty of room for debating whether CAAP is worth a 6x, 8x, or 10x+ EV/EBITDA multiple on the other side of Covid-19. But when the stock is trading at 3x normal 2016-19 levels of EBITDA, and every turn more than doubles the stock price, the only thing that really matters is whether or not you're going bankrupt imminently.

With the odds rapidly improving for CAAP stock surviving, an incredible speculative opportunity is setting up. I believe the baseline outcome if CAAP avoids bankruptcy is the stock trading up to $8/share over the next two years.

CAAP could easily go bust if lenders start playing hardball and/or a second wave of Covid-19 shuts everything down again. I'm not discounting that risk. I'd view CAAP stock as closer to a mispriced call option on aviation recovering than anything else. There's a real chance CAAP doesn't make it or nails us with terrible dilution - unlike Pacifico or Centro Norte in Mexico, the balance sheet is not in great shape.

But so far the company has held onto more liquidity than expected, has secured numerous sources of funds this year, and is now at the turn with Argentine traffic likely to come back online shortly.

Every passing week that developments keep going favorably, the odds of CAAP surviving further increase. And with the stock worth something like fourfold the current price if the company merely survives, I'll happy to take a swing here.

Pacifico's airports in Mexico have already seen passenger volumes shoot back up to 62% of normal. In turn, Pacifico's stock price is up 98% off its 52-week low, and is now down just 13% over the past year. While 62% of normal traffic isn't great, given the massive EBITDA margins airports run, you're already dramatically profitable and cash flow positive even at that level of traffic. Pacifico stock is skyrocketing because it's out of crisis mode and the market is now clearly focused on the upside as things continue to pick up.

Data by YCharts

And Pacifico barely has any leverage, making the move in the stock all the more impressive, as the enterprise value of Pacifico has nearly doubled since March as well.

What happens with CAAP once its traffic is back to 50% of normal and people stop worrying about a liquidity event? Recall that the CAAP's equity is just $300 million sitting on top of $1.1 billion of debt, and the share price has to move up a long way to cause the enterprise value to double. Shares could be back to $5 (and still be incredibly cheap on a comparable basis) in a matter of weeks once Argentinian aviation traffic is moving again later this quarter.

